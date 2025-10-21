Will and Grundy County Week 9 IHSA playoff outlook: Who’s in, who’s almost in and who has work to do

With just one week left in the regular season, here’s where Herald-News area teams stand in their quest to make the IHSA playoffs.

Locked in

Morris 8-0 (42 playoff points)

Morris picked up a 50-10 win over Sycamore and clinched the Interstate Eight Conference title in Week 8. In addition, six of their opponents also won, increasing their playoff point total by the maximum amount possible. That’s important when it comes to seeding and, according to IHSA.org, Morris is currently the top seed in Class 4A due to its record and amount of playoff points, They have a chance to finish the season undefeated and secure a very good seed this week when they host 5-3 Byron Center, Mich. in Week 9.

Seneca 8-0 (25 playoff points)

The Fighting Irish have a berth locked up and, though it doesn’t come with an automatic bid, won the Chicagoland Prairie Conference title. Seneca picked up a 39-36 win over St. Joe-Ogden in Week 8 to remain unbeaten, and stands a good chance of finishing the season without a loss as they play 0-8 Carlyle in Week 9.

Lincoln-Way East 7-1 (40 playoff points)

The Griffins suffered a 14-6 loss to Naperville North in Week 8, playing without some key players, most notably record-setting and USC-bound quarterback Jonas Williams. Lincoln-Way East can still secure a high seed and a first-round home playoff game with a win over 6-2 Sandburg in Week 9,

Coal City 7-1 (37 playoff points)

The Coalers have clinched at least an at-large bid and have been dominant, scoring at least 40 points in every game except their lone loss to unbeaten Richmond-Burton. The Illinois Central Eight conference championship hangs in the balance in Week 9’s matchup with 7-1 Wilmington.

Wilmington 7-1 (36 playoff points)

The Wildcats are in almost the exact same situation as their ICE archrival, Coal City. Wilmington has wrapped up an at-large bid but still has the conference title and a potential first-round home playoff game ahead of it, depending on the outcome of the much-anticipated matchup with the 7-1 Coalers.

Lincoln-Way Central's Lucas Andresen and the Knights are locked into a playoff spot. (Tiffany Blanchette)

Lincoln-Way Central 7-1 (29 playoff points)

The Knights are officially in the playoff field. There’s a great opportunity to end up with a high seed and a first-round playoff game at home, but they will have to stave off a hungry Rich Township team that enters Week 9 with a 4-4 record and needing a win to assure a playoff spot.

Lincoln-Way West 7-1 (29 playoff points)

The Warriors are in already, but their chance at a Southwest Valley Red championship took a hit in Week 8 with a loss to 7-1 Bradley-Bourbonnais. They try to rebound in Week 9 with a game against 0-8 Stagg. A win will increase their chances of a more favorable matchup in a home first-round playoff game.

Bolingbrook 6-2 (38 playoff points)

The Raiders have shaken off a 1-2 start and won their last five games, including a 39-20 win last week over 5-3 Minooka. Week 9 brings a matchup with 7-1 Yorkville. With both teams at 3-1 in the conference, that makes it the conference championship game. A win could give the Raiders a much-desired home playoff game in the first round.

Providence 6-2 (37 playoff points)

The Celtics wrapped up a playoff bid with last Friday’s 48-13 win over Marian Catholic for their sixth win. Week 9 features the Holy War matchup with 3-5 Joliet Catholic, which needs the win to even have an outside chance at the playoffs.

Sitting comfortably

Minooka 5-3 (42 playoff points)

The Indians have a ton of playoff points and should make the field even if they should lose their Week 9 contest to 6-2 Oswego East. The Southwest Prairie West title is out of the question, but Minooka will be fighting for a better seed and a possible home playoff game with a win.

Lemont 5-3 (38 playoff points)

With an at-large bid likely wrapped up but not a certainty quite yet, Lemont could clinch a postseason bid with a win over 7-1 Oak Forest in Week 9. A win in that game will clinch the South Suburban Blue championship for Lemont, but they should get in even if they lose.

Lockport's Brendan Mecher and the Porters hope to improve to 6-3 this week, (Laurie Fanelli)

Lockport 5-3 (38 playoff points)

A four-game winning streak to answer a three-game losing skid has the Porters locking up a playoff berth. They can improve their playoff seed in Week 9 with a win over 3-5 Neuqua Valley.

Dwight 5-3 (32 playoff points)

Three straight wins have done wonders for the Trojans. While it’s likely they’d get in at 5-4, their pedestrian number of playoff points could cause them stress come the Saturday pairings show. A win over 5-3 Oregon in Week 9 would give Dwight a much better playoff seed.

Plainfield East 5-3 (22 playoff points)

The Bengals seemingly punched their ticket to the postseason with last week’s 30-13 win over Romeoville. and can pick up a sixth win, the Southwest Prairie East’s automatic bid and a better playoff seed this week with a win over 2-6 Plainfield Central.

Work to do

Romeoville 4-4 (23 playoff points)

Romeoville has to win Week 9’s matchup with 3-5 Plainfield South to reach five wins and, for all intents and purposes, lock up a playoff spot for the first time since 2013. It won’t be easy, as South has to win in order to get to four wins and keep its slim playoff hopes alive.

Hail Mary time

Joliet Catholic 3-5 (46 playoff points)

JCA had its back against the wall last week, but came away with a win over De La Salle to stay alive. All they have to do now is beat arch-rival Providence (6-2) in Week 9 and then hope that there are some 4-5 teams that will qualify for the field of 256. The Hilltoppers should have one of the top playoff point totals among 4-5 teams, so they will be a likely qualifier if they get there.

Joliet West 3-5 (39 playoff points)

The Tigers are still alive for the Southwest Prairie East championship and the automatic playoff bid that goes with it, but Week 7’s loss to Plainfield East was a big hit. Still, if the Tigers can win over 1-7 Joliet Central in Week 9, they could sneak in one of two ways – a convoluted SPC East championship tiebreak or as a 4-5 team with their above-average number of playoff points, assuming that any 4-5s get in, that is.

Plainfield South 3-5 (37 playoff points)

Still alive to win the Southwest Prairie East championship and the automatic bid that comes with it, thanks wins in Weeks 7 and 8, the Cougars could also theoretically get in with an at-large bid if they can win against 4-4 Romeoville.

Peotone 3-5 (34 playoff points)

Three straight losses have the Blue Devils’ playoff hopes reeling. Their playoff-point total is average, making an at-large bid with a 4-5 record unlikely, but stranger things have happened. They must beat 5-3 Herscher in Week 9 in order to have any chance.

Reed-Custer 3-5 (32 playoff points)

The Comets are technically 4-5 thanks to a Week 9 forfeit coming from Lisle. The questions now are whether any 4-5 teams will make the field of 256 and, if they do, whether their playoff points will be enough.