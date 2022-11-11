2022 IHSA playoffs: Steve Soucie’s Class 6A quarterfinal analysis

The Class 6A field doesn’t look exactly the same as some had forecasted, but there’s a lot of firepower spread amongst the remaining teams.

East St. Louis still remains the overwhelming favorite in the class, but many of the teams still in the chase are showing signs that they won’t back away from the challenge that the Flyers certainly provide.

First-round record: 13-3

Second-round record: 6-2

Quarterfinal matchups

Niles Notre Dame vs. St. Ignatius: St. Ignatius is in the midst of a six-game winning streak right now and the Wolfpack seem to have the offense clicking at quite a high clip. They’ll meet a conference rival though who seems to be flourishing right now on the defensive side of the ball having allowed just 15 points in two playoff games to a pair of programs that weren’t lacking for offensive explosiveness heading into those games.

Pick: St. Ignatius

Prairie Ridge vs. Harlem: At the rate Prairie Ridge running back Tyler Vasey is going he might reach the state’s record for individual rushing yardage at some point in this contest as the Wolves try to reach what seems to be a customary appearance in the semifinals. Harlem is charged with trying to slow down Vasey and crew which looks like a pretty tall obstacle at this point.

Pick: Prairie Ridge

Lemont vs. Kenwood: Lemont looks like a well-oiled machine right now, adapting perfectly to the imposing weather in the second round of the playoffs, running the ball well when the wind was not in its favor and then uncorking its passing game when the wind was in its favor. Kenwood will try to counter with a running game that features a dizzying array of running backs capable of doing damage.

Pick: Lemont

Crete-Monee vs. East St. Louis: East St. Louis has made it look incredibly easy through the first two rounds recording back-to-back shutouts while scoring 111 points themselves. But this Crete-Monee matchup won’t likely afford the easiest of advancements into the semifinals. The Warriors look well armed to put a challenge to the Flyers and a win over Simeon attests to that fact.

Pick: East St. Louis