Daily Journal IHSA football preview for the quarterfinal round of the 2025 playoffs

Class 4A

Coal City (9-2) at Montini (11-0)

When: 1 p.m. Saturday

About the Coalers: Coal City continues to impose its will on the opposition, returning to previous program maxims of a strong defense and a potent running game to control its first two playoff rounds. But the ultimate difference might be that this group of Coalers can move the ball through the air too, as Connor Henline’s three long second-half touchdown passes turned the momentum back in Coal City’s favor in a wild win over Dixon in Round 2. RB Logan Natyshok has been stuffing the stat sheet the past few weeks, not only as a rusher but also as a pass receiver.

About the Broncos: Montini was just one of two teams in the CCL/ESCC to get through the rigors of that league without a regular-season loss, and the thought process was that once the Broncos dropped down a few classes for the postseason, they would have little trouble imposing their will on Class 4A foes. So far, that’s really been the case. Montini’s offense is pretty powerful with QB Izzy Abrams and RB Charles Fowler leading the charge. The defense wobbled a little bit earlier in Montini’s second-round win over Peoria Notre Dame, but put things on its more typical lockdown in the second half of that victory.

Advancement: Winner plays Morris or Geneseo in the semifinals

Class 2A

Tri-Valley (9-2) at Wilmington (10-1)

When: 5 p.m. Saturday

About the Wildcats: Wilmington might be the most predictable quarterfinal team in any of the eight brackets, but its double-wing offense might also be the most difficult offense to stop out of any team in the field. The Wildcats flexed for 419 yards and six touchdowns on the ground in a 42-0 rout of Seneca last week, and while Ryan Kettman continues to cement his legacy as one of the most talented running backs in program history, five different players found pay dirt last week. An offensive line that was once fresh-faced and inexperienced now contains several three-year grizzled veterans ready to set the tone.

About the Vikings: Tri-Valley is a familiar Class 2A foe for the Wildcats, as the two will now dance for the fourth time in four Wilmington ventures down to Class 2A. The winner of the previous three has gone on to make the state championship game, including when the Vikings bested the Wildcats on their way to a 2022 second-place finish. The Vikings upset No. 1 seed Rockridge last week to earn their quarterfinal spot. They got big run and pass plays for late scores in that game, putting a stingy Wilmington defense on alert in their film preparations this week.

Advancement: Winner faces El Paso-Gridley or Farmington in the semifinals

