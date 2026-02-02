Jack of all trades, St. Francis’ James McGrath shines on defense, sees recruitment heat up with Oklahoma offer

Wherever he was on the field, James McGrath made plays last season.

A versatile junior who saw time at safety, nickel and linebacker, McGrath anchored the St. Francis defense in 2025. The 6-foot, 200-pounder enjoyed a breakout junior season, posting a career-high 121 total tackles while adding six pass breakups, six tackles for loss, three interceptions, three sacks, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and one blocked kick on special teams.

“I think I had a good season, but I think there’s also definitely room for improvement,” McGrath said. “I think it all starts in the offseason and it comes back to how hard you work. What you get out is what you put in. Wherever the team needs me, they can put me. I feel like they can always count on me in that position.”

McGrath, who earned All-CCL/ESCC Green honors and was named to the Friday Night Drive All-CCL/ESCC Team in 2025, helped the Spartans to an 11-3 record and a 39-35 victory over Providence in the Class 5A state championship game. It was the first state title since 2008 for the Spartans, who will look to repeat next season.

“What was special about us was how close we were as a team,” McGrath said. “We weren’t just teammates on the field... We were brothers on and off the field. I thought we communicated on the field and we really knew what everyone’s job was. Everyone did their job so we could have no mistakes... I think communication is a big part of the game that not a lot of people talk about.”

A third-year varsity player, McGrath made a huge leap from his sophomore season, when he compiled 68 total tackles, five pass breakups, one forced fumble and one interception. Primarily used in the secondary, McGrath aided the Spartans to a 10-3 record and a run to the 5A state semifinals, where the team lost to Nazareth.

“He’s one of those kids who will do anything you ask him to do,” St. Francis coach Bob McMillen said. “He just wants our team to be successful and he’ll do anything he can to help us win. What stands out about James is how he goes out and attacks the game every time he steps on the field. He wants to be the best player on the field and he shows it by flying around and making plays.”

McGrath, who received an All-CCL/ESCC Honorable Mention as a sophomore, made his varsity debut three weeks into his freshman campaign. While his role on offense has been minimal, McGrath did earn time at wide receiver in 2025, scoring three touchdowns.

That role could change as McGrath prepares for his senior season. St. Francis will need to replace multiple starting receivers including Michigan State recruit Zach Washington, a three-star prospect who graduated early to start his college career. Southern Illinois recruit Dario Milivojevic, Yale recruit Dylan Liner and reliable senior Tanner Glock are three more receivers who will depart from the program.

“Freshman and sophomore year, I didn’t play much on offense,” McGrath said. “This year, I played a decent amount and I played wherever they needed someone to fill in... I’ve learned so much from them over the years going against them in practice every single day. I think it’s made me the player I am today.”

McGrath’s junior season has landed him on the radar of multiple Division I football programs. McGrath, who earned his first D1 offer from Miami (Ohio) last March, has received offers from Western Illinois and North Dakota State since the season ended. But the big news came on Jan. 17, when he received an offer from Oklahoma after a phone conversation with linebackers coach Nate Dreiling.

“Coach Dreiling called me,” McGrath said. “He was just talking about the program and he said they were going to offer me. It felt amazing just to get that offer. I think it showed that all of my hard work was worth it and there’s still more work to be done. If you really put your mind to something, you can get to it.”

A two-sport athlete, McGrath is entering his third season as an outfielder for the St. Francis baseball team. McGrath, who grew up in Naperville before attending St. Francis, has visited North Dakota State and Kentucky over each of the last two weekends. There will be more visits coming for McGrath, who said his recruitment has kicked up a notch since the beginning of his junior football season.

“A lot has to do with how smart James is on the football field,” McMillen said. “You can put him anywhere like nickel, linebacker, free safety, strong safety or defensive end. He’s played wide receiver and running back for us. With how fast he’s able to pick the game up, we’ve been able to use James in various situations because he’s a guy we know is not going to make mistakes.”

McGrath, who admires Philadelphia Eagles cornerback and former Iowa star Cooper DeJean, grew up playing many positions including quarterback. Inspired by the teammates who’ve come before him, McGrath is aiming to get faster and stronger for his senior year.

“I think I could definitely get a little faster and improve on some of my coverage skills,” McGrath said. “I think my role could be similar, but I’d expect it to go up just because of all those seniors who are graduating. We’re going to need a couple of kids to step up.”