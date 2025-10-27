2025 IHSA football playoff pairings: First-round information for CCL/ESCC teams

Loyola Academy players celebrate after their 2024 Class 8A state championship game win over York in Hancock Stadium at Illinois State University in Normal. (Mark Busch)

The stage has been set for the 2025 IHSA football playoffs. Over a dozen teams from the Chicago Catholic League/East Suburban Catholic Conference will be competing in the postseason this year. Here are all of the first-round matchups featuring CCL/ESCC schools and their respective opponents.

Class 8A

No. 32 Loyola (4-4) at No. 1 Mount Carmel (9-0)

When: Saturday, Nov. 1 at 4:30 p.m.

About Mount Carmel: The Caravan are back in the postseason seeking a fourth consecutive state championship. The three-time defending 7A state champions, Mount Carmel is in 8A this season, but the Caravan have been as dominant as ever, beating Loyola 35-24 in Wilmette on Friday to finish the regular season undefeated. Mount Carmel has won 16 state championships.

About Loyola: The Ramblers have won each of the last three 8A state titles. Despite back-to-back losses against Carmel and Mount Carmel to close out the regular season, Loyola snuck into the postseason as the 32nd and final qualifier in 8A. A trio of sophomores including running back Melo Maldonado, receiver Jordan McKinley and quarterback Matthew Lee are players to watch.

Class 7A

No. 25 St. Rita (5-4) at No. 8 Guilford (8-1)

When: Saturday, Nov. 1 at 2 p.m.

About St. Rita: Once on the brink of missing the playoffs, St. Rita rallied off four victories in five weeks to gain at-large eligibility and qualify for a third straight year under head coach Martin Hopkins. The Mustangs, who have two runner-up finishes since 2019, defeated IC Catholic Prep 38-21 in Week 9. Running back Brandon Johnson Jr. has given St. Rita a spark on offense.

About Guilford: The Vikings finished second in the NIC-10 this season and feature plenty of talent including Kentucky recruit Messiah Tilson. Guilford averages nearly 36 points per game and has won eight consecutive games after a Week 1 loss to Belvidere North. The Vikings are competing in the postseason for the third time in four years under coach Anthony Capriotti.

No. 19 Normal (Community) (7-2) at No. 14 Carmel (7-2)

When: Saturday, Nov. 1 at 1 p.m.

About Normal (Community): The Ironmen finished second in the Big Twelve Conference after dropping their regular season finale against Peoria, 36-14. A program with a rich playoff history, Normal (Community) has missed the postseason only once since 1996. The Ironmen, whose last state title was in 2006, have won 10 or more games in four of their last five seasons.

About Carmel: Behind four-star quarterback prospect and Nebraska recruit Trae Taylor, Carmel has knocked off Loyola and Fenwick in back-to-back weeks. In their sixth season under head coach and former Chicago Bears fullback Jason McKie, the Corsairs are back in the playoffs for the third time in four seasons after missing last season.

No. 27 Jefferson (5-4) at No. 6 Brother Rice (8-1)

When: Friday, Oct. 31 at 7 p.m.

About Jefferson: A feel-good story out of the NIC-10 Conference, Jefferson is in the playoffs for the first time since 1993. The J-Hawks closed out the regular season with three straight wins, shutting out Auburn 30-0 in Week 9. Jefferson, which finished fifth in the NIC-10 this season, has more victories this year than in the previous three years combined.

About Brother Rice: The Crusaders feature several big-time players such as quarterback C.J. Gray (Army), defensive lineman King Liggins (Illinois), wide receiver Jovan Green Jr. (SDSU) and defensive back Emeir White (SDSU). A state runner-up in 2018, Brother Rice has made the playoffs in seven consecutive seasons (excluding the shortened COVID season).

Class 6A

No. 16 Hononegah (5-4) at No. 1 Nazareth (8-1)

When: Saturday, Nov. 1 at 1 p.m.

About Hononegah: Another program with a rich playoff tradition, Hononegah has reached the postseason 18 consecutive years (excluding the shortened COVID season). The Indians took fourth in the NIC-10 and are looking to snap a two-game losing streak. Hononegah has won 11 games in three of the last five years under longtime head coach Brian Zimmerman.

About Nazareth: The three-time defending 5A state champions, Nazareth clinched the outright CCL/ESCC Green Division title after a 42-16 win over St. Francis on Friday. Senior wide receivers Trenton Walker and Jake Cestone (Illinois State) are big playmakers for the Roadrunners, who’ve won six state titles and have two runner-up finishes since 2014 under coach Tim Racki.

No. 11 Fenwick (6-3) at No. 6 Kennedy (7-2)

When: Saturday, Nov. 1 at 1 p.m. - Winnemac Stadium

About Fenwick: Miami (Ohio) recruit Tommy Thies and brother Jake Thies are two-way weapons for the Friars, who went all four quarters during their 35-28 defeat at Mount Carmel in Week 8. Quarterback Jamen Williams and wide receiver Raphiel Stewart are two more playmakers to watch. Fenwick, which won a state championship in 2021, went 8-3 as a 7A team last year.

About Kennedy: Coming out of the Chicago Public League, Kennedy took second in the Southwest Division with a 4-1 record. Defense has been a theme for the Crusaders, who have held opponents to eight points or less in four of their last five games. This season marks Kennedy’s second time in the playoffs over the last three years under head coach Robert Albano.

No. 16 Joliet Catholic (4-5) at No. 1 Chatham (Glenwood) (9-0)

When: Saturday, Nov. 1 at 2 p.m.

About Joliet Catholic: A 30-27 win over Providence in Week 9 was massive for the Hilltoppers, who not only claimed the outright CCL/ESCC Orange Division championship, but qualified for the playoffs as a four-win team. Joliet Catholic has 15 state championships in program history, with two in the last seven years. The Hilltoppers were 5A runner-ups in 2023 and 2024.

About Glenwood: Glenwood has missed the playoffs just once since 1997. The Titans finished the regular season unbeaten and claimed the Central State Eight East Division title with a 5-0 record. To do that, Glenwood took down perennial state championship contender Rochester 43-42 in overtime. The Titans made the state finals in 2010, finishing as the runner-up.

No. 10 St. Laurence (5-4) at No. 7 Oak Lawn (Community) (7-2)

When: Friday, Oct. 31 at 6:30 p.m.

About St. Laurence: The Vikings are one of four teams from the CCL/ESCC White Division to make the playoffs this season. St. Laurence, which is less than 3 miles from Oak Lawn (Community), has reached the postseason eight times since 2014. Quarterbacks Noah Taylor and Jimmy McDermott headline the offense for the Vikings, who were a state runner-up two seasons ago.

About Oak Lawn (Community): Fighting out of the South Suburban Red, where the Spartans went 4-2 and took second place, Oak Lawn (Community) is in the playoffs for the first time since 2009. The Spartans have shown up in close games this season, edging out Shepard (28-27) and Blue Island Eisenhower (37-36) while beating Evergreen Park (21-7) in overtime.

Class 5A

No. 9 St. Francis (6-3) at No. 8 Morgan Park (6-3)

When: Saturday, Nov. 1 at 1 p.m. - Gately Stadium

About St. Francis: Head coach Bob McMillen’s Spartans have advanced to the state semifinals in each of the last three seasons. St. Francis deploys a trio of talented wideouts including Michigan State recruit Zach Washington and SIU recruit Dario Milivojevic. Lindenwood recruit Jaylen Torres headlines the defensive line for the Spartans, whose last state title came in 2008.

About Morgan Park: Morgan Park is a regular in the postseason, as the Mustangs have missed out just once since 2000. Seeking its fourth consecutive 10-win season under coach Chris James, Morgan Park took third out of 16 teams in the Chicago Public League’s Metro Division, posting a 6-1 record with victories against Whitney Young, Phillips and Simeon. The player to watch is receiver Nasir Rankin, an Illinois recruit and one of the state’s top prospects.

No. 14 St. Patrick (5-4) at No. 3 Wauconda (9-0)

When: Saturday, Nov. 1 at 2 p.m.

About St. Patrick: The Shamrocks took out St. Viator 44-21 in Week 9 to claim the outright CCL/ESCC Purple Division and reach the playoffs with five victories. It’s St. Patrick’s second playoff bid in the last 11 years and the first under new head coach Tom Zbikowski, a college football star at Notre Dame who played for three NFL teams including the Chicago Bears.

About Wauconda: The Bulldogs ran through the Northern Lake County Conference this season, going 7-0 while scoring 40 or more points five times to win the conference title. Wauconda, which defeated Hinsdale South and Maine West in the nonconference portion of the schedule, has made the playoffs eight times since 2012 and four times under coach Chris Prostka.

No. 12 Springfield (5-4) at No. 5 Providence (6-3)

When: Saturday, Nov. 1 at 1 p.m.

About Springfield: Known for its legendary 94-72 playoff win over Rock Island in 2021 that set multiple IHSA records, Springfield returns to the postseason for the 11th time since 2008. The Senators, who finished as the runner-up in the Central State Eight’s West Division to Sacred Heart-Griffin, will enter the playoffs looking to snap a three-game losing streak.

About Providence: Despite a narrow loss against Joliet Catholic in Week 9, Providence has won five of its last six games. That stretch includes victories over Carmel, Marist and Loyola. Running backs Broden Mackert and Brayden McKay headline a potent rushing attack for the Celtics, who have won 10 state titles. Most recently, Providence was a state runner-up in 2022.

Class 4A

No. 16 Chicago (Urban Prep/Bronzeville) (4-5) at No. 1 Montini (9-0)

When: Saturday, Nov. 1 at 1 p.m.

About Chicago (Urban Prep/Bronzeville): Arriving out of the Chicago Public League’s North Division, Urban Prep/Bronzeville edged out Prosser 22-20 in Week 9 to place fourth in the division, earn its fourth win and sneak into the playoff field as the last qualifier. It’s the seventh time that the Lions have made the postseason since 2013. Urban Prep/Bronzeville is currently on a three-game win streak.

About Montini: The Broncos are seeking back-to-back state championships after winning the 3A title last year. Now playing in 4A, Montini finished the regular season unbeaten for only the fifth time in school history. Led by four-star quarterback prospect Israel Abrams, Montini also clinched the outright CCL/ESCC White Division title after beating St. Laurence in Week 9.

Class 3A

No. 11 IC Catholic Prep (6-3) at No. 6 Chicago (Hope Academy) (8-1)

When: Saturday, Nov. 1 at 3 p.m. - Altgeld Park

About IC Catholic Prep: The Knights have won six state championships since the start of the new millenium. Four of those have come under current head coach Bill Krefft, whose team is back in the playoffs after missing out last season. Two-way standouts such as Foley Calcagno and Division I prospect Grant Bowen are players to watch.

About Chicago (Hope Academy): After taking second in the Chicagoland Christian Conference with a 6-1 record, Hope Academy is in the playoffs for the sixth time under coach Chris Mallette. Excluding the COVID season, Hope Academy has missed the playoffs just once since 2011. Hope Academy has scored 60 or more points in two of its last three contests.