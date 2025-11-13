Dwight an underdog again in 1A; Morris visiting Geneseo: The Times Week 12 football preview

Here’s a look at the IHSA quarterfinals for team in the extended Times area.

Class 1A

Dwight (8-3) at Stockton (11-0)

When: 6 p.m. Saturday

About the Trojans: Dwight is starting to take the form of a postseason dynamo. For the second consecutive year, the Trojans find themselves in the quarterfinals. (Last year in Class 2A.) The Trojans’ second-half surge has been something to behold, and currently has them winning back-to-back playoff games against higher-seeded opponents. Dwight was extremely opportunistic in its Round 2 playoff win over Clifton Central, getting two defensive scores and another tally on special teams to take complete control of the contest. QB/S Collin Bachand had an interception for a score and a fumble return for a TD, while RB Evan Cox paced the offensive attack that actually didn’t need to be too prolific with all of the scoring coming from other sources. Dwight – which had never been to the quarterfinals in program history and has won six straight games this season - has now gotten there two consecutive seasons and is aiming for another upset to make its first trip to the state semifinals.

About the Blackhawks: Stockton stepped into the Class 1A spotlight with a Week 2 victory over powerhouse Lena-Winslow and hasn’t been seriously threatened other than an 18-14 win over Durand-Pecatonica in Week 8. That’s largely due to Stockton being otherworldly on defense this season, giving up an average of a little over seven points per game to opponents, and has given up just three points over two playoff games thus far. Almost all of Stockton’s key players play on both sides of the football, with Jack Mensendike (RB/LB), Mark Detwiler (RB/LB), Carter Blair (RB/DB) and Noah Larson (QB/DB) leading the way. The Northwest Upstate Illini Conference champions enter Saturday’s contest outscoring opponents by an average score of 39.2-7.7, including 26.0-1.5 so far in the playoffs.

Advancement: Winner plays Annawan-Wethersfield or Lena-Winslow in the semifinals

Friday Night Drive Pick: Stockton

Football: Morris vs Metamora NOV 08 Morris Rj Kennedy (12) catches a deep pass during the Class 4A second-round playoff game against Metamora. (Dean Reid for Shaw Local News/Dean Reid)

Class 4A

Morris (10-1) at Geneseo (9-2)

When: 2 p.m. Saturday

About the Maple Leafs: Geneseo still might be riding the wave from an wild win over Rochelle in the first round, where the Maple Leafs were denied a two-point conversion that would have put them ahead before recovering an onside kick and then getting a last-second 36-yard field goal to advance. Geneseo steamrolled Macomb in the second round 29-0 to lock up the school’s first quarterfinal appearance since 2015. The Green Machine enters Saturday’s quarterfinal on a seven-game winning streak after starting the season 2-2 and has gone an impressive 5-2 against fellow playoff teams despite averaging a pedestrian (for quarterfinal teams, anyway) 28.7 points per game. The key? Geneseo is surrendering just 18.0 per contest, meaning this may skew more toward being a low-scoring game than last week’s 64-50 shootout win over Morris.

About Morris: Morris found itself in what has become somewhat familiar territory in Round 2, having to score fast and furious to collect a victory. Morris put much of the weight on the shoulders of RB Caedan Curran, who rushed for most of his 232 yards in the second half as Morris was finally able to shake free from an inspired effort from Metamora. Morris is more than capable of playing solid defense, but when the offense is scoring at the quick rate it was, that puts the defense on the field for a longer time than ,is ideal. Morris is 10-0 against Illinois competition this season – its lone loss in Week 9 to Byron Center, Mich., and 8-0 against fellow Illinois playoff teams. Morris is averaging 41.6 points per game and allowing 18.4.

Advancement: Winner plays Coal City or Montini in the semifinals

FND Pick: Morris

Coal City (9-2) at Montini (11-0)

When: 1 p.m. Saturday

About the Coalers: Coal City continues to impose its will on the opposition, going back to previous program maxims of strong defense and a potent running game to gain control of its first two rounds of playoff games. But the ultimate difference might be that this group of Coalers can move the ball through the air too, as Connor Henline’s three long, second-half touchdown passes turned the momentum back in Coal City’s favor in a wild 49-42 win over Dixon in Round 2. RB Logan Natyshok has been stuffing the stat sheet the last few weeks, not only as a rusher but also as a pass receiver. The Coalers, whose lone losses came to Richmond-Burton in Week 2 and Wilmington in Week 9, come in 4-2 against fellow playoff teams.

About the Broncos: Montini was one of just two teams in the CCL/ESCC to get through the rigors of that league without a regular-season loss, and the thought process was that once the Broncos dropped down a few classes for the postseason, they would have little trouble imposing their will on Class 4A foes. So far, that’s really been the case, including last Saturday’s 47-17 handling of Peoria Notre Dame. Montini’s offense is pretty powerful with QB Izzy Abrams and RB Charles Fowler leading the charge. The defense wobbled a little bit earlier in Montini’s second-round win over Peoria Notre Dame, but put things on its more typical lockdown in the second and third quarters when the game was decided.

Advancement: Winner plays Morris or Geneseo in the semifinals

FND Pick: Montini