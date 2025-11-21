2025 IHSA playoffs: Steve Soucie’s Class 7A semifinal round analysis

Batavia's Darin Ashiru runs the ball for a gain against Glenbard North at the Class 7A Quarter Final on Saturday, Nov.15,2025 in Batavia. Batavia powered its way into the semifinals with a win. (Karen Naess for Shaw Local News Network/Karen Naess )

Seeds didn’t mean much in the Class 7A bracket.

Brother Rice was the only team seeded in the top 10 seeds to advance into the semifinals.

And although the other three programs certainly don’t lack pedigree none of the three got through the regular season without less than two losses.

Also not surprising is the fact that the title game is sure to involve representatives from elite conferences as there are two members of the CCL/ESCC left and one each from the DuKane and the West Suburban Silver. All three are typically regarded as among the more superior conferences around.

First-round predictions: 15-1

Second-round predictions: 4-4

Quarterfinal round predictions: 4-0

Semifinal round matchups

St. Rita vs. Batavia: It seems like a very long time ago that St. Rita needed a Week 9 victory to ensure its place in the playoff field. The Mustangs won that game and now are among three remaining schools in the playoffs that has four regular season losses. Batavia also had more regular season issues than the norm for the Bulldogs, but they too seem to be playing their best football at exactly the right time.

Pick: Batavia

Downers Grove North vs. Brother Rice: Downers Grove North seems to have gotten several boosts in the second half and now the postseason from its roster. The first was the return of QB Owen Lansu while the second has been significantly improved efforts from the defensive unit. Brother Rice has wore the favorite label in the 7A field without worry through the first three rounds winning all three of those contests rather comfortably.

Pick: Brother Rice