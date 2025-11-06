Friday Night Drive Team of the Week MVP: Clifton Central senior QB Brady Shule

Clifton Central quarterback Brady Shule throws a pass during the Comets' 24-6 victory over Knoxville in the Class 1A first-round playoff game on Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025. (Tiffany Blanchette)

Over the summer, Brady Shule didn’t think he would play football again, let alone make Clifton Central history.

After tearing his ACL, MCL and meniscus in Week 7 of his junior year, Shule was initially told he’d never play football again. But after being cleared to return in July, Shule returned to his spot as the Comets quarterback, where he’s helped the team to a current 9-1 record and trip to Dwight for an IHSA Class 1A second-round playoff game Saturday.

Shule picked up right where he left off as the leader of one of the Daily Journal area’s most lethal passing attacks, and after throwing for 370 yards and three touchdowns on 20-of-31 passing in last week’s 24-6 first-round win over Knoxville, he set the school’s single-season passing yards (2,241) and passing touchdowns (32) records.

For his efforts, Shule wasn’t just voted to the Friday Night Drive Team of the Week for Round 1 of the 2025 Playoffs, but was voted as the MVP. Here is his Q&A with Daily Journal sports editor Mason Schweizer.

Meet the Friday Night Drive Team of the Week MVP for round one of the playoffs, Clifton Central quarterback Brady Shule pic.twitter.com/0AFhYi4Q7y — Mason Schweizer (@MSchweizerTDJS) November 5, 2025

How does it feel knowing you’ve had the most successful season a quarterback has ever had at Clifton Central?

Shule: It feels great, especially because of my season-ending injury last year. To come back and perform like this, it’s great.

What does it mean for you and your teammates to continue the strong tradition of Clifton Central football?

Shule: What we have is great. We all have a special connection and brought back what Comet football means. We brought back the tradition of going out and destroying teams.

After your season-ending injury last year, when did you know you would be back and ready to go by Week 1?

Shule: I didn’t know until the end of July is when the doctor finally cleared me. … I was glad because he told me i wouldnt play football again.

While it was probably sad to see former head coach Brian Spooner retire after last season, how exciting has it been to be at the forefront of a new era of Central Comets football?

Shule: It feels great. It’s coach (Jeff) Perzee’s first year and for us to come in and get him in playoffs is great knowing we’re that team.

Did you see the single-season passing yards and passing touchdown records as attainable at the start of the season? If not, when did that become a legitimate goal to strive for?

Shule: When I got cleared I had no idea I would perform this well and break records. It was about Week 5 I was like, “oh crap, I could break some records.”

How much credit do your teammates, whether the receivers catching passes or the line blocking for you, deserve for your historic season?

Shule: I couldn’t have done it without my line. They give me plenty of time back there, go through my reads and get balls in my receivers’ hands and let them do the work. And my receivers are great at getting the ball upfield, make people miss and scoring.

Do you have a favorite TD pass from this season?

Shule: One of mine from Momence, Kaden Neveu down the sideline to finish the game off, a deep ball to him.

If you weren’t a quarterback, what position would you be most likely to play?

Shule: Wide receiver or tight end since that’s what I was my freshman and sophomore years.

What other hobbies or passions do you have outside of football?

Shule: I like working on my vehicles – I have a 1980 squarebody GMC and a ’95 Camaro.

If you could get one-on-one instruction from any NFL or college quarterback, who would you choose?

Shule: Aaron Rodgers. He can sling the ball. But I may be a little biased because I’m a Packers fan.