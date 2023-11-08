November 08, 2023
Illinois High School Sports

NCAA Early-Signing Period 2023: Northwest Herald-area athletes who can sign their NLIs

By Joe Stevenson
Dundee-Crown’s Mckayla Anderson throws a pitch during a Fox Valley Conference softball game Monday, April 4, 2022, between Cary-Grove and Dundee-Crown at Cary-Grove High School.

Dundee-Crown’s McKayla Anderson signed her National Letter of Intent Wednesday with NCAA Division I SIU-Edwardsville. Athletes can sign with NCAA scholarship schools until Wednesday, Nov. 15. (Gregory Shaver - gshaver@shawmedia.com/Gregory Shaver for Shaw Media )

Here is a list of the local athletes who can sign their National Letters of Intent from Wednesday until next Wednesday, Nov. 15 to NCAA scholarship schools. Also listed are other area athletes and the colleges they will attend to compete in sports.

Editor’s note: This list will be updated as more names are received. Email sports@nwherald.com to have a name added.

BASEBALL

Athlete, SchoolCollegeLevel
James Carlson, CL SouthYoungstown StateD-I
Sam Champman, WoodstockSIU-EdwardsvilleD-I
Dayton Murphy, CL SouthMichigan StateD-I
Mitchell Johnson, Cary-GroveMount Mercy, IowaNAIA
Ethan Dorchies, Cary-GroveIll.-ChicagoD-I

MEN’S CROSS COUNTRY

Athlete, SchoolCollegeLevel
Will Gelon, Prairie Ridge-*Illinois StateD-I
*–Also for track and field.

MEN’S GOLF

Athlete, SchoolCollegeLevel
Charlie Pettrone, Prairie RidgeBowling GreenD-I

MEN’S LACROSSE

Athlete, SchoolCollegeLevel
Jack Pickens, JacobsTiffinD-II

MEN’S SWIMMING

Athlete, SchoolCollegeLevel
Drew Watson, CL SouthMiami, OhioD-I

SOFTBALL

Athlete, SchoolCollegeLevel
McKayla Anderson, Dundee-CrownSIU-EdwardsvilleD-I
Maddie Crick, Cary-GroveWis.-OshkoshD-III
Nicole Jahlavec, JohnsburgConcordia, Wis.D-III
Lilly Kunzer, MarengoRock ValleyJUCO
Giada Motto, CL CentralWis.-Green BayD-I
Ella Smith, JohnsburgWis.-Stevens PointD-III
Casey Jo Vermett, Woodstock NorthWis.-ParksideD-II

VOLLEYBALL

Athlete, SchoolCollegeLevel
Laura Boberg, HuntleyWis.-PlattevilleD-III
Avery Gonzalez, HuntleyIll.-SpringfieldD-II
Morgan Jones, HuntleyMissouriD-I
Audrey Prusko, Dundee-CrownWis.-OshkoshD-III
Hallie Steponaitis, WoodstockJacksonvilleD-I
Maggie Uhwat, Richmond-BurtonCentral MichiganD-I
Gabby Wire, CL SouthWis.-MilwaukeeD-I
Lizzy Williams, HuntleyCarroll, Wis.D-III

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Athlete, SchoolCollegeLevel
Katie Hamill, CL CentralMissouri-St. LouisD-I

WOMEN’S CROSS COUNTRY

Athlete, SchoolCollegeLevel
Skyler Balzer, McHenryMarquetteD-I
Danielle Jensen, McHenryHigh Point, N.C.D-I

WOMEN’S DANCE

Athlete, SchoolCollegeLevel
Joryn Kalvin, HampshireAlmaD-III

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

Athlete, SchoolCollegeLevel
Teagan Van Stone, JacobsCoastal CarolinaD-I

WOMEN’S ROWING

Athlete, SchoolCollegeLevel
Anna Borg, Prairie RidgeTempleD-I
Laney Borg, Prairie RidgeTempleD-I

WOMEN’S SAND VOLLEYBALL

Athlete, SchoolCollegeLevel
Dani Hansen, Woodstock NorthBarry, Fla.D-II
Lexi Hansen, Woodstock NorthBarry, Fla.D-II

WOMEN’S SOCCER

Athlete, SchoolCollegeLevel
Olivia Anderson, CL CentralLoyola-ChicagoD-I
Layne Frericks, Richmond-BurtonIndiana StateD-I
Shaylee Gough, CL CentralWis.-PlattevilleD-III
Ashley McAtee, Dundee-CrownJacksonvilleD-I
Isabel Morales, HampshireBemidji StateD-II
Val Sardelli, WoodstockPurdue-NorthwestD-II

WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING

Athlete, SchoolCollegeLevel
Maggie Bendell, Cary-GroveIowa StateD-I
McKenzie Resch, CL SouthNeb.-OmahaD-I
Avery Watson, CL SouthIllinois StateD-I

WOMEN’S TRACK AND FIELD

Athlete, SchoolCollegeLevel
Caitlyn Casella, JohnsburgWinona StateD-II
High School SportsPrep SportsIHSABaseballSoftballVolleyballBoys Cross CountryGirls Cross CountryLacrosseGirls BasketballGirls SwimmingBoys SwimmingGirls SoccerCary-Grove PrepsCrystal Lake Central PrepsCrystal Lake South PrepsDundee-Crown PrepsHampshire PrepsHuntley PrepsJacobs PrepsPrairie Ridge PrepsWoodstock PrepsWoodstock North PrepsJohnsburg PrepsRichmond-Burton PrepsMarengo Preps
Joe Stevenson

Joe Stevenson

I have worked at the Northwest Herald since January of 1989, covering everything from high school to professional sports. I mainly cover high school sports now.