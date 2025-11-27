IHSA Class 8A state preview: Mount Carmel vs. Oswego

Oswego's Drew Kleinhans (4) runs with the ball during Class 8A semifinal football game between Lockport at Oswego. Saturday, Nov 22, 2025 in Oswego. Oswego is back in a state title game for the first time since 2003. (Gary E Duncan Sr. for Shaw Local)

The Class 8A final pits two teams that most had very different expectations for this season.

Mount Carmel was an odds-on favorite to reach the Class 8A final with a bumper crop of NCAA Division I-caliber talent on both sides of the ball.

They’ve largely played up to that potential in rolling to the Class 8A final, but there’s a underlying sense that despite those relatively easy wins the Caravan still haven’t reached their apex.

Oswego entered the postseason as a rather unassuming No. 11 seed in the field and the thought process would be the Panthers would probably move along a few rounds on the backs of a strong defense and bow out.

But that defense kept answering the bell and the offense found a way to squeeze out just enough to get them through narrow wins over Maine South in the quarterfinals and Lockport in the semifinals.

Here’s a closer look at the two teams squaring off in the Class 8A title game, which will get underway at 7 p.m. Saturday in Normal.

Mount Carmel (13-0)

Head coach: Jordan Lynch (88-12, 8 years)

Last title-game appearance: 2024, defeated Batavia 55-34 (7A)

Path to state

• defeated Loyola, 21-17

• defeated Belleville East, 48-29

• defeated Lincoln-Way East, 48-7

• defeated Fremd, 42-21

Offensive stalwart

Emmett Dowling, QB: One of the bigger questions heading into the season was how Dowling would replace the spectacular efforts of last year’s QB Jack Elliott. Dowling has had little problem filling that void.

Defense stalwart

Roman Igwebuike, LB: On a defense loaded with players capable of making a big play at any moment, Igewbuike is a steady contributor who always seems to find himself squarely in the middle of the play.

The wildcard

Marshaun Thornton, WR/DE: Thornton is an explosive playmaker capable of blowing open a game at a moment’s notice. The Caravan have also tinkered with using him on the defensive line at times as well.

Stat book

• Mount Carmel had four receivers with at least 40 receptions.

• Dowling has accounted for more than 4,000 yards of total offense.

• Nate Samuels serves as a bit of a jack of all trades for the Caravan with nearly 700 yards rushing and almost 500 yards receiving.

The skinny

There’s almost an alarming array of talent on both sides of the football for the Caravan. And quite possibly the most perturbing fact for future opponents is that a large chunk of that talent comes from the underclassmen ranks. No one in the state can match that talent base, except possibly East St. Louis, but there have been a few moments where the armor might have shown a crack or two in games this season. But can anyone expose those for an entire game while playing near flawlessly themselves? That’s a question that likely won’t be answered.

Oswego (11-2)

Head coach: Brian Cooney (126-35, 15 years)

Last State Title Game Appearance: 2003, defeated Libertyville 28-21, 2 OT (7A)

Path to state

• defeated Naperville North, 17-7

• defeated Chicago Lane, 45-10

• defeated Maine South, 24-21

• defeated Lockport, 10-7

Offensive stalwart

Drew Kleinhans, QB: Kleinhans has been a steady provider this season, tossing 18 touchdown passes while completing over 60% of his passes.

Defensive stalwart

Mariano Velasco, WR-DB: Velasco seems to come through wherever he’s inserted in the Oswego lineup and was almost single-handily responsible for the Panthers win over Maine South.

The wildcard

Ammar Banire, RB: The sophomore has slowly taken on a larger role and broke through for the big play in the semifinal win against Lockport.

Stat book

• Oswego has held opponents to seven points or less seven times this season.

• Three of Oswego’s four playoff wins have been decided by 10 points or less.

• The Panthers have intercepted 17 passes this season.

The skinny

Oswego is a surprise entrant in the Class 8A final, but they’ve almost never strayed from what it is and that’s what lifted the Panthers into the state final. Oswego has put together seven games this season where it has held an opponent to seven points or less and no opponent has scored more than 21 all season. Offense has been a bit more of a chore, but with a defense that tends to keep the opposition from doing much the burden tends to be less on the offense. That same defense faces a herculean task in this one, but if the Panthers are to have any chance of upsetting the proverbial apple cart that’s where the Panthers will have to stand firm.

FND pick

Mount Carmel 46, Oswego 14