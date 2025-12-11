Here is the 2025 Suburban Life All-Area football team

Downers Grove North’s Will Vala (9) make a one handed catch during a Class 7A quarterfinal game against Lincoln-Way West at Downers Grove North High School in Downers Grove . (Jon Cunningham for Shaw Local Ne)

Here is the Suburban Life All-Area football team.

Montini junior Israel Abrams (Montini Athletics )

Israel Abrams, Montini, junior, quarterback: Class 4A All-State, voted top player in the CCL White Division. Completed 233 of 340 passes for 4,072 yards with 40 touchdowns and just six interceptions, while rushing for 224 yards and 10 touchdowns to lead the Broncos to their second straight state championship.

Nazareth senior Jake Cestone (Nazareth Athletic)

Jake Cestone, Nazareth, senior, wide receiver: Illinois State recruit. CCL Green Offensive Player of the Year. Class 6A all-state. Finished with 48 receptions for 999 yards and 17 touchdowns.

York senior Henry Duda (York Athletics )

Henry Duda, York, senior, running back: West Suburban Silver Co-MVP. Class 8A All-state. Carried the ball 212 times for 1,665 yards and 17 touchdowns, caught 16 passes for 314 yards and four TDs.

York senior Costa Kampas (York Athletics )

Costa Kampas, York, senior, offensive lineman/defensive lineman: Georgetown recruit. West Suburban Silver Offensive Co-Lineman of the Year.

Lemont junior Corey Laga (Lemont Athletics )

Corey Laga, Lemont, junior, offensive lineman: Class 5A all-state honorable mention, all-conference. Allowed one sack in 10 games, while finishing with 50 knockdowns.

Nazareth junior Christian Malachuk (Nazareth Athletics )

Christian Malachuk, Nazareth, junior, offensive line: CCL Green Offensive Lineman of the Year. Class 6A all-state honorable mention.

Dario Milivojevic of St. Francis (Photo courtesy of St. Francis)

Dario Milivojevic, St. Francis, senior, wide receiver: The Southern Illinois commit, who holds a preferred walk-on offer from Missouri, had an outstanding senior season, catching 52 passes for 1,030 yards and 15 touchdowns while guiding St. Francis to an IHSA 5A state championship win. Milivojevic is an All-CCL/ESCC honoree, an IHSFCA All-State honoree and the CCL/ESCC Green’s MVP. Do-everything player also played defense, was a punt returner and holder on field goals.

Hinsdale Central senior Gene Riordan (Hinsdale Central Athletics)

Gene Riordan, Hinsdale Central, senior, offensive lineman: Iowa recruit. West Suburban Silver Offensive lineman of the year.

Fenwick senior Noah Sur (Fenwick Athletics)

Noah Sur, Fenwick, senior, kicker/punter: Northwestern recruit. Class 6A all-state, CCL White All-Conference. Finished 58-for-60 on PATs, 8-of-11 on field goal attempts and averaged 40.0 yards per punt, with a long of 58 yards.

Downers Grove North senior Will Vala (Downers Grove North Athletics )

Will Vala, Downers Grove North, senior, tight end/defensive line: Illinois recruit. West Suburban Silver Offensive Player of the Year. Finished with 29 receptions for 500 yards and five touchdowns, 31 pancake blocks, while also adding 25 tackles, four sacks and six tackles for a loss.

St. Francis senior Zach Washington (St. Francis athletics )

Zach Washington, St. Francis, senior, wide receiver/returner: Michigan State recruit. Finished with 51 receptions, 1,0009 yards and six touchdowns, 17 returns, 418 yards and two touchdowns. CCL All-conference Green. All-state honorable mention.

Wheaton Warrenville South senior Owen Yorke (Wheaton Warrenville South Athletic s)

Owen Yorke, Wheaton Warrenville South, senior, running back/returner: Class 6A all-state, DuKane Conference Offensive Player of the Year. Finished with 249 carries for 1,832 yards and 24 touchdowns, while catching 24 passes for 206 yards and two TDs.

DEFENSE

Montini senior Laddie Asay (Montini Athletics )

Laddie Asay, Montini, senior, defensive back: Finished with 108 tackles, forced three fumbles and intercepted a pass.

IC Catholic Prep's Foley Calcagno (45) runs the ball before being tackled by St. Francis defenders held at St. Francis High School. (David Toney for Shaw Local News /David Toney)

Foley Calcagno, IC Catholic, senior, linebacker/running back: Class 3A all-state honorable mention, CCL Green Defensive Player of the Year. Finished with 121 tackles, three sacks, 19 tackles for a loss, two fumble recoveries and one forced fumble, along with 55 carries for 297 yards and nine touchdowns.

Glenbard West senior Jayden Daniel (Glenbard West )

Jayden Daniel, Glenbard West, senior, defensive line: All-conference. Finished with 14 sacks, 71 tackles and 15 tackles for a loss.

Hinsdale Central senior Micah Drescher (Hinsdale Central Athletics )

Micah Drescher, Hinsdale Central, senior, kicker/punter: Michigan recruit. West Suburban Silver Conference Special Teams Player of the Year. All-American. Class 8A all-state honorable mention. Finished 48-for-48 on PATs, averaged 40.0 per punt.

Lemont senior Jackson Dybcio (Lemont Athletics )

Jackson Dybcio, Lemont, senior linebacker: Class 5A all-state honorable mention. All-conference. Finished with 101 tackles, 14 tackles for a loss and two forced fumbles, added 17 carries, 64 yards and four touchdowns.

Glenbard West senior Maximus Hetlet (Glenbard West)

Maximus Hetlet, Glenbard West, senior, linebacker/fullback: Class 7A all-state, West Suburban Silver all-conference, Defensive MVP of the West Suburban Silver Division. Finished with 98 tackles, forced six fumbles and recovered four fumbles, scored six touchdowns via fullback.

Downers Grove North senior Aiden Solecki (Downers Grove North Athletics )

Aiden Solecki, Downers Grove North, senior, defensive lineman: Purdue recruit. Class 7A all-state. West Suburban Silver Defensive Lineman of the Year. Played in only six games. Finished with 38 tackles, six sacks and 11 tackles for a loss.

Fenwick junior Jake Thies (Fenwick Athletic )

Jake Thies, Fenwick, junior, running back/defensive back: Starting safety and running back for Class 6A champions rushed for 1,307 yards, had 422 receiving yards and scored 20 total touchdowns. Defensively had five interceptions, three forced fumbles, seven pass breakups and nine tackles for loss.

Fenwick senior Tommy Thies (Fenwick Athletic s)

Tommy Thies, Fenwick, senior, defensive back/running back: Miami-Ohio recruit. Class 6A all-state, CCL White All-Conference. Finished with 90 tackles, three sacks, eight tackles for a loss, one interception, one forced fumble and one defensive touchdown. Ran for 274 yards, scored seven rushing touchdowns and two receiving touchdowns.

St. Francis senior Jaylen Torres (St. Francis )

Jaylen Torres, St. Francis, senior, defensive line/offensive line: Lindenwood recruit. All-State. CCL All-Conference Green. Finished with 112 tackles, 10 sacks, 29 tackles for a loss, one forced fumble. Fifty-six pancake blocks.

Glenbard South senior Cecil Tousant (Glenbard South Athletics)

Cecil Tousant, Glenbard South, senior, defensive line: Upstate Eight Conference Defensive Lineman of the Year. Class 6A all-state selection. Finished with 45 tackles, five sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery.

Glenbard East senior Sam Walton (Glenbard East )

Sam Walton, Glenbard East, senior, defensive end: Class 7A all-state honorable mention. Upstate Eight Defensive Player of the Year. Finished with 86 tackles, six sacks and 14 tackles for a loss, four forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

Honorable mention

Matt Anderson, St. Francis, senior, offensive line; Axel Boecker, Wheaton Warrenville South, senior, linebacker/offensive lineman/long snapper; Grant Bowen, IC Catholic, sophomore, wide receiver/linebacker; Riley Contreras, Hinsdale Central, senior, quarterback; Elijah Donahue, Glenbard South, sophomore, running back/defensive back; Joaquin Jara, Riverside-Brookfield, junior, offensive line; Owen Lansu, Downers Grove North, senior, quarterback; Anthony Leo, Willowbrook, senior, running back/linebacker; Warren Mason, Riverside-Brookfield, senior, defensive back; James McGrath, St. Francis, junior, safety; Dario Milivojevic, St. Francis, senior, wide receiver/defensive back; Michael Murphy, Fenwick, senior, linebacker/tight end/long snapper; Michael Nee, Glenbard East, senior, quarterback; Logan Oros, Wheaton Academy, junior, tight end/linebacker; Brock Phillip, St. Francis, senior, quarterback; OJ Powell, Willowbrook, senior, wide receiver/defensive back; Bryan Rimpila, Riverside-Brookfield, junior, linebacker; Brady Rusk, Lyons, senior, fullback/H-Back; Max Serbick, Wheaton North, senior, running back/nose guard/punter; James Skokna, Hinsdale Central, junior, wide receiver/defensive back; Roman Sosnovyy, Lyons, senior, offensive lineman/defensive lineman; Santino Tenuta, Montini, senior, linebacker; Oliver Thulin, Downers Grove North, senior, wide receiver/defensive back; Joey Vieyra, Downers Grove South, running back/linebacker; Trenton Walker, Nazareth, senior, wide receiver/defensive back; Amare Williams, Wheaton Warrenville South, senior, linebacker; Jamen Williams, Fenwick, senior, quarterback.