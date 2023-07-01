Four-year starting linebacker Domenic Beres, St. Francis eager for ‘week-to-week challenge’ of move to CCL

AURORA – Domenic Beres looks back fondly on the seniors who took him under their wing when he was a freshman.

He wants to return the favor now.

St. Francis’ senior linebacker is a rare breed. Beres was a varsity starter as a freshman, and is now entering his fourth season as a starter. The Spartans will lean on his leadership, and skills, as they join the Chicago Catholic League this fall.

“I want to be more of a leader, someone that anybody can look to no matter what position on each play,” Beres said. “They should be coming to me for each play instead of being yelled at by a coach. Come to me, and we’ll talk about it from a player’s perspective.”

Beres is a good leader to follow, based on his words and his accomplishments on the field.

As a junior, Beres led the Spartans in tackles with 97, eight for loss, with two sacks, three quarterback hits and two interceptions. Beres has flown under the radar in recruiting circles because of his 5-foot-9 frame, but St. Francis coach Bob McMillen will put him up there with any linebacker around.

“You talk about a kid who is a football player, it’s Dom Beres,” McMillen said. “He makes plays all over the field for us, he is what I believe is one of the best linebackers in the state. The toughest part with Dom is he’s 5-9, and the more I learn about this game, it’s about the measurables. I’ll put him up against a 6-4 kid any day of the week. He’s going to play just as well.”

Beres does hold an offer from Valparaiso, and plans on checking out Ivy League schools Brown and Columbia in July. He’s attended mega camps at North Central and Lindenwood to get his name out there.

“Proving it’s not just all about the height, that I can actually play,” Beres said. “Get in front of the coaches that I want to see. I think that will help me get to the next level.”

St. Francis has gone to the next level under McMillen.

The Spartans are 43-10 over the last five seasons, and reached the Class 4A semifinals last fall. With five new coaches, including new offensive and defensive coordinators, St. Francis’ players are getting up to speed with the new system. The Spartans competed in 7-on-7s at West Aurora on June 23 and June 30.

“We’re excited about our new coaches’ enthusiasm, now it’s picking up the system,” McMillen said. “It’s the commitment level these guys have had all winter coming out here and competing.”

McMillen is excited about going into the CCL for the first time in seven years, but does not need to be reminded what kind of challenge that presents. The schedule is a bear, starting with nonconference games against Downers Grove North and Sterling. The CCL slate includes matchups with defending state champs IC Catholic Prep and Nazareth, as well as Joliet Catholic and St. Rita.

“We have to be prepared week in and week out. There are no games that will be done by halftime,” McMillen said.

“Week to week will be a challenge, but that’s what I want my senior year,” Beres said. “We didn’t have the best competition in our conference before. We’re finally getting the chance to play some of the top teams in the state. I’m excited for the competition.”

St. Francis’ DeShaun Williams makes a catch during a 7-on-7 football tournament at West Aurora High School on Friday, June 23, 2023. (Sandy Bressner – sbressner@shawmedia.com)

It helps to have elite talent at premium positions like St. Francis does.

Beres’ counterpart on the offensive side, senior quarterback Alessio Milivojevic, committed to Ball State in June after throwing for 2,169 yards and 30 touchdowns as a junior. He is entering his third season as varsity starter.

“Him going into his third year is huge – he is a student of the game, he works on his craft all the time,” McMillen said. “I may be biased, but I think he is the best quarterback in the Midwest. The kid can make all the throws, he’s a leader on the field, he understands what to do out there, and he makes everyone around him better.”

DeShaun Williams, a 6-foot-2 junior with offers from Central Michigan and Miami of Ohio, will be one of Milivojevic’s top targets. Williams has had a busy summer; he’s been to camps at Illinois, Iowa State, Notre Dame and North Central, and trains five days a week with his dad, a former coach at Montini.

“Weekends we have been lifting, then practice Monday through Thursday, then Friday through Sunday do speed training with my dad,” Williams said. “Summer has been great, been training for my team, gone to a couple camps, getting that connection with my quarterback.”

Up front, former All-Stater T.J. McMillen is now at Illinois, but St. Francis does return four of its five offensive linemen.

Coach McMillen likes where this group is at, but there is work to do before the season begins in eight weeks.

“We have to be consistent – we can’t take steps back,” McMillen said. “Our offensive will be predicated on moving the ball and going fast. We can’t make mistakes. The biggest thing we talk about every day is accountability – do your job. We are stressing that more than in the past, and the kids are embracing it.”