Shaw Local

Analysis   •   Features   •   Podcast   •   Photo Store
Friday Night Drive

Friday Night Drive’s Team of the Week for Round 1 of the 2025 IHSA playoffs

Team of the Week MVP for Round 1 of the 2025 playoffs: Clifton Central QB Brady Shule

Team of the Week MVP for Round 1 of the 2025 playoffs: Clifton Central QB Brady Shule (John Sahly)

By John Sahly

The Friday Night Drive Team of the Week for Round 1 of the 2025 playoffs is here.

After 2,321 people voted, tallying 4,126 total votes, we are proud to announce the Team of the Week. Thank you to our presenting sponsor: Schweickert, Ganassin, Krzak, Rundio, LLP.

Team of the Week MVP: Brady Shule, QB, Clifton Central

Team of the Week: Round 1, 2025 Playoffs

Quarterback

Brady Shule, Clifton Central

20 of 31, 370 yards, 3 TDs, broke single-season passing yard and TD record in 24-6 win over Knoxville

Jackson Berndt, Cary-Grove

24 carries for 172 yards and a TD in win over Sycamore

Jagger Kemp, Dixon

8-for-10 passing, 71 yards, TD; 6 rushes, 64 yards, 2 TDs

Running Back

Tivias Caldwell Jr.: St. Francis

26 carries for 162 yards and 2 TDs

Ryan Kettman, Wilmington

3 carries, 137 yards, 3 TDs in 70-8 win over West Hancock

Preston Brummel, Batavia

10 rushes for 63 yards, 3 TDS in win over Hoffman Estates

Receiver

Derek Meier, Clifton Central

6 catches, 122 yards with an 88-yard TD in 24-6 win over Knoxville

Matthew Langellier, St. Anne

5 catches, 99 yards, 3 TDs; 1 INT in 39-20 win over Metro-East Lutheran

John Rowzee, Newman

Caught five passes for 107 yards and a TD

Offensive Line

Brady Hill, St. Francis

Helped rush for 200 yards on 40 attempts

Ben Nystrom, Prairie Ridge

Helped pave the way for 321 rushing yards (276 at halftime) in a win over Vernon Hills

Defensive Line

Hunter Mosolino, Prairie Ridge

Sack and forced fumble in win over Vernon Hills

Emmett Easton, Coal City

INT return TD, 2 sacks, fumble recovery in 49-7 win over Sterling

Declan Smith, St. Charles North

5 tackles, 2 TFL, sack, interception in win over United Township

Linebacker

Jack Brown, Batavia

Four tackles, two tackles for loss, strip sack returned 45 yards for a touchdown in a win over Hoffman Estates

Ian Irps, Bishop McNamara

10 tackles (2 for loss), blocked for offense that ran for 214 yards in 38-14 win over Herscher

Cam Loghmani, Oswego

35-yard fumble return for a TD

Declan Moran, Wilmington

9 tackles, 3 for loss, 30-yard INT return for TD in 70-8 win over West Hancock

Defensive Back

Coen Demack, Bishop McNamara

INT, 3 catches, 92 yards, 2 TDs in 38-14 win over Herscher

Brayden Simek, Seneca

Batted down two passes in the Fighting Irish’s opening-round home win

Cody Winn, Amboy

Interception in 68-8 win over Milford-Cissna Park

Luke Gadomski, Kaneland

Had two interceptions, including a pick-six in a 68-21 win against Lakes

Friday Night DriveHigh School SportsHigh School FootballFND - DuPage & Cook CountiesFND - Illinois ValleyFND - Kane CountyFND - Kendall CountyFND - Lake CountyFND - McHenry CountyFND - Ogle CountyFND - Sauk ValleyFND - Will & Grundy CountiesWill County Front HeadlinesDeKalb County Front HeadlinesOgle County Front HeadlinesGrundy County Front HeadlinesMcHenry County Front HeadlinesIllinois Valley Front HeadlinesKane County Front HeadlinesCentral (Clifton) Preps
John Sahly

John Sahly

John Sahly is the Managing editor for the Shaw Local News Network. He has been with Shaw Media since 2008, previously serving as digital editor, and the Daily Chronicle sports editor and sports reporter.