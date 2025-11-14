2025 IHSA playoffs: Steve Soucie’s Class 8A quarterfinal round analysis

Oswego's Gianni Casurella (99) comes off the defensive line during the varsity football second-round 8A playoff game between Oswego and Lane Tech on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025 in Chicago. Oswego is aiming to reach the semifinals for the first time since 2003. (Tony Gadomski/Tony Gadomski for Shaw Local News Network)

The anticipated possible final of Class 8A has been followed since the opening day of football season.

But that final wasn’t possible as both Mount Carmel and Lincoln-Way East were placed on the same side of the Class 8A bracket. So instead of a potential matchup at Hancock Stadium, that contest will come two weeks early at Mount Carmel.

As for the rest of the bracket, multiple teams have made strong pushes that they too can be a threat to hoist the heavy hardware in two rounds.

First round predictions: 15-1

Second round predictions: 6-2

Second-round matchups

Mount Carmel vs. Lincoln-Way East: After an opening round scare against rival Loyola, Mount Carmel played more to the form of its talent stacking up points against Belleville East. Lincoln-Way East looked as if things might be falling apart at the end of the regular season, but the Griffins got QB Jonas Williams back from injury and have returned to their juggernaut form in the first two rounds of the postseason.

Pick: Mount Carmel

Fremd vs. Bolingbrook: While both teams are playing very, very well it’s hard not to notice that this game might come down to which individual standout can shine more. RB TJ Lewis has been an absolute beast for the Raiders over the second half of the season, while Fremd QB Johnny O’Brien has been a serious stat stuffer all season long as the Vikings have had no trouble posting points.

Pick: Fremd

Barrington vs. Lockport: Two teams on the polar opposite of the spectrum here. Barrington has scored points by the bushel full this season and has scored 120 points in two playoff games. Lockport, meanwhile, will try to grind out a win leaning on defense and scoring just enough points to survive and advance. Lockport has had five games this season decided by a touchdown or less, including both of its playoff contests.

Pick: Barrington

Maine South vs. Oswego: Maine South had been breezing along since all the way back to its lone loss of the season to Lincoln-Way East in the opening week of the season, but had to mount a serious rally to get itself past Hinsdale Central in Round 2 last weekend. Oswego had little trouble dispatching Lane in its second-round game and now hopes to secure its first spot in the semifinals since 2003.

Pick: Maine South