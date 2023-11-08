NCAA Early-Signing Period 2023: Northwest Herald-area athletes who can sign their NLIs

Here is a list of the local athletes who can sign their National Letters of Intent from Wednesday until next Wednesday, Nov. 15 to NCAA scholarship schools. Also listed are other area athletes and the colleges they will attend to compete in sports.
Editor’s note: This list will be updated as more names are received. Email sports@nwherald.com to have a name added.
BASEBALL
|Athlete, School
|College
|Level
|James Carlson, CL South
|Youngstown State
|D-I
|Sam Champman, Woodstock
|SIU-Edwardsville
|D-I
|Dayton Murphy, CL South
|Michigan State
|D-I
|Mitchell Johnson, Cary-Grove
|Mount Mercy, Iowa
|NAIA
|Ethan Dorchies, Cary-Grove
|Ill.-Chicago
|D-I
MEN’S CROSS COUNTRY
|Athlete, School
|College
|Level
|Will Gelon, Prairie Ridge-*
|Illinois State
|D-I
|*–Also for track and field.
MEN’S GOLF
|Athlete, School
|College
|Level
|Charlie Pettrone, Prairie Ridge
|Bowling Green
|D-I
MEN’S LACROSSE
|Athlete, School
|College
|Level
|Jack Pickens, Jacobs
|Tiffin
|D-II
MEN’S SWIMMING
|Athlete, School
|College
|Level
|Drew Watson, CL South
|Miami, Ohio
|D-I
SOFTBALL
|Athlete, School
|College
|Level
|McKayla Anderson, Dundee-Crown
|SIU-Edwardsville
|D-I
|Maddie Crick, Cary-Grove
|Wis.-Oshkosh
|D-III
|Nicole Jahlavec, Johnsburg
|Concordia, Wis.
|D-III
|Lilly Kunzer, Marengo
|Rock Valley
|JUCO
|Giada Motto, CL Central
|Wis.-Green Bay
|D-I
|Ella Smith, Johnsburg
|Wis.-Stevens Point
|D-III
|Casey Jo Vermett, Woodstock North
|Wis.-Parkside
|D-II
VOLLEYBALL
|Athlete, School
|College
|Level
|Laura Boberg, Huntley
|Wis.-Platteville
|D-III
|Avery Gonzalez, Huntley
|Ill.-Springfield
|D-II
|Morgan Jones, Huntley
|Missouri
|D-I
|Audrey Prusko, Dundee-Crown
|Wis.-Oshkosh
|D-III
|Hallie Steponaitis, Woodstock
|Jacksonville
|D-I
|Maggie Uhwat, Richmond-Burton
|Central Michigan
|D-I
|Gabby Wire, CL South
|Wis.-Milwaukee
|D-I
|Lizzy Williams, Huntley
|Carroll, Wis.
|D-III
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
|Athlete, School
|College
|Level
|Katie Hamill, CL Central
|Missouri-St. Louis
|D-I
WOMEN’S CROSS COUNTRY
|Athlete, School
|College
|Level
|Skyler Balzer, McHenry
|Marquette
|D-I
|Danielle Jensen, McHenry
|High Point, N.C.
|D-I
WOMEN’S DANCE
|Athlete, School
|College
|Level
|Joryn Kalvin, Hampshire
|Alma
|D-III
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
|Athlete, School
|College
|Level
|Teagan Van Stone, Jacobs
|Coastal Carolina
|D-I
WOMEN’S ROWING
|Athlete, School
|College
|Level
|Anna Borg, Prairie Ridge
|Temple
|D-I
|Laney Borg, Prairie Ridge
|Temple
|D-I
WOMEN’S SAND VOLLEYBALL
|Athlete, School
|College
|Level
|Dani Hansen, Woodstock North
|Barry, Fla.
|D-II
|Lexi Hansen, Woodstock North
|Barry, Fla.
|D-II
WOMEN’S SOCCER
|Athlete, School
|College
|Level
|Olivia Anderson, CL Central
|Loyola-Chicago
|D-I
|Layne Frericks, Richmond-Burton
|Indiana State
|D-I
|Shaylee Gough, CL Central
|Wis.-Platteville
|D-III
|Ashley McAtee, Dundee-Crown
|Jacksonville
|D-I
|Isabel Morales, Hampshire
|Bemidji State
|D-II
|Val Sardelli, Woodstock
|Purdue-Northwest
|D-II
WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING
|Athlete, School
|College
|Level
|Maggie Bendell, Cary-Grove
|Iowa State
|D-I
|McKenzie Resch, CL South
|Neb.-Omaha
|D-I
|Avery Watson, CL South
|Illinois State
|D-I
WOMEN’S TRACK AND FIELD
|Athlete, School
|College
|Level
|Caitlyn Casella, Johnsburg
|Winona State
|D-II