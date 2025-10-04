Rochelle football player has surgery after leaving Friday’s game with head injury

Rochelle's Dylan Manning runs for extra yards during their game with Geneseo in August 2025. (Photo provided by Marcy DeLille )

Rochelle junior football player Dylan Manning underwent surgery at Loyola Medical Center to remove a blood clot and remove pressure on his brain after suffering a head injury in Friday night’s game at Morris.

Manning’s condition was reported on the Rochelle Hubs Football Facebook page and confirmed by Rochelle head coach Kyle Kissack.

Manning, a three-year varsity player who earlier this season eclipsed 2,000 career rushing yards, was wheeled off the field Friday night on a stretcher to an ambulance after collapsing on the sideline after the game was over.

“Please pray for our friend, our brother and our teammate, Dylan Manning,” Rochelle football’s Facebook page said in the post Saturday morning. “He is in good hands and the medical team is cautiously optimistic. Please be in prayer for Dylan, the entire Manning family and the Loyola University medical team.”

Manning’s condition was not available.