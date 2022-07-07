DeKalb County’s top games to watch, week-by-week

Football teams and fans finally have what they’ve been waiting for: this fall’s football schedules.

The IHSA released its statewide football schedule Thursday. These will be the top matchups to watch in DeKalb County over the nine-week regular season.

Week 1: DeKalb (2-7 in 2021) versus Sycamore (9-4) at NIU Huskie Stadium, 7 p.m., Aug. 26

These nearby rivals get the chance to start the season under the lights where Northern Illinois plays, which always makes for a fun atmosphere for players and fans. Sycamore, a Class 5A semifinalist last season, will try to get revenge against DeKalb after last season’s 23-16 overtime loss. DeKalb will once again want to start the season on a high note with a noncoference win.

Week 2: Geneva (6-5) at Kaneland (5-5), 7 p.m., Sept. 2

Two teams who qualified for the postseason with five wins will try to use last season’s success and build off of it this year. Kaneland ended its playoff run in the first round against Class 5A state champion Fenwick while Geneva lost to Collinsville in the Class 7A second round. Both teams will be looking to pick up critical nonconference wins early in the season.

Week 3: Kaneland at Morris (10-1), 7 p.m., Sept. 9

Kaneland will start its conference slate by trying to end a two-game losing streak against Morris. Morris was one of two teams to hand Kaneland a conference loss last season and in order for Knights to win the Kishwaukee River/Interstate 8 White division, they’ll need to pick up a critical early win.

Week 4: Byron (14-0) at Genoa-Kingston (10-2), 7 p.m., Sept. 16

Genoa-Kingston had this game circled as soon as the schedule came out. Bryon handed Genoa-Kingston its only regular season loss and this game will could decide the winner of the Big Northern Conference. The Cogs will need this win as they try to advance further than their Class 4A quarterfinal appearance last year.

Week 5: DeKalb at Naperville North (6-4), 7 p.m., Sept. 23

The Barbs will face a critical game early in their DuPage Valley slate after going winless in conference play last year. After opening against Metea Valley in Week 4, DeKalb will face Naperville North, which won the DVC last season. Watch for this early conference battle as one that could decide a lot as the season progresses.

Week 6: Kaneland at Sycamore, 7 p.m., Sept. 30

The Knights and the Spartans will face each other in a critical game for positioning in the Kishwaukee River/Interstate 8 White division. Sycamore finished second and Kaneland finished third last year and this game could determine whether a Sycamore finale against Morris is for a title.

Week 7: Dixon (6-4) at Genoa-Kingston, 7 p.m., Oct. 7

The Cogs will face an important, almost must-win situation when they take on Dixon. If they beat Byron earlier in the season, they hold their own destiny to a division title. If they lost, they’ll need to pick up a critical win for positioning in the conference. Either way, this game should have a lot at stake.

Week 8: Neuqua Valley (10-2) at DeKalb, 7 p.m., Oct. 14

DeKalb will get a late-season test that could determine whether it will play in the postseason. The Barbs will face a tough team that played in the Class 7A quarterfinal round last season, but it could present a good opportunity for DeKalb to show how good it is.

Week 9: Morris at Sycamore, 7 p.m., Oct. 21

This game could come down to being for all the conference marbles. If both teams enter the game undefeated in conference, this regular-season finale would crown a champion just like last season’s finale did. Morris defeated Sycamore, 28-21, last year.