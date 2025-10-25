Everything works for Burlington Central in big win over Dundee-Crown

In some ways, Friday night’s 42-6 win against Dundee-Crown was a microcosm of Burlington Central’s season.

Offense, defense and special teams all played their parts. Offensively, six players scored touchdowns. The Rockets utilized nine ball carriers and eight receivers.

It’s been a team effort all season for the Rockets, who finished the regular season 8-1 (8-1 in the Fox Valley Conference) with the victory on senior night on Rocket Hill.

Jordan Coombs, Parker Auxier and Bennek Braden caught touchdown passes from quarterback Landon Arnold. Noah Hedlund, Tyler McGladdery and Henry Deering ran for scores.

The Rockets broke the game open by scoring twice 13 seconds apart late in the first half. Hedlund scored from a yard out to cap an 80-yard drive. Then, after a fumble on the kickoff, Arnold found Braden over the middle to make it 28-0 going into the locker room.

The balanced attack was indicative of the Rockets’ depth and balance.

“Our stat sheet on defense every week’s got 15, 17, we’re rotating a bunch of guys in there,” said Central coach Brian Iossi. “And that’s how we are on offense: Just a lot of guys touching the ball, a lot of guys rotating, we’re an incredibly deep team. That’s kind of what this team’s turned into. We’re playing 35, 37 guys a night, even when it’s close or tight. Our whole program pretty much got into the game tonight.”

Arnold threw completions to seven receivers while he was in the game.

“We always have weapons at receiver,” he said. “I know we’re more of a running team, but tonight everything just opened up for them. When you take away the run, you leave the pass game open. Our pass game is super underrated.”

Arnold was a master of efficiency, completing 11 of 12 passes for 138 yards and the three scores.

The defense did its part, holding the Chargers to 30 first-half yards and keeping them out of the end zone until the fourth quarter.

D-C finally got on the scoreboard in the fourth quarter when quarterback Ikey Grzynkowicz took it in from six yards out. Even with that score, the Rockets’ defense allowed just 87 points on the season.

“I’m incredibly proud of our defense,” Iossi said. “They’ve been hammers all year; relentless out there.”

It’s been quite a turnaround for the senior class since going 1-8 as freshmen.

“I’m just proud of these guys,” Iossi said. “It doesn’t happen just on accident. It takes a lot of work, a lot of effort, and those guys put it in. They bought in, they believed and got it done.”