Dixon’s Landon Knigge leads Sauk Valley all-state selections

Dixon’s Landon Knigge picks up yards against Woodstock North Friday, Oct. 31, 2025, in the Class 4A football first round playoffs. (Alex T. Paschal)

The Illinois High School Football Coaches Association recently released its all-state team, and a number of area players were selected.

Leading the way in Class 4A was Dixon running back Landon Knigge after a record-breaking senior season.

In Class 2A, Eastland-Pearl City senior Will Birchen got the all-state nod as a linebacker. Senior RB/WR/DB Draven Zier was an honorable mention pick for the Wildcatz.

Newman senior LB George Jungerman earned honorable mention for the Comets.

Newman’s George Jungerman looks for room to run after catching a pass against Mercer County Saturday, October 4, 2025. (Alex T. Paschal)

In Class 1A, Forreston senior OL/DL Hunter DeWall was named to the honorable mention all-state team.

In 8-Man, Amboy senior DB/TE Cody Winn and junior OL/DL Trevor Stenzal were named all-state. Amboy junior DL/TE Evan Flanagan was an honorable mention.

Milledgeville sophomore QB Kyson Francis, senior OL/DL Karter Livengood and senior RB/LB Spencer Nye were named all-state selections. Senior LB/OL Caleb Sarber was an honorable mention for the Missiles.

Polo’s junior RB/DB Mercer Mumford and senior TE/DL Damon Rowe were also named all-state. Senior OL/DL Wyatt Plancho was an honorable mention for the Marcos.

West Carroll’s junior RB/LB/DL Aden Buchholz got the all-state nod for the Thunder. West Carroll senior WR/TE/DB Roger LaBorn was an honorable mention.