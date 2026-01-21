Carmel quarterback Trae Taylor transferring to Millard South in Omaha

Carmel's Trae Taylor runs the ball against St. Charles North at the Class 7A Second Round playoff game in St. Charles. (Karen Naess for Shaw Local News Network/Karen Naess )

Carmel junior quarterback and Nebraska football recruit Trae Taylor announced via X on Wednesday morning that he will transfer to Millard South High School in Omaha for his senior season.

A four-star quarterback prospect and one of the top players in the CCL/ESCC, Taylor led the Corsairs to the second round of the Class 7A playoffs and an 8-3 record. Taylor threw for 3,571 yards and 38 touchdowns with just three interceptions while rushing for 633 yards and 12 touchdowns. He completed 81.7% of his passes.

This decision was not taken lightly. I’ll be living in Lincoln commuting to Omaha. So any chance I’m allowed in the facilities I’ll be there. Kinda a redshirt year at a slower pace. 2) I don’t want to miss a single recruit that comes in. None of this is possible without my… https://t.co/4PApxrz0p8 — Trae Taylor (@Qb6Trae) January 21, 2026

Taylor, who was named to Friday Night Drive’s All-CCL/ESCC Team and the 2025 Friday Night Drive Team of the Year, threw for 505 yards and totaled eight touchdowns during Carmel’s 55-54 loss against 4A state champion Montini. An All-CCL/ESCC honoree in each of the last two seasons, Taylor was named the CCL/ESCC White Division’s Gordie Gillespie Most Valuable Player in 2025.

As a sophomore, Taylor threw for 3,061 yards and 20 touchdowns while completing 66.7% of his passes. The 6-foot-3, 186-pound quarterback from Lake in the Hills announced his commitment to Nebraska on May 1, 2025. Taylor is the No. 4 ranked quarterback prospect in the 2027 class, according to the 247Sports ratings.