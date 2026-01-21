Shaw Local

Analysis   •   Features   •   Podcast   •   Photo Store
Friday Night Drive

Carmel quarterback Trae Taylor transferring to Millard South in Omaha

Nebraska recruit threw for 3,571 yards and 38 touchdowns during junior season

Carmel's Trae Taylor runs the ball against St. Charles North at the Class 7A Second Round playoff game on Saturday, Nov.8,2025 in St. Charles.

Carmel's Trae Taylor runs the ball against St. Charles North at the Class 7A Second Round playoff game in St. Charles. (Karen Naess for Shaw Local News Network/Karen Naess )

By Russ Hodges

Carmel junior quarterback and Nebraska football recruit Trae Taylor announced via X on Wednesday morning that he will transfer to Millard South High School in Omaha for his senior season.

A four-star quarterback prospect and one of the top players in the CCL/ESCC, Taylor led the Corsairs to the second round of the Class 7A playoffs and an 8-3 record. Taylor threw for 3,571 yards and 38 touchdowns with just three interceptions while rushing for 633 yards and 12 touchdowns. He completed 81.7% of his passes.

Taylor, who was named to Friday Night Drive’s All-CCL/ESCC Team and the 2025 Friday Night Drive Team of the Year, threw for 505 yards and totaled eight touchdowns during Carmel’s 55-54 loss against 4A state champion Montini. An All-CCL/ESCC honoree in each of the last two seasons, Taylor was named the CCL/ESCC White Division’s Gordie Gillespie Most Valuable Player in 2025.

As a sophomore, Taylor threw for 3,061 yards and 20 touchdowns while completing 66.7% of his passes. The 6-foot-3, 186-pound quarterback from Lake in the Hills announced his commitment to Nebraska on May 1, 2025. Taylor is the No. 4 ranked quarterback prospect in the 2027 class, according to the 247Sports ratings.

High School FootballFriday Night DriveCarmel

Russ Hodges

Russ started working with Shaw Media in August 2025 after over nine years as sports editor of the Rochelle News-Leader. Russ covers high school sports for the Northwest Herald and high school football for Friday Night Drive.