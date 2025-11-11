Suburban Life football notebook: St. Francis running back Tivias Caldwell finds another gear in playoffs

St. Francis's Tivias Caldwell jr. (42) runs in for a touchdown during the while being held back by an IC Catholic Prep player during the game this season at St. Francis High School. (David Toney for Shaw Local News /David Toney)

St. Francis running back Tivias Caldwell wanted to make a dramatic change this season.

After a so-so showing last season, Caldwell had his eyes set on a breakout junior season.

But his big season took longer than expected.

“My original goals for this season were to be an athlete that my coaches could rely on in any situation,” Caldwell said. “Running back was my main goal. I wanted to be a very powerful and physical rusher for us.

“Last season at running back wasn’t as good. Sure, I was getting opportunities, but my vision wasn’t as good. I had a very good offseason with my coaches and that helped me understand the running back position better.”

Although Caldwell achieved his goal of a strong regular season, his coaches saw more potential in his ability to running ability.

“Tivias has done pretty much what we’ve asked him to do in the playoffs,” St. Francis coach Bob McMillen said. “He’s run the ball extremely hard and looked like a different running back. I don’t know what changed in him. We didn’t have a running back coach earlier in the season, which is an important thing now. We have one now, and he came in and done a great job, helped him with his vision and body lean and breaking tackles.

“Most importantly, Tivias is playing with confidence. He likes the option of us leaning on him to run the ball and wearing teams out.”

Caldwell said a shift in the offensive approach sparked him to run harder.

“My regular season went good, but the jump from my regular season to now has shown some real improvement,” Caldwell said. “During the regular season, we were mainly a passing team. However, we were still yet to get our run game established.”

“Another reason for my change was definitely a confidence change. I wasn’t as confident we could run the ball as well as we could because we didn’t run very often. However, going into the playoffs, my coaches wanted to make a change and run the ball more. I took that as a challenge to be able to show we are more than just a pass threat school. When given this opportunity, I showed them what I was able to do.”

Caldwell was a difference maker last week with 13 carries for 115 yards against Prairie Ridge to lift his season totals to 121 rushes for 893 yards and eight touchdowns.

McMillen said the Spartans will definitely be giving Caldwell a steady number of carries during Saturday’s 1 p.m. Class 5A quarterfinal against King in Wheaton.

“We knew we could be really good if he could run like he is now,” McMillen said. “He’s taken that (main) role and ran with it. He had a good season, but not a great season. He’s running extremely hard now, when he gets into a hole, he goes north and south.”

Montini Catholic head coach Mike Bukovsky talks to his players while playing Monticello during the 2024 Class 3A State football championship. (Scott Anderson)

Montini’s trip down memory lane

Montini football coach Mike Bukovsky couldn’t help but take a trip down memory lane.

After the Broncos defeated Peoria Notre Dame last Saturday in a Class 4A second-round playoff game, the stage was set for a rematch with Coal City.

The Broncos met Coal City in the 2004 Class 4A state championship game, posting a 44-7 win to earn the program’s first state title. The Broncos (11-0) host the Coalers (9-2) at 1 p.m. on Saturday – the first time the two programs have faced each other since that state championship game 21 years ago.

“Obviously, this week is a big matchup with Coal City, especially since the last time we played them was 21 years ago,” Bukovsky said. “That was our first state championship. That was a long time ago. It’s kind of neat. It was our first breakthrough to get to a state championship game. Our coach, Chris Andriano, went through more than a few trials and tribulations in order to get there. It was a special year. We had a very good championship game and a big victory.

“It was a great start. Who would’ve known back then where everything would lead to? It’s been fun.”

Fun is a good way to describe seven state championships and three runner-up finishes in 21 years, with six championships under the realm of Andriano and Bukovsky capturing his first title last season.

Coal City reached the state quarterfinals with an impressive 49-42 win over Dixon in the second round, withstanding a run of 21 consecutive points by the Dukes. Coal City quarterback Connor Henline passed for 307 yards and three touchdowns, including strikes of 64, 55 and 78 yards.

“Coal City is a very good football team,” Bukovsky said. “A very complete team which plays well in all three phases of the game. They look physical on film and have good athleticism and speed. They will definitely be a big challenge. I have a lot of experience knowing Coal City from wrestling. They have a very good wrestling and football program. They have tough kids. We have to bring our “A” game on Saturday.”

Bukovsky talked in depth about his defensive line playing a key role in Montini’s late-season surge, including the playoffs. He noted nose guard Namari Anderson, junior defensive end Johnny Louise and freshman Blake Pohlman.

“I think our three defensive down linemen are really having a good year,” Bukovsky said. “Namari is having a great year. He’s a big dude and he can bring it. Johnny also is having a really good season and does a lot of things for our team, including kicker and punter and figures on the offense as well. Blake has really come on in the last five or six games once he cut his teeth in the Chicago Catholic League, which is not an easy thing to do.

“Our linebackers Santino Tenuta, Orlando Greco, Ben Evenson and Laddie Asay are a group of guys that has been stellar for us and really played well.”

A strong offense makes Montini’s defense even better

That Montini’s offense can put up points – 38.9 points per game this season after Saturday’s 47-17 second-round Class 4A win over Peoria Notre Dame – is no secret.

And with weapons such as dual-threat QB Israel Abrams, RBs Isaac Alexander and Charles Flowers, and receivers Nico Castaldo, Luca Florio and Damacio Ortegon, it’s also no surprise when the Broncos post 40 or more points, as they have in six of their last seven games.

What might be overlooked is the effect that has on opposing offenses and the subsequent boost it gives an already-solid Montini defensive squad.

“One thing that does happen is our offense sets the tone,” Bukovsky said standing outside of the Richwoods High School locker room following Saturday’s second-round win. “When people know that your offense can score all the time, it puts pressure on their offense, and that’s a big thing we like to take advantage of.”

It played a role Saturday.

After an effective opening drive ended in a field goal and a three-and-out on its second possession, Peoria Notre Dame found itself behind 20-3. The Irish – a run-heavy team – began throwing in an attempt to keep up with the Broncos, something Notre Dame hadn’t had to resort to very often during a 7-2 regular season.

An interception by Montini’s Chris Juda resulted late in the first half, a strip-sack by Troy Stumbaugh started the second half. Both led to Montini touchdowns on short fields, and the rout was on

Extra points

IC Catholic Prep travels to face Byron on Saturday at 2 p.m. The Knights (8-3) have won five of their six games since losing to Nazareth and Marist in the middle of the season.

-- JT Pedelty contributed to this story