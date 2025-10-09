Kane County Chronicle area preview capsules for Week 7 of the 2025 season

DuKane Conference

Wheaton North (2-4 overall, 1-3 conference) at Batavia (4-2, 3-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Falcons: After starting off conference play with a 30-20 victory over Lake Park, Wheaton North has now dropped each of their last three contests, including a 14-0 loss to Wheaton Warrenville South, and find themselves on the verge of missing the playoffs for the second consecutive season. The Falcons have heavily relied on the rushing game so far this season, with running back Max Serbick putting up 130 yards on 23 carries in the loss last week.

About the Bulldogs: Batavia finally found themselves on the right side of a close game for the first time this season in Week 6, escaping Geneva with a 24-21 victory in overtime. While the offense had their lowest scoring output of the season, the Bulldogs showcased their ability to move the ball down the field efficiently, especially with guys like running back Charlie Rosengren and wide receiver Darin Ashiru, who were both playing in their first fully-healthy game of the season. The defense is also coming off of its best game in terms of getting into the backfield, with the linebacker duo of Tony Minnec and Nick Jansey leading the Bulldogs to 13 tackles for loss and seven sacks in the contest. That defense also played a huge role for the Bulldogs in this contest last season, with the team recording 18 tackles for loss in a 41-0 victory last season.

FND Pick: Batavia

Geneva (3-3, 2-2) at Glenbard North (4-2, 2-2)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Vikings: Despite falling to .500 on the season last week, Geneva saw a lot of upside in its 24-21 loss to Batavia in overtime. Quarterback Ben Peterson threw for a season high 346 yards and had three total touchdowns, putting him at 11 scores over the past three weeks. Meanwhile, the defense has continued to be one of the top in the conference, only allowing 58 points in four DuKane games (a conference low) while also only allowing a singular running back to eclipse 100 rushing yards in a game so far. The Vikings won this contest 34-12 last season, and a win would be crucial if they want to make it to the playoffs for the fifth consecutive season under head coach Boone Thorgesen.

About the Panthers: After a 41-23 victory over Lake Park last week, Glenbard North finds themselves just a win away from being considered playoff eligible after missing it in each of the last two seasons. A lot of that reason why has been running back Donato Gatses, who rushed for a season-high 283 yards and four touchdowns against the Lancers. He’s already amassed 1,130 yards (188.3 yards a game) and 15 touchdowns on the ground this season. The Panthers have put up 124 points through four conference games, which is second in the conference only behind Batavia.

FND Pick: Geneva

St. Charles East (1-5, 1-3) at Lake Park (2-4, 0-4)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Saints: A 24-13 loss to St. Charles North all but secured the fate of St. Charles East, who’ll finish the regular season with a losing record for the fifth consecutive season. Despite this, the Saints did put up quite the fight against their undefeated crosstown rivals, with the game mostly being a one-score contest all the way up to the final five minutes of the game. A lot of that was thanks to their defensive line, with guys like Jaxon Fulkerson and Matt Medina providing plenty of pressure in the backfield. The Saints won their matchup against the Lancers last year, beating them in overtime 27-21.

About the Lancers: The DuKane Conference has not been kind to Lake Park, with a 41-23 loss to Glenbard North last week keeping it as the only winless team in conference play this season, and now on the verge of missing the playoffs with another loss. The Lancers have given up 30 or more points on defense in all four losses on the season. Wide receiver Niko Menos has been their main force on offense, going for 107 yards and a touchdown off of 10 catches against the Panthers.

FND Pick: St. Charles East

St. Charles North (6-0, 4-0) at Wheaton Warrenville South (4-2, 3-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the North Stars: St. Charles North moved to 6-0 for the first time in school history with a 24-13 victory over St. Charles East, its fifth win in a row in the crosstown rivalry. A lot of its team success has come from their offensive output, spearheaded by senior quarterback JT Padron, who threw for a season-high 346 yards against his former team. Wide receiver Keaton Reinke has recorded 100+ receiving yards in all four conference games, including a season-high 179 yards a week ago. The North Stars have also already won two games that have been decided in the final minute, something that’s also happened in each of the past two games against the Tigers, including scoring two touchdowns in the final minute of play to win 37-32 a season ago.

About the Tigers: WW South played some good old-fashioned football to get a 14-0 victory over Wheaton North relying on an experienced defense while handing the ball off to running back Owen Yorke, who ran for 242 yards and both touchdowns in the contest. The senior back, who ran for 168 yards against the North Stars a season ago, enters the contest with 942 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns, and might be the key if the Tigers hope to get their first win over the North Stars since 2021.

FND Pick: St. Charles North

Interstate 8

Rochelle (3-3, 1-2) at Kaneland (5-1, 2-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Hubs: They return to the field for the first time after their 34-14 loss to Morris. Dylan Manning, a three-year varsity player who earlier this season eclipsed 2,000 career rushing yards, was wheeled off the field Friday night on a stretcher after collapsing on the sideline after the game was over. He underwent surgery at Loyola Medical Center to remove a blood clot and relieve pressure on his brain after suffering a head injury against Morris. According to a Monday Facebook post, Manning was awake, interacting and was able to stand. Ramon Villalobos ran for 89 yards against Morris, including a 52-yard touchdown run.

About the Knights: They’re coming off a defining win, 34-14 against Sycamore. It was the first time they’ve beaten the Spartans since 2018 and their first win against Sycamore, Morris or Kaneland since coach Michael Thorgesen took over the program in 2023. This week they have a chance to check Rochelle off the list. Coach Michael Thorgesen said the Knights plan to honor Manning before the coin toss, the teams gathering at midfield for a moment of silence. Thorgesen said last week against Sycamore was as close as the team had been to full health since the start of the season, with Jackson Little and Jalen Carter both back from brief injuries. He said he hopes that momentum continues.

FND Pick: Kaneland

- Eddie Carifio

Fox Valley Conference

Huntley (3-3, 3-3) at Burlington Central (5-1, 5-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Red Raiders: Huntley was in position to hand FVC leader Prairie Ridge its first loss of the season last week, but couldn’t protect a fourth-quarter lead and lost 35-34 on its homecoming. It was the Red Raiders’ third loss in a row, following defeats of 35-27 to Jacobs (Week 5) and 34-27 to Cary-Grove (Week 4). Sophomore QB Malik Carter threw an interception at the goal line with 30 seconds left in the fourth quarter, but otherwise had a terrific performance. Carter, making his fourth start in a row, was 27-of-37 passing for 289 yards and a TD. Carter also rushed for 66 yards and two TDs on 13 carries. Jacob Marx had 12 receptions for 109 yards, including a 37-yard TD grab. Kyle Ziebell, Michael Chan and Chase Hojnacki each caught four passes. Hojnacki rushed for 118 yards and two TDs on 29 carries but tweaked his ankle in the fourth quarter and did not play on the Raiders’ final drive, which covered 66 yards (15 plays) before the Carter interception. ... Huntley lost to Burlington Central 31-7 in Week 9 last year.

About the Rockets: Central put together a dominating defensive effort and produced its second straight 40-point performance in a 42-7 win that spoiled McHenry’s homecoming last week. QB Landon Arnold busted off an 87-yard TD run and rushed for two other scores. He finished with 155 rushing yards, while also completing 11 of 17 passes for 100 yards and two TDs. Parker Auxier’s 84 rushing yards included a 51-yard TD. Christian Livingston and Gavin Bergemann caught TD passes, Bergemann added a 5-yard TD run, and kicker Maximillian Gemelli scored from 8 yards out on a fake field goal. Liam Schultz had an interception. ... Central’s 68 points allowed through six weeks are the fewest in the FVC. With 40- and 42-point efforts the past two weeks, the Rockets have increased their points-per-game average to 23.5. ... The Rockets have won two straight since a 28-7 loss to Prairie Ridge in Week 4.

FND Pick: Burlington Central

- Joe Aguilar

CCL/ESCC crossover

Marian Catholic (2-4) at St. Francis (4-2)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

About Marian Catholic: Marian Catholic kept its slim playoff hopes alive with last weekend’s 34-20 victory over Marmion. Quarterback Owen Askren threw three touchdown passes, while workhorse running back Kyle Scott rushed for 265 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 36 carries. Nick Venturi and Braxton Henry helped thwart a late Marmion rally with second-half interceptions.

About St. Francis: St. Francis looks to in all likelihood sew up a playoff bid for the second straight week after last weekend’s 35-28 loss to IC Catholic Prep. Penalties, dropped passes, and turnovers proved costly in the loss to the Knights. Quarterback Brock Phillip passed for 252 yards, including a 67-yard touchdown throw to Dylan Liner, while tailback Tivias Caldwell scored a pair of long touchdown runs (32, 39 yards). St. Francis owns a 3-1 series edge over Marian Catholic – last year’s game was the first between the teams since the 1960s. St. Francis won last year’s meeting 38-27.

FND Pick: St. Francis

- Craig Brueske, Daily Herald Media Group

Marmion (3-3) at IC Catholic (4-2)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Cadets: Marmion suffered its second straight loss last weekend, dropping a 34-20 decision to CCL/ESCC leader Marian Catholic despite a pair of touchdown passes from sophomore quarterback Roy Magana, Jr., to Colin McEniry. McEniry, a junior, finished with seven receptions for 69 yards. Magana (13 of 26, 178 yards) tallied the Cadets’ final touchdown on a 22-yard run late in the game. The Cadets’ secondary, led by Ryan Loria, figures to be tested by a strong IC Catholic Prep passing game. Marmion needs to win two of its next three games to likely earn a playoff bid with a fifth win.

About the Knights: IC Catholic Prep rebounded from heartbreaking losses to Nazareth and Marist with last weekend’s 35-28 victory over St. Francis. Sophomore two-way standout Grant Bowen caught a pair of second-half touchdown passes from junior quarterback Nate Lang (11 of 18, 226 yards) for the Knights. “Special player that makes special plays,” Knights coach Bill Krefft said of Bowen. Earlier, Lang connected with Tamarion Garner and Quai McGee on long touchdown passes. Defensively, senior Foley Calcagno and sophomore Will Schmidt anchor a unit looking to improve against a young Marmion squad. IC Catholic won last year’s meeting 40-6.

FND Pick: IC Catholic

- Craig Brueske, Daily Herald Media Group

Chicagoland Christian

Aurora Christian (4-2, 2-2) at Chicago Christian (2-4, 1-3)

When: 7:15 p.m. Friday

About the Eagles: The Eagles snapped a 2-game skid with last weekend’s 26-0 shutout victory over Christ the King. Senior quarterback Asa Johnson continued his solid season, throwing a pair of touchdown passes to Jalen Callaway while rushing for a pair of scores against Christ the King. After allowing 106 points in back-to-back losses to Hope Academy and Bishop McNamara, the Eagles’ defense regrouped last weekend and recorded their third shutout of the season.

About the Knights: Chicago Christian ended a 3-game losing streak with last weekend’s 45-0 victory over St. Edward. Led by sophomore linebacker Luke Verstrate, the Knights’ defense limited the Green Wave to 69 yards of total offense while recording the team’s first shutout of the season. The Palos Heights school features senior tailback Joshua Crawford, who averages more than 100 yards rushing per game, and junior quarterback Tyce Hamstra.

FND Pick: Aurora Christian

- Craig Brueske, Daily Herald Media Group

Non-conference

Living Word Lutheran (WI) (2-5) at Aurora Central Catholic (5-1)

When: 6 p.m. Friday

About the Timberwolves: The Jackson, Wis.-based school put 36 points on the boards during last weekend’s 50-36 loss to Brookfield Academy. Junior quarterback Ryde Ehley completed 14 of 27 passes for 290 yards and 4 touchdowns while rushing for another score last weekend. Ehley, who has completed 59 percent of his passes, has thrown 15 TD passes this season. His favorite targets are seniors Gavin Weissenburger (8 receiving TDs, 107-yard average) and Donovan Pettis (6 TDs, 88-yard average). Junior linebacker Chip Fox averages 9 tackles per game.

About the Chargers: The Chargers completed a 1,000-mile-plus, 3-game road trip with an impressive 41-6 victory over Pacelli Catholic in Stevens Point, Wis. Tailback Trey Seifrid, the Chargers’ leading rusher, scored on a 56-yard run, while southpaw quarterback Grant Bohr tallied 3 touchdowns, including a 61-yard run, and passed for another against Pacelli Catholic. Now, the Chargers look for their 6th victory while celebrating homecoming.

FND Pick: Aurora Central Catholic

- Craig Brueske, Daily Herald Media Group