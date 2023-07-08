Sharpe family with Oglesby ties has fun with Simon Cowell’s remarks on ‘America’s Got Talent’

The Sharpe Family Singers, who have ties to Oglesby, not only passed their audition on “America’s Got Talent,” but they also received high praise from judge Simon Cowell.

Cowell has the reputation of being the tough judge on the panel.

In the episode airing June 28, the family of six singers, including La Salle-Peru High School graduate Ron Sharpe, received praise for their performance of “How Far I’ll Go” from Disney’s “Moana.”

Cowell spoke through fellow judge Sofia Vergara, because he lost his voice, initially saying “apple pie,” then adding “(the performance) was very apple pie.” Vergara joked “now he’s losing his voice and his head.” Cowell immediately clarified he loves apple pie. Fellow judge Howie Mandel then spoke up to say “nothing says America like family, apple pie and the good people.”

To have fun with Cowell’s remarks, the Sharpe Family posted a video across their social media platforms of each of them eating apple pie. “Apple pie anyone?” they tweeted.

The Sharpe family, who lives in Basking Ridge, New Jersey, have 8.5 million followers on TikTok and 1.6 million subscribers on YouTube. In 2019, Ron performed “Married to Broadway” at the Matthiessen Auditorium at La Salle-Peru High School to benefit Stage 212. Ron still has family living in the Illinois Valley.

America’s Got Talent airs at 7 p.m. Tuesdays on NBC.