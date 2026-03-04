Marquette announces Princeton assistant Drake Davis as next head coach

Marquette Academy on Tuesday announced it has hired its next head varsity football coach, Drake Davis.

Davis replaced Ken Carlson, who last fall led the Crusaders to a 6-4 record and the program’s 13th consecutive Class 1A playoff appearance. Carlson, a longtime assistant in the program, was head coach for one season, replacing 15-year head coach Tom Jobst upon his retirement after the 2024 season.

Davis comes from another of the Illinois Valley’s top high school football programs, serving as an assistant last season at Princeton High School. He previously was an intern in the Northern Michigan University football program after playing quarterback collegiately for seven years at Quincy University, before that Northern Michigan, and in 2018 for the University of Illinois football program.

Prior to college, Davis starred at Bureau Valley High School his freshman through junior years and at Naperville North his senior year, where he earned Class 8A all-state accolades and was named the DuPage Valley Conference Player of the Year.

“We are excited to name Drake Davis as our new head football coach,” Marquette principal Brooke Rick released in a statement. “Coach Davis’ playing career at the Division I and Division II levels have established a high-level understanding of the game of football, and his strong work ethic and will to succeed will be pivotal in his contribution to the continued success of the Marquette football program. ...

“His coaching experience at the collegiate level at Northern Michigan University and with a very successful Princeton High School football program give him a solid background to continue the success of the Marquette football program.”