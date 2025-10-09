NewsTribune Week 7 IHSA football previews

Interstate 8

La Salle-Peru (2-4, 1-2) at Sycamore (3-3, 2-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Cavaliers: Both of La Salle-Peru’s wins have come against Ottawa, including last week’s 28-7 victory over the Pirates. … The Cavs have scored 69 points in two games against Ottawa, but have managed just 48 in the other four games. … Last week, Marion Persich was 15 for 20 for 226 yards and two touchdowns passing while running for 53 yards and two TDs. Rylynd Rynkewicz caught five passes for 94 yards and a score. … Regan Doerr led the L-P defense against Ottawa with eight tackles, three pass breakups and two interceptions. … L-P is 0-7 against Sycamore since the teams joined the same conference, including last year’s 28-13 loss. The Spartans have outscored the Cavs 235-39.

About the Spartans: Sycamore is in an unfamiliar position at .500 six games into the season. The Spartans have not lost three games or more in a season since 2021. … Sycamore lost 34-14 to Kaneland last week, the Spartans’ first loss to the Knights since 2018. … Vasilios Arhos, who has overtaken Kevin Lee as the team’s starting running back, ran for 143 yards and a touchdown against Kaneland. … Quarterback Griffin Larsen has completed 63% of his passes for 815 yards, eight touchdowns and two interceptions. Larsen may be without Josiah Mitchell, who, along with Ben Anderson, has been a top target and dangerous kick returner. He hurt his arm against Kaneland. Ryan said the injury is likely not season-ending, but the timeframe for his return is still unknown. … Sycamore and L-P have two common opponents in Ottawa and Rochelle. The Spartans and Cavs both beat Ottawa, while Sycamore beat Rochelle 27-22, while L-P lost to the Hubs 40-7.

Friday Night Drive pick: Sycamore

Chicagoland Prairie

St. Bede (2-4, 0-2) at Seneca (6-0, 2-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Bruins: St. Bede has a short week coming off a 48-14 loss to Dwight on Saturday for the Bruins’ homecoming game. … St. Bede is 0-2 against Seneca since the Chicagoland Prairie Conference formed, losing 36-12 last season. … Against Dwight, St. Bede QB Gino Ferrari led the Bruins’ rushing attack as he gained 44 yards and scored a TD on eight carries. Carson Riva also ran for a TD for the Bruins. … St. Bede has allowed 90 points over the last two games.

About the Fighting Irish: Seneca is coming off a 43-26 win over Marquette last week after beating Dwight 50-17 in Week 5. St. Bede lost to the Crusaders 42-7 and to the Trojans 48-14. … Seneca is averaging 44.8 points per game with its lowest total of the season 35. The Irish are allowing 14 points per game. … Against Marquette, Cam Shriey ran for 215 yards and four TDs to lead a ground game that racked up 396 yards on 61 attempts. Ethan Othon rushed for 100 yards on 14 carries. … The Irish held Marquette to 74 rushing yards on 18 carries.

FND pick: Seneca

Three Rivers Mississippi

Hall-Putnam County (3-3, 3-1) at Monmouth-Roseville (6-0, 4-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Red Devils: Hall had a three-game winning streak snapped last week with a 28-12 loss to Princeton. … Hall QB Dylan Glynn suffered a knee injury and was taken off on a stretcher. Running back Aiden Redcliff took over at QB for the Red Devils. Redcliff rushed for 183 yards and two TDs on 25 carries. … Hall is 3-3 against Mon-Rose since the Titans joined the Three Rivers in 2017. The Titans won last year’s game 35-14.

About the Titans: Monmouth-Roseville is looking to finish off its second straight 5-0 season in the TRC Mississippi. Hall and Princeton sit in second place at 3-1. … The Titans have scored at least 35 points in every game and are averaging 44.2 points per contest. … Monmouth-Roseville has rushed for 2,095 yards on 292 carries while throwing for 177 on just 18 attempts. Nick Huston has run for 861 yards and 13 TDs, while Landon Montroy has rushed for 712 yards and 14 scores.

FND pick: Monmouth-Roseville

Mendota (2-4, 2-2) at Princeton (3-3, 3-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

On Shaw Local Radio: WGLC 100.1

About the Trojans: Mendota has won back-to-back games for the first time since Weeks 5-6 of the 2021 season. The Trojans beat Kewanee 45-13 last week, a week after defeating Sherrard 14-10 to snap a 16-game losing streak. … Mendota senior Corbin Furar has rushed for 182 yards and four TDs on 30 carries over the last two weeks. He left last week’s game with an injury in the second half. Jayden Lesley stepped in and ran for 67 yards and a score on nine attempts. … In the games they’ve won, the Trojans have outscored their opponents 59-23. In the four games they’ve lost, Mendota has been outscored 115-45.

About the Tigers: Princeton bounced back from a 36-8 loss to Monmouth-Roseville by defeating rival Hall 28-12 last week. … Princeton senior Casey Etheridge rushed for 223 yards and 1 TD. He set the all-time Bureau County rushing record, now with 4,524 yards. …. Three sophomore backs scored for the Tigers last week- Brennen Emmett (34 yards), Ayden Agushi (9) and Lane Goskusky (5). … Princeton is 4-0 against Mendota since the Trojans joined the Three Rivers for the fall 2021 season. The Tigers have outscored Mendota 210-42, including last year’s 57-14 victory.

FND pick: Princeton

Lincoln Trail-Prairieland Large

Illini West at Bureau Valley

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Chargers: The Chargers have dropped four straight since opening the season with wins over the Lewistown co-op (68-6) in their league opener and Decatur St. Teresa (34-15) in nonconference play. ... They have played their toughest portion of the Lincoln Trail-Prairieland Large School Division with losses to Macomb, Farmington, Hamilton West Hancock and Knoxville behind them, who have a combined 18-6 record. … Illini West beat Bureau Valley 34-7 last season.

About the Storm: Bureau Valley won its first game of the season and first under head coach Pat Elder with Friday’s 44-6 rout over the Lewistown co-op. ... Four different players scored for the Storm, including Dane Stewart (9 carries for 80 yards, 2 TDs), Keenyn Richter (4-56, TD) and Brandon Carrington (6-36, 2 TDs). Dylan Howlett also returned a fumble recovery 55 yards for a Storm score.

FND pick: Illini West

Illinois 8-Man

Ridgewood at Amboy co-op

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Spartans: Ridgewood snapped a two-game losing streak with a 70-12 victory over Bushnell-Prairie City last week. … The Spartans and Clippers have two common opponents. Both beat Bushnell-Prairie City. Ridgewood lost 46-22 to Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland, while Amboy beat the Falcons 46-18.

About the Clippers: Amboy has won five games in a row after a 68-0 rout of Peoria Heights last week. … The Clippers have scored more than 60 points three times this season. … Last week’s shutout was Amboy’s first since Week 7 of the 2024 season. … Amboy and Ridgewood split last year’s meetings with the Clippers winning 36-8 in Week 1 and the Spartans winning 34-22 in Week 5.

FND pick: Amboy

Heart of Central Illinois Medium

Ridgeview-Lexington (6-0, 1-0) at Fieldcrest (1-5, 0-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Mustangs: Ridgeview-Lexington hasn’t allowed more than 14 points in a game this season, allowing 5.7 points per game. … The Mustangs are coming off a 17-0 win over Warrnesburg-Latham, which was their second shutout of the season. … R-L and Fieldcrest have one common opponent in LeRoy. The Mustangs beat LeRoy 22-7, while the Knights lost to LeRoy 33-0. … Fieldcrest won the last meeting with R-L 36-14 in 2023.

About the Knights: Fieldcrest is coming off its first win, a 48-0 nonconference victory over Walther Christian that snapped a 10-game losing streak. … Last week, Lucas Anson ran for 102 yards and a TD on 14 carries and caught three passes for 21 yards and two scores, while QB Kash Klendworth completed 6-of-9 passes for 112 yards and three TDs. … Last week’s shutout was Fieldcrest’s first since Week 4 of the 2024 season. The Knights have allowed 33 points or more in every other game this season.

FND pick: Ridgeview-Lexington