Tackling Disabilities camps continue to grow as Manteno hosts 2nd annual camp

Since coming to Watseka four years ago, Tackling Disabilities football camps have continued to gain traction in the greater Kankakee area.

Inspired by the camp started by former Watseka coach Max Fransen, Manteno assistant Anthony Engleman brought a camp to Manteno last summer.

On Tuesday, the second annual Manteno Tackling Disabilities camp was held, giving young athletes from around the area a chance to hit the field with Panther players and participate in football activities and drills.

Engleman said that players who came out and volunteered their time, Manteno football coach RJ Haines, superintendent Lisa Harrod, special education director Erin Ruff and others all helped make the second camp another success.

Manteno assistant football coach Anthony Engelman, right, high fives Bennett Lisko at Manteno's Tackling Disabilities football camp Tuesday, June 16, 2026. (Mason Schweizer)

“It’s a great way for our kids to give back to the community,” he said. “Just seeing the kids’ smiles and the parents coming up and thanking us for doing this, just seeing everybody smiling and laughing, that makes it worth it to me. I can’t say it enough, and I’m just smiling ear to ear seeing how all these kids had a great day today.”

One of those smiling kids was Earl Patterson Jr., who also attended the camp last year. His dad, Earl Sr., said after enjoying last year’s camp that his son was eager to come back again.

“One of the things he ran over and said to me was, ‘I have to go back and play with my friends,’ ” Patterson said. “It’s an outlet, he’s learning a sport, and the team aspect, which he struggles with. I appreciate the camaraderie he gets here.

“We bump into them in town, the students and players, and he recognizes them, and they recognize him. It’s just an awesome experience.”

Earl Patterson Jr. is all smiles during a flag pulling drill at the Manteno Tackling Disabilities football camp Tuesday, June 16, 2026. (Mason Schweizer)

The camp is a good experience for the high schoolers who come to help out as well.

Incoming senior Nick Honkisz was not at last year’s camp and was helping out for the first time on Tuesday.

“These kids are just great people, and they bring the energy too,” he said. “These kids, they don’t get the opportunity to, like we do, to play on Friday nights. They get to come out here and have fun for the day.”

Luke Widstrom, left, and Nick Honkisz fist bump during the Tackling Disabilities Football Camp at Manteno Tuesday, June 16, 2026. (Mason Schweizer)

Along with Engelman, junior David Asher helped with the camp in Watseka and last year’s Manteno camp as well.

Now a three-year veteran of Tackling Disabilities camps, he said it’s always nice to see how the kids embrace the day.

“Two years ago I did that, and it was a great time,” he said. “We’ve done a lot of new drills, and there’s been favorites for each of the kids. I think it’s fun to just let them do their thing out here and have the most fun they can. It’s good to have all the helpers with the high schoolers, too, and everybody who comes out to help bring a smile to their faces.”

Beckett Bittmann runs through a footwork and tackling drill at the Manteno Tackling Disabilities football camp Tuesday, June 16, 2026. (Mason Schweizer)

Asher spent most of his time with camper Beckett Bittmann on Tuesday, who was also attending the Manteno camp for the second time.

His dad, Nick Bittman, said that, in addition to a fun evening, the camp is something that has had a lasting impact on Beckett.

“For weeks after [last year’s camp] it was football, and when we mentioned it was coming, he was ready to come back to football,” he said. “It’s a great experience for the special rec kids and the high school kids getting involved.”

Doug Schreurs runs through a footwork and tackling drill at the Manteno Tackling Disabilities football camp Tuesday, June 16, 2026. (Mason Schweizer)

Now that the Manteno camp is in the books, upcoming camps will be held at Watseka on July 11 and at Tri-Valley High School in Downs on July 15.

Fransen started the camp at Watseka four years ago and helped it come to Manteno last year. He’s now brought it with him in his first year on the coaching staff at Tri-Valley.

He was able to stop by and observe the camp in Manteno on Tuesday and see the biggest summer yet for Tackling Disabilities get underway.

Luke Widstrom kicks the ball during the Manteno Tackling Disabilities football camp Tuesday, June 16, 2026. (Mason Schweizer)

“It’s a blessing,” he said. “To think four years ago, whenever I started it, that we’d have three different camps going in one summer, that wasn’t the goal. It was just let’s have as much fun as possible with these kids and see what happens.

“I love seeing it grow. I love seeing these kids out here. It’s a passion of mine, and I’m glad I was able to come up and see a bit of it.”