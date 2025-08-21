St. Bede football scores with Tyson Bagent Foundation

The St. Bede football team was gifted protective gear by The Tyson Bagent Foundation and Zoombang at Bagent’s charity event on Saturday at the Chicago Yacht Club in downtown Chicago. Bagent is the Bears backup quarterback. Pictured are St. Bede coach Jack Brady (from left), AJ Hermes, Bagent, Gino Ferrari, Carson Riva and coach Sam Halm. (Photo contributed by Jack Brady)

The St. Bede football team is getting a boost from Chicago Bears quarterback Tyson Bagent.

The Tyson Bagent Foundation and Zoombang donated protective gear to the Bruins at Bagent’s charity event on Saturday at the Chicago Yacht Club in downtown Chicago. Jack Brady, St. Bede’s new head football coach, and members of the coaching staff and players were in attendance.

Kevin Micheli, a 1994 St. Bede alum, is friends with Bagent’s marketing agent, Jim Digangi. He said one of the things Bagent wanted to do was to give back to high school programs in need.

“I told Jim, ‘I come from St. Bede Academy. We’re a private, Catholic school. We don’t get any money from the state and local government because it’s private. Our whole high school runs on donations. Tyson’s like, ‘Dude, I’ll help your high school out,’” said Micheli, who played baseball, football and basketball at St. Bede.

As a bonus, Micheli said Bagent also agreed to host his next annual Offensive Skills Camp at St. Bede. It is anticipated to be held at the Bruins’ Spring 2026 Camp to coincide with Bagent’s offseason training, Micheli said.

“I cannot put into words how thankful I am to Tyson Bagent, Travis Bagent (his father) and Jim Digangi. The entire St. Bede Academy school is truly grateful and blessed for your kindness,” Micheli said.

Brady, who also was a quarterback, was most appreciative of Bagent’s assist to the Bruins’ program.

“The recognition was incredible and it was a honor to be the recipient this year from the Bagent foundation. Our kids got a tremendous experience and were able to meet and talk with Tyson about our upcoming season and his year ahead of him,” Brady said. “The camp will be a very exciting event held at St. Bede that will be open to many athletes. Tyson’s team will provide high level instruction and NFL level environment for athletes to learn in.”

It proved to be the start to a good weekend and new week for Bagent. He completed 13 of 22 passes for 197 passing yards, a touchdown and a 103.8 rating in the Bears’ exhibition 38-0 blowout over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday at Soldier Field.

It was announced Wednesday morning that Bagent signed a new, two-year, $10 million extension with the Bears. He became overwhelmed by emotion at his press conference, saying he could now help others.

Bagent was an undrafted free agent out of Division II Shepherd University in Shepherdstown, WV. He received the Harlon Hill Trophy, the DII version of the Heisman Trophy, in 2021.

The Bears quarterback may not be the most recognized person in his family, Micheli noted. His father, Travis, is an 11-time World Arm Wrestling Champion known as the “Beast.”