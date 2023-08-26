The Times Area Roundup: Fieldcrest, Seneca, FCW all score statement wins in Week 1

Football
Fieldcrest 20, Dwight 19: At Veterans Park in Minonk, the host Knights snapped an on-field losing streak that dated back to the spring season of 2021.
Fieldcrest (1-0) led throughout, including 12-0 at halftime and 20-6 heading into the fourth quarter, winning after a late Trojans comeback effort ended with a failed two-point conversion.
Eddie Lorton rushed for 111 yards and all three Fieldcrest touchdowns. Brady Ruestman added 46 yards passing, with Jozia Johnson his favorite target with two catches for 23 yards,
Seneca 27, Wilmington 21: At Seneca, it was a back-and-forth game until the Fighting Irish went on a 15-play, 77-yard drive that included converting two crucial fourth-down plays. A stop by the Irish defense, including two sacks of Wildcats’ quarterback Cade McCubbin by Nick Grant, helped the Irish run out the clock.
“That’s kind of what we do,” Seneca coach Terry Maxwell said of going for it on fourth down. “We believe that we have four downs to get a first with the situations on the field, and that is what we believe that our kids can do.”
Nathan Neal helped the Irish draw first blood, as he took a handoff from Nathan Grant up the middle for 76 yards with 3:32 left in the first quarter.
Seneca took a 14-7 lead into the intermission.
The Fighting Irish rushed for 321 yards on 40 carries, with Nathan Grant leading the way with 113 yards on 17 carries. Neal added 109 yards on eight carries, while Hamby almost hit the 100-yard club with 97 yards on 11 carries.
The Wildcats’ Kyle Farrell led all rushers with 203 yards on 15 carries.
– Read Jamie Newell’s full report on this game at FridayNightDrive.com.
FCW 35, West Central 20: At Flanagan, the host Falcons stunned the defending Illinois 8-Man Football Association champions, leading throughout the Week 1 victory, including 28-14 at halftime.
Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland is home next week at Woodland, facing Champaign’s St. Thomas More.
Boys soccer
Earlville 4, Kewanee 1: In the opening round of the War on 34, the host Red Raiders received two goals from Trenton Fruit and one apiece from Griffin Cook and Michael Clemens, with Easton Fruit providing two assists. Keeper Adam Waite led the defense.
THURSDAY EVENTS
Girls volleyball
Somonauk def. Mooseheart 25-16, 25-15: At Mooseheart on Thursday, the Bobcats recorded the victory, led by Josie Rader’s 16 service points, Riley Snyder’s 10 points and Alexis Matejovsky’s blocking at the net.
Earlville def. Yorkville Christian 25-16, 25-11: At Yorkville, the Red Raiders earned the nonconference road victory led by a five-kill, eight-point, nine-dig performance by Hannah Pfaff.
Brooklyn Guelde (15 assists, four kills), Bailey Miller (five kills), Ryleigh Dixon (four aces) and Nevaeh Sansone (seven kills, five digs) also paced Earlville.
Clinton def. Flanagan-Cornell 25-19, 25-11: At Clinton, the visiting Falcons suffered the nonconference defeat despite Emme Wallace’s four kills and Giula Pace’s seven digs.
On the schedule
Cross country: Streator, Fieldcrest at IVC Invite, 6 p.m.
Football: Wilmington at Seneca, West Central at FCW (Flanagan), Dwight at Fieldcrest, 7 p.m.
Boys golf: Somonauk, Serena at Marquette (Deer Park), 4:30 p.m.
Boys soccer: Earlville hosts War on 34, 4:30 p.m.