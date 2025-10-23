BCR Pigskin Prognosticators for Week 9, 2025

Here are our picks for Week 9. Guest picker is Greg Armstrong of the View From the West Podcast
|Week 9
Games
|Kevin Hieronymus
BCR Sports Editor
Last week: 8-2
Season: 67-13
|Kevin Chlum
NewsTrib Sports Editor
Last week: 8-2
Season: 64-16
|Greg Armstrong
View from West
Last week guest: 8-2
Season guests: 69-11
|E-P at Princeton
|Princeton
|Princeton
|Princeton
|Rockridge at Hall
|Rockridge
|Rockridge
|Rockridge
|Farmington at BV
|Farmington
|Farmington
|Farmington
|St. Bede at St. Teresa
|St. Teresa
|St. Teresa
|St. Teresa
|O’Fallon at L-P
|L-P
|L-P
|L-P
|ALO at West Central
|ALO
|ALO
|ALO
|A-W at S. Fulton
|A-W
|A-W
|A-W
|Mercer County at Mendota
|Mendota
|Mendota
|Mendota
|Newman at Mon-Rose
|Mon-Rose
|Mon-Rose
|Mon-Rose
|Geneseo at Quincy
|Geneseo
|Geneseo
|Geneseo