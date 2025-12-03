Willowbrook senior Marli Smrz is the Suburban Life Girls Flag Football Player of the Year

Willowbrook quarterback Marli Smrz carries the ball for a touchdown during the second quarter of the third-place game of the girls flag football state tournament against Chicago Perspectives in Villa Park. (Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald/Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald)

Marli Smrz admitted that she did not know much about flag football before she played.

Her reason to try it as a freshman at Willowbrook?

It was a practical one. Like any freshman, Smrz just wanted a way to make new friends.

Smrz ended up helping make Willowbrook a flag football powerhouse in four years.

A year after leading the Warriors to the state quarterfinals, Smrz and Willowbrook took it the next step. The Warriors won a memorable state quarterfinal game in the closing seconds, and went on to take third place in the state with a 22-1 record, best in the young program’s history.

Smrz was the catalyst to that success.

Moved from cornerback to quarterback as a sophomore, Smrz never looked back. This season she threw for 3,681 yards and 72 touchdowns, with six touchdown passes in the sectional final. Smrz also rushed for 536 yards and six TDs. Defensively, she had 51 flag pulls and 23 interceptions.

Willowbrook's Marli Smrz runs the ball against West Aurora in the Sectional Final. (Karen Naess for Shaw Local News Network/Karen Naess )

For those outstanding achievements, Smrz is the Suburban Life girls flag football Player of the Year.

Here is her Q&A with Sports Editor Joshua Welge.

Can you speak to the pride of what you must have in building Willowbrook flag football to where it is?

Smrz: It hasn’t really set in that my time in the program is over, but it will forever be one of my greatest accomplishments. I am so thankful that I was a part of such a historic program!

What made you first decide that flag football was a sport you wanted to try?

Smrz: To be honest, I didn’t know much about football at the start! I just wanted to make new friends and meet new people since I was new to high school!

I know you’ve played other sports like softball – what do you uniquely like about flag?

Smrz: Playing softball always felt more independent than on a team. You bat alone, field the ball alone and run the bases alone. In flag you count on everyone to win, you have to make connections with your WR, trust your blockers and so much more. So the main thing I like more is how connected we all have to be.

What were some of the things that made your team do well? How did you feel you took your personal game to the next level?

Smrz: What made our team so special was how young we were when we started, and how talented we all are. We were 14 and 15 when we started playing, now 17 and 18. We were able to grow up together and form special connections. We also have some of the most talented athletes naturally so obstacles were easy to overcome!

Is football a sport you generally like to watch?

Smrz: Yes! I love watching football and am so happy that the Bears are having a great season!

Your coach [Rachel Karos] seems super committed to flag and takes it quite seriously. What was it like to play for her?

Smrz: Yes, my coach is super committed and involved. Always challenged me to do my best! It was a great time playing for her and I’m so thankful for everything she taught me.

Do you recall any memorable plays this year?

Smrz: Yes! The most memorable play was in the quarterfinal state game. With 53 seconds left, we drove down the field and Mckenzie Edison and I scored a game-winning touchdown to take the lead!

Probably asked before … what’s your post high school plans athletically and academically?

Smrz: My post high school plans are still in the air! I haven’t made any big decisions yet! But I plan to major in political science, and eventually go to law school!