Week 5: 2024 Associated Press IHSA football polls

Football: Lincoln-Way East vs Maine South AUG 30 Lincoln-Way East's Mj Schley scores a touchdown during a non-conference game against Maine South earlier this season. Schley and his Lincoln-Way East teammates are ranked No. 1 in Class 8A in the latest Associated Press poll. The Griffins, along with Mt. Carmel in Class 7A, were the only unanimous No. 1 teams in any of the eight classifications. (Dean Reid for Shaw Local News Ne/Dean Reid)