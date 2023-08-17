Sharpe family, with Oglesby ties, advances to ‘America’s Got Talent’ Live Shows

The Sharpe Family Singers, who have ties to Oglesby, were selected as one of the Top 55 Acts headed to the Live Shows on “America’s Got Talent.”

They were revealed at the end of the Aug. 15 episode on NBC.

For the next five weeks beginning Tuesday, Aug. 22, 11 acts will compete each week for a chance at advancing to the finale, according to a news release from NBC. Fans will have a chance to vote for their favorite performer at the end of every episode, with the results being announced during Wednesday night episodes, which air at 7 p.m. Beginning Aug. 23, episodes will air every Tuesday and Wednesday. In the end, two acts each week will advance to the Sept. 26 finale.

The winner receives a grand prize of $1 million.

In the episode airing June 28, the family of six singers, including La Salle-Peru High School graduate Ron Sharpe, received praise for their performance of “How Far I’ll Go” from Disney’s “Moana.”

WE ARE GOING TO THE SEMIFINALS OF @agt 🌟❤️🤍💙 We are all so grateful for this amazing opportunity!! Thank you to the show and to all of our fans!🥹🎤 We are having so much fun working on our next song together!! The only HINT that we can give…is that it’s gonna be EPIC!!! 😜🤘 pic.twitter.com/rkMctuENGU — Sharpe Family Singers (@SharpeSingers) August 16, 2023

The family responded to the news Wednesday on Twitter.

The Sharpe family, who lives in Basking Ridge, New Jersey, have 8.5 million followers on TikTok and 1.6 million subscribers on YouTube. In 2019, Ron performed “Married to Broadway” at the Matthiessen Auditorium at La Salle-Peru High School to benefit Stage 212. Ron still has family living in the Illinois Valley.