Fieldcrest to play JV-only schedule in 2026

Fieldcrest football coach Nick Meyer observes a summer practice. The Knights will play a JV only schedule this fall due to low numbers in their junior and senior classes. (Scott Anderson)

Due to low numbers in the program, Fieldcrest football will play a junior varsity-only schedule for the 2026 season.

“After talking with admin and coaches, it became very clear we could not safely field a varsity football team with our roster makeup,” Fieldcrest coach Nick Meyer said.

The Knights are returning five seniors and three juniors from last year’s team, and Meyer said only a few of those players have seen significant varsity time.

“This is the last thing we want to do as a program, but I genuinely feel this is our best option for saving the future of Fieldcrest football,” Meyer said. “The ultimate goal is to improve the participation numbers so we have a varsity team next year.

“I know it won’t be a decision people are excited about, but when it comes down to it, player safety is and always will be the No. 1 priority.”

Fieldcrest, which went 1-8 on the varsity level last fall, hasn’t been able to complete a JV season the last two years due to low numbers in the classes of 2027 and 2028.

“Not being able to have those games not only hurts the players from developing as football players, but they aren’t able to be rewarded with a game for their hard work they put in all offseason and during practices,” Meyer said.

The Knights did have a large class of freshmen this school year, with 16 players expected to return for the 2026 season as sophomores.

“That is the biggest class we’ve had [recently], and we need them to continue to grow as athletes,” Meyer said. “We are hoping just going JV-only will help us to get more younger kids to play, as they’ll actually be competing with kids their age. This will give them time to safely develop as young athletes.”

Meyer said he and his staff hope to build numbers this year while still making it a positive experience for the players.

“It’s up to me and our coaching staff to continue to recruit our hallways and to make this a year these kids still can have great memories of playing football with their friends,” said Meyer, a Fieldcrest graduate who will enter his fifth year leading the program in the fall.