Dixon’s Landon Knigge leads Sauk Valley all-state selections

The Illinois High School Football Coaches Association recently released its all-state team, and a number of area players were selected.
Leading the way in Class 4A was Dixon running back Landon Knigge after a record-breaking senior season.
In Class 2A, Eastland-Pearl City senior Will Birchen got the all-state nod as a linebacker. Senior RB/WR/DB Draven Zier was an honorable mention pick for the Wildcatz.
Newman senior LB George Jungerman earned honorable mention for the Comets.
In Class 1A, Forreston senior OL/DL Hunter DeWall was named to the honorable mention all-state team.
In 8-Man, Amboy senior DB/TE Cody Winn and junior OL/DL Trevor Stenzal were named all-state. Amboy junior DL/TE Evan Flanagan was an honorable mention.
Milledgeville sophomore QB Kyson Francis, senior OL/DL Karter Livengood and senior RB/LB Spencer Nye were named all-state selections. Senior LB/OL Caleb Sarber was an honorable mention for the Missiles.
Polo’s junior RB/DB Mercer Mumford and senior TE/DL Damon Rowe were also named all-state. Senior OL/DL Wyatt Plancho was an honorable mention for the Marcos.
West Carroll’s junior RB/LB/DL Aden Buchholz got the all-state nod for the Thunder. West Carroll senior WR/TE/DB Roger LaBorn was an honorable mention.