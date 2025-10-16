Kendall County Week 8 IHSA football previews

Southwest Prairie Conference West

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Wolves: Oswego East brings a good deal of momentum into the 21st crosstown meeting after its 28-17 win last week over previously undefeated Yorkville that clinched a playoff bid. The Wolves have done well establishing the run with Jasiah Watson running behind an offensive line that’s proven itself. Watson rushed for 253 yards and three touchdowns on 39 carries last week, and is at 1,026 yards for the season. Oswego East is in a four-way tie atop the SPC West in a logjam a game ahead of Oswego, so the league title is very much still up for grabs. The Wolves have only won two of the previous 20 crosstown games, but both have come since spring of 2021, the last in 2022.

About the Panthers: Oswego’s offense that was the league’s highest-scoring the first four weeks has hit a bit of a rut. The Panthers were held to a Kaleb Stumpenhorst field goal last week in a 10-3 loss to Minooka, after being shut out into the fourth quarter in a 16-6 Week 5 setback to Yorkville. Getting back on track would seem to involve establishing the run with a backfield by committee, and getting receiver Teddy Manikas touches. Two-way threat Mariano Velasco is a playmaker to watch in a game like this. Oswego won last year’s meeting 23-7 and has never lost to Oswego East at Ken Pickerill Stadium.

Friday Night Drive pick: Oswego

Plainfield North (2-5, 0-3) at Yorkville (6-1, 2-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Tigers: Plainfield North hasn’t played a team with a losing record and won’t for the rest of the season. That hasn’t been very accommodating for a team without a lot of varsity experience. Despite that gauntlet of a schedule, the Tigers have shown some growth, just not enough of it to return victories in anything other than a pair of crossovers. The defense has shown the most improvement, but while improved, it still hasn’t been enough to deal with the caliber of competition Plainfield North has seen every week.

About the Foxes: Yorkville’s defense that was such a rock during the season’s first six weeks wobbled some last week, allowing multiple time-consuming drives to Oswego East and giving up well over 200 yards rushing. Priorities for the Foxes are getting off the field defensively and sustaining drives on offense against a Plainfield North team that will try to shorten the game. That involves establishing T.J. Harland, who is at 675 yards and three TDs on the season. Jack Beetham has thrown for 1,109 yards and 10 TDs. Yorkville won last year’s meeting with Plainfield North 20-0.

Friday Night Drive pick: Yorkville

Kishwaukee River Conference

Woodstock North (4-3, 3-2) at Sandwich (2-5, 2-3)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Thunder: Woodstock North saw its season-best three-game winning streak end with a 21-0 loss to visiting Richmond-Burton last week. The Thunder defense kept R-B’s explosive triple-option attack in check, as the Rockets’ longest run from scrimmage was only 14 yards. But the Thunder offense managed only seven first downs, five coming on their final drive of the game, when they were down three TDs. North QB Parker Halihan was stopped at the 1-yard line on fourth-and-goal from the 5. Halihan carried 12 times for 54 yards, while FB David Randecker rushed for 58 of his 66 yards (12 carries) in the second half. ... One more win will put the Thunder in good position to earn an at-large playoff berth. They face Woodstock in the teams’ regular-season finale next week.

About the Indians: Sandwich is coming off a 42-26 loss at Woodstock, a game in which the Indians gave up 35 points in the second half after leading 14-7 at the half. Stopping opponents has been a lingering issue for the Indians throughout the season, as Woodstock was the fourth opponent to top 40 points. Nick Michalek is on the stretch run of a sensational career. The Sandwich senior rushed for 198 yards and a TD last week, putting him over 1,000 yards rushing for the third straight season. Jeffrey Ashley rushed for 97 yards and a TD last week. Sandwich beat Woodstock North 42-35 last season.

Friday Night Drive pick: Woodstock North

Plano (0-7, 0-5) at Harvard (0-7, 0-5)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Reapers: Plano is coming off a 28-7 loss to Johnsburg last week. The Reapers have been quite competitive in most of their losses, and only trailed by a touchdown at the half against Johnsburg, but were out-gained 407-88. Sophomore linebacker/tight end Cooper Beaty continues to impress. Plano’s leading tackler had 13 tackles last week and added an interception. Plano beat Harvard 29-22 last year, its last win.

About the Hornets: Harvard lost to host Marengo 49-0 last week, extending its losing streak to 14 games. It was the fourth time this season that the Hornets were shut out. They have scored only 35 points, fewest in the KRC, and have allowed 261, most in the KRC.

Friday Night Drive pick: Plano