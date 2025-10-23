Shaw Local

BCR Pigskin Prognosticators for Week 9, 2025

By Kevin Hieronymus

Here are our picks for Week 9. Guest picker is Greg Armstrong of the View From the West Podcast

Week 9
Games		Kevin Hieronymus
BCR Sports Editor
Last week: 8-2
Season: 67-13		Kevin Chlum
NewsTrib Sports Editor
Last week: 8-2
Season: 64-16		Greg Armstrong
View from West
Last week guest: 8-2
Season guests: 69-11
E-P at PrincetonPrincetonPrincetonPrinceton
Rockridge at HallRockridgeRockridgeRockridge
Farmington at BVFarmingtonFarmingtonFarmington
St. Bede at St. TeresaSt. TeresaSt. TeresaSt. Teresa
O’Fallon at L-PL-PL-PL-P
ALO at West CentralALOALOALO
A-W at S. FultonA-WA-WA-W
Mercer County at Mendota MendotaMendotaMendota
Newman at Mon-RoseMon-RoseMon-RoseMon-Rose
Geneseo at QuincyGeneseoGeneseoGeneseo
