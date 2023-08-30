Sharpe Family Singers, with Oglesby ties, get mixed reaction on latest ‘America’s Got Talent’

The Sharpe Family Singers, who have ties to Oglesby, went classic rock during Tuesday’s Live Shows round of “America’s Got Talent,” and the reaction was mixed.

The Sharpe family, who lives in Basking Ridge, New Jersey, performed “Carry on My Wayward Son” by Kansas.

In the middle of the performance, judge Howie Mandel hit his red buzzer disapproving of the performance.

The other three judges were not as critical.

“I’m just shocked that Howie just buzzed,” said Heidi Klum, one of the judges. “To me you’re like the Partridge Family from the 70s but modern. I hear all of your voices and they are just mind blowing, absolutely amazing.

“The song choice we can talk about, but that doesn’t take away from your talent. Every single one of you is so talented. I love you guys.”

Mandel interjected with questions: “You didn’t think it was corny?” saying he heard a previous act that felt like the Super Bowl and the Sharpe Singers reminded him of cruise ship entertainment.

“It felt a little bit corny, it felt outdated,” Mandel said. “You shouldn’t be singing rock n’ roll. Stay in your lane. Musical theater.”

The Sharpe Family Singers were selected as one of the Top 55 acts headed to the Live Shows.

Eleven acts are competing each week for a chance at advancing to the finale. Fans vote for their favorite performer each week, with the results announced during Wednesday’s program, which airs at 7 p.m. on NBC. Two acts from Tuesday and Wednesday’s episodes will advance to the Sept. 26 finale for a chance to win the grand prize of $1 million.

Go to https://agt.vote.nbc.com/ to place your vote. You can vote up to 10 times.

Judge Sofía Vergara said the Sharpe’s performance felt like a church service, but she loves they are a family and said people are going to love them.

“It’s what we need,” Vergara said of the family, also noting she didn’t care for the song choice.

Judge Simon Cowell said it boiled down to a “terrible song choice” in his mind, referring back to his comments the family is “apple pie, cherry pie, peach pie” in their first performance on America’s Got Talent.

In the episode airing June 28, the family of six singers, including La Salle-Peru High School graduate Ron Sharpe, received unanimous praise for their performance of “How Far I’ll Go” from Disney’s “Moana.”

The Sharpes have a strong following. They have 8.5 million followers on TikTok and 1.6 million subscribers on YouTube. They have family living in the Illinois Valley.