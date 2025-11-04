Friday Night Drive’s Team of the Week for Round 1 of the 2025 IHSA playoffs

Team of the Week MVP for Round 1 of the 2025 playoffs: Clifton Central QB Brady Shule (John Sahly)

The Friday Night Drive Team of the Week for Round 1 of the 2025 playoffs is here.

After 2,321 people voted, tallying 4,126 total votes, we are proud to announce the Team of the Week. Thank you to our presenting sponsor: Schweickert, Ganassin, Krzak, Rundio, LLP.

Team of the Week MVP: Brady Shule, QB, Clifton Central

Team of the Week: Round 1, 2025 Playoffs

Quarterback

Brady Shule, Clifton Central

20 of 31, 370 yards, 3 TDs, broke single-season passing yard and TD record in 24-6 win over Knoxville

Jackson Berndt, Cary-Grove

24 carries for 172 yards and a TD in win over Sycamore

Jagger Kemp, Dixon

8-for-10 passing, 71 yards, TD; 6 rushes, 64 yards, 2 TDs

Running Back

Tivias Caldwell Jr.: St. Francis

26 carries for 162 yards and 2 TDs

Ryan Kettman, Wilmington

3 carries, 137 yards, 3 TDs in 70-8 win over West Hancock

Preston Brummel, Batavia

10 rushes for 63 yards, 3 TDS in win over Hoffman Estates

Receiver

Derek Meier, Clifton Central

6 catches, 122 yards with an 88-yard TD in 24-6 win over Knoxville

Matthew Langellier, St. Anne

5 catches, 99 yards, 3 TDs; 1 INT in 39-20 win over Metro-East Lutheran

John Rowzee, Newman

Caught five passes for 107 yards and a TD

Offensive Line

Brady Hill, St. Francis

Helped rush for 200 yards on 40 attempts

Ben Nystrom, Prairie Ridge

Helped pave the way for 321 rushing yards (276 at halftime) in a win over Vernon Hills

Defensive Line

Hunter Mosolino, Prairie Ridge

Sack and forced fumble in win over Vernon Hills

Emmett Easton, Coal City

INT return TD, 2 sacks, fumble recovery in 49-7 win over Sterling

Declan Smith, St. Charles North

5 tackles, 2 TFL, sack, interception in win over United Township

Linebacker

Jack Brown, Batavia

Four tackles, two tackles for loss, strip sack returned 45 yards for a touchdown in a win over Hoffman Estates

Ian Irps, Bishop McNamara

10 tackles (2 for loss), blocked for offense that ran for 214 yards in 38-14 win over Herscher

Cam Loghmani, Oswego

35-yard fumble return for a TD

Declan Moran, Wilmington

9 tackles, 3 for loss, 30-yard INT return for TD in 70-8 win over West Hancock

Defensive Back

Coen Demack, Bishop McNamara

INT, 3 catches, 92 yards, 2 TDs in 38-14 win over Herscher

Brayden Simek, Seneca

Batted down two passes in the Fighting Irish’s opening-round home win

Cody Winn, Amboy

Interception in 68-8 win over Milford-Cissna Park

Luke Gadomski, Kaneland

Had two interceptions, including a pick-six in a 68-21 win against Lakes