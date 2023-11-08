NCAA Early-Signing Period 2023: Northwest Herald-area athletes who can sign their NLIs

Dundee-Crown’s McKayla Anderson signed her National Letter of Intent Wednesday with NCAA Division I SIU-Edwardsville. Athletes can sign with NCAA scholarship schools until Wednesday, Nov. 15. (Gregory Shaver - gshaver@shawmedia.com/Gregory Shaver for Shaw Media )

Here is a list of the local athletes who can sign their National Letters of Intent from Wednesday until next Wednesday, Nov. 15 to NCAA scholarship schools. Also listed are other area athletes and the colleges they will attend to compete in sports.

Editor’s note: This list will be updated as more names are received. Email sports@nwherald.com to have a name added.

BASEBALL

Athlete, School College Level James Carlson, CL South Youngstown State D-I Sam Champman, Woodstock SIU-Edwardsville D-I Dayton Murphy, CL South Michigan State D-I Mitchell Johnson, Cary-Grove Mount Mercy, Iowa NAIA Ethan Dorchies, Cary-Grove Ill.-Chicago D-I

MEN’S CROSS COUNTRY

Athlete, School College Level Will Gelon, Prairie Ridge-* Illinois State D-I *–Also for track and field.

MEN’S GOLF

Athlete, School College Level Charlie Pettrone, Prairie Ridge Bowling Green D-I

MEN’S LACROSSE

Athlete, School College Level Jack Pickens, Jacobs Tiffin D-II

MEN’S SWIMMING

Athlete, School College Level Drew Watson, CL South Miami, Ohio D-I

SOFTBALL

Athlete, School College Level McKayla Anderson, Dundee-Crown SIU-Edwardsville D-I Maddie Crick, Cary-Grove Wis.-Oshkosh D-III Nicole Jahlavec, Johnsburg Concordia, Wis. D-III Lilly Kunzer, Marengo Rock Valley JUCO Giada Motto, CL Central Wis.-Green Bay D-I Ella Smith, Johnsburg Wis.-Stevens Point D-III Casey Jo Vermett, Woodstock North Wis.-Parkside D-II

VOLLEYBALL

Athlete, School College Level Laura Boberg, Huntley Wis.-Platteville D-III Avery Gonzalez, Huntley Ill.-Springfield D-II Morgan Jones, Huntley Missouri D-I Audrey Prusko, Dundee-Crown Wis.-Oshkosh D-III Hallie Steponaitis, Woodstock Jacksonville D-I Maggie Uhwat, Richmond-Burton Central Michigan D-I Gabby Wire, CL South Wis.-Milwaukee D-I Lizzy Williams, Huntley Carroll, Wis. D-III

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Athlete, School College Level Katie Hamill, CL Central Missouri-St. Louis D-I

WOMEN’S CROSS COUNTRY

Athlete, School College Level Skyler Balzer, McHenry Marquette D-I Danielle Jensen, McHenry High Point, N.C. D-I

WOMEN’S DANCE

Athlete, School College Level Joryn Kalvin, Hampshire Alma D-III

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

Athlete, School College Level Teagan Van Stone, Jacobs Coastal Carolina D-I

WOMEN’S ROWING

Athlete, School College Level Anna Borg, Prairie Ridge Temple D-I Laney Borg, Prairie Ridge Temple D-I

WOMEN’S SAND VOLLEYBALL

Athlete, School College Level Dani Hansen, Woodstock North Barry, Fla. D-II Lexi Hansen, Woodstock North Barry, Fla. D-II

WOMEN’S SOCCER

Athlete, School College Level Olivia Anderson, CL Central Loyola-Chicago D-I Layne Frericks, Richmond-Burton Indiana State D-I Shaylee Gough, CL Central Wis.-Platteville D-III Ashley McAtee, Dundee-Crown Jacksonville D-I Isabel Morales, Hampshire Bemidji State D-II Val Sardelli, Woodstock Purdue-Northwest D-II

WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING

Athlete, School College Level Maggie Bendell, Cary-Grove Iowa State D-I McKenzie Resch, CL South Neb.-Omaha D-I Avery Watson, CL South Illinois State D-I

WOMEN’S TRACK AND FIELD