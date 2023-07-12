Army commit Josh Manecke, after huge growth spurt, set to anchor Downers Grove South O-line

Downers Grove South senior left tackle Josh Manecke is looking to make a big difference this season.

Big is the key word in describing Manecke.

After playing his junior season at 235 pounds, Manecke sprouted to 6-foot-6 and 275 pounds during the offseason. His recent growth attracted plenty of suitors, essentially turbo-charging his recruiting. He committed to Army in late June.

Manecke admitted his football career veered upward following the weight gain.

“I feel great now,” he said. “I put on mostly muscle and have gotten faster instead of slower. I feel more of an athlete and am ready to dominate on the field.”

Manecke said he started putting on quality weight once he stopped growing, which allowed him to focus on adding pounds to his frame.

“Once I stopped growing up, it was easier to grow out,” he said. “I stopped growing in the middle of my sophomore year, so I think once stopped growing, I started committing more time to the gym and stopped playing basketball and it was easier to put on weight once I fully committed to the grind of putting on weight and hitting the weight room.”

Over the years, Downers Grove South coach Mark Molinari has witnessed his share of quality players from his program blossom into Division I players, but he called Manecke’s late growth a significant plus for the offense.

“Last year Josh played at 235 pounds, so he’s put on about 50 pounds and rising since last year,” Molinari said. “He was late getting on people’s radar, but he went to a few camps and had a solid connection at Army. He’s a massive kid. We’ve not seen him play yet at that (new) weight, so it’s like we have a new toy.”

Manecke, a backup in his sophomore season, could’ve been a fast-rising recruit in northern Illinois, but he wanted to end his recruiting due to his connection with Army.

“It was a really fast process,” he said. “I blossomed late, as far as size and height, but my family did a great job handling it. My parents took me on visits and really helped me. I knew going into my official visit, (Army) was my top choice at the time. I knew it was the right place for me.”

Manecke is part of a solid group of offensive line that should be the strength of the Mustangs’ football team, according to Molinari.

“It’s been a good summer,” Molinari said. “All of our (offensive) linemen are basically coming back. We have good continuity with our running game, especially with how last year ended in the first-round of the playoffs. Josh is going to be the anchor of our offensive line, while Deon Davis, a three-year starter, is back at running back.

“We will miss Mack O’Halloran, but we have three starters coming back on the offensive line and two who played a lot of minutes and our basically starters in our minds.”

Due to his size increase and experience, Manecke is a player to watch in the West Suburban Gold this season. The Trojans won all six of their league games to capture the Gold title last season.

“I’m really excited for my senior year, to be a big part of the team and to have a big impact,” Manecke said. “I know being a team leader that I have to step up and do the little things in practice, like call out my teammates to get their best effort and be a good example for them. We have a very experienced and a good sized offensive line back. I’m super excited to step into a leadership role. It’s good practice for what will come in my future at West Point.”