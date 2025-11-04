Friday Night Drive’s Team of the Week for Round 1 of the 2025 IHSA playoffs

The Friday Night Drive Team of the Week for Round 1 of the 2025 playoffs is here.
After 2,321 people voted, tallying 4,126 total votes, we are proud to announce the Team of the Week. Thank you to our presenting sponsor: Schweickert, Ganassin, Krzak, Rundio, LLP.
Team of the Week MVP: Brady Shule, QB, Clifton Central
Team of the Week: Round 1, 2025 Playoffs
Quarterback
Brady Shule, Clifton Central
20 of 31, 370 yards, 3 TDs, broke single-season passing yard and TD record in 24-6 win over Knoxville
Jackson Berndt, Cary-Grove
24 carries for 172 yards and a TD in win over Sycamore
Jagger Kemp, Dixon
8-for-10 passing, 71 yards, TD; 6 rushes, 64 yards, 2 TDs
Running Back
Tivias Caldwell Jr.: St. Francis
26 carries for 162 yards and 2 TDs
Ryan Kettman, Wilmington
3 carries, 137 yards, 3 TDs in 70-8 win over West Hancock
Preston Brummel, Batavia
10 rushes for 63 yards, 3 TDS in win over Hoffman Estates
Receiver
Derek Meier, Clifton Central
6 catches, 122 yards with an 88-yard TD in 24-6 win over Knoxville
Matthew Langellier, St. Anne
5 catches, 99 yards, 3 TDs; 1 INT in 39-20 win over Metro-East Lutheran
John Rowzee, Newman
Caught five passes for 107 yards and a TD
Offensive Line
Brady Hill, St. Francis
Helped rush for 200 yards on 40 attempts
Ben Nystrom, Prairie Ridge
Helped pave the way for 321 rushing yards (276 at halftime) in a win over Vernon Hills
Defensive Line
Hunter Mosolino, Prairie Ridge
Sack and forced fumble in win over Vernon Hills
Emmett Easton, Coal City
INT return TD, 2 sacks, fumble recovery in 49-7 win over Sterling
Declan Smith, St. Charles North
5 tackles, 2 TFL, sack, interception in win over United Township
Linebacker
Jack Brown, Batavia
Four tackles, two tackles for loss, strip sack returned 45 yards for a touchdown in a win over Hoffman Estates
Ian Irps, Bishop McNamara
10 tackles (2 for loss), blocked for offense that ran for 214 yards in 38-14 win over Herscher
Cam Loghmani, Oswego
35-yard fumble return for a TD
Declan Moran, Wilmington
9 tackles, 3 for loss, 30-yard INT return for TD in 70-8 win over West Hancock
Defensive Back
Coen Demack, Bishop McNamara
INT, 3 catches, 92 yards, 2 TDs in 38-14 win over Herscher
Brayden Simek, Seneca
Batted down two passes in the Fighting Irish’s opening-round home win
Cody Winn, Amboy
Interception in 68-8 win over Milford-Cissna Park
Luke Gadomski, Kaneland
Had two interceptions, including a pick-six in a 68-21 win against Lakes