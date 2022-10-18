NewsTribune Football Notebook: Senior QB Mac Resetich setting records for Hall

Hall senior quarterback Mac Resetich is having a record-setting season for the Red Devils.

With 324 rushing yards in Saturday’s 42-27 win over St. Bede, Resetich brought his season total to 1,867 yards to break the school record for rushing yards in a season of 1,812 set by Jason Bland in 13 games during Hall’s run to the semifinals in 1991.

Resetich also scored six touchdowns Saturday to bring his season total to 28 – 25 rushing and three return TDs – to tie Bland’s mark also set in 1991.

“We go in every week and everybody knows who’s getting the ball, and he’s still producing,” Hall coach Randy Tieman said. “He definitely runs hard. He’s a hard kid to tackle. He has big legs and a strong midsection.

“It’s sad because it’s almost expected of him [to have big games]. He’s taking a beating every week and he just keeps coming back for more. He’s a tough kid.”

Resetich set records earlier in the season for single game rushing (429 yards) and touchdowns (seven) against Mendota.

MIXING IN THE PASS

While Hall has built it’s offense around Resetich’s running, the Red Devils used their passing game more than usual in Saturday’s win at St. Bede.

Resetich completed 4 of 5 passes – his lone incompletion being a spike to stop the clock – for a season-high 104 yards.

Resetich connected on three passes on Hall’s two scoring drives just before halftime.

He completed a 21-yard pass to Braden Curran on fourth-and-18 to set up his own 7-yard TD run. Resetich threw a 23-yard pass to Joe Schrader to set up his 11-yard TD run with 3.1 seconds left before the half.

“We saw there were some formations they weren’t even guarding some of our slots, so I told coach that, and we just took advantage of that,” said Resetich, who has completed 14 of 31 passes for 340 yards and three TDs this season.

PLAYOFF OUTLOOK

Princeton is in line to claim the No. 1 seed in Class 3A as the Tigers are 8-0 and have the most playoff points (38) among the six undefeated teams projected to be in 3A in the latest IHSA playoff outlook.

The Tigers close the regular season Friday at Monmouth-Roseville (5-3).

St. Bede, which has lost two games in a row, needs a win at Mendota (3-5) on Friday to have a chance at a first-round home playoff game.

The Bruins (6-2) have 29 playoff points, which are the second lowest among projected 1A teams with a 6-2 or 7-1 record.

“It’s effort and lack of execution on our part,” St. Bede coach Jim Eustice said after Saturday’s 42-27 loss to Hall on Saturday. “For us not to execute the way we were supposed to, it’s got to be on me. We’re going to get a lot of things corrected this week.”

Hall sits at 4-4 and needs to win Friday at home against Bureau Valley (1-7) to become playoff eligible. The Red Devils, who will be in 4A if they qualify for the postseason, have 39 playoff points.

“It would mean a lot for a team that only won two games the last two years,” Resetich said about the Red Devils becoming playoff eligible. “I’m the only one who’s really experienced the playoffs from my freshman year, so it’s going to be a big difference for everybody else on the team.”

La Salle-Peru is eligible at 5-3 and has 36 playoff points. The Cavaliers play at Kaneland (5-3) on Friday.

GETTING BACK ON TRACK

La Salle-Peru was held to only 53 rushing yards in Friday’s 28-0 loss to Sycamore. The Cavaliers also did not complete any of their eight pass attempts.

The Cavs will look to get their ground game going again this week at Kaneland. L-P has averaged 183.5 rushing yards per game and has recorded four games of 200 rushing yards or more.

“We just have to sustain blocks,” L-P coach Jose Medina said. “That’s the biggest thing. If we can find guys who will block to the whistle, we can get the offense moving.”

BIG-PLAY ABILITY

Mendota displayed some quick-strike scoring in Friday’s 30-27 loss at Newman, including on a gadget play.

On fourth-and-11, Justin Randolph threw a pass to Braiden Freeman in the flat. Freeman then pitched the ball to Isaac Smith, who took it for a 41-yard touchdown.

Later, Randolph connected with Freeman for a 56-yard TD.

Randolph finished 15 of 23 for a season-high 297 yards.