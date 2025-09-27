Forreston holds on to win thriller: Friday’s Sauk Valley football roundup

Northwest Upstate Illini Conference

Forreston 22, Galena 20: It came down to the final play as the Cardinals (4-1, 4-1) stopped a two-point conversion to hang on for the win with no time left. Kayden Loomis had 100 yards rushing on 14 carries and Connor Politsch had 115 yards and two TDs on just five carries. Forreston has now won four straight games.

Lena-Winslow 47, Fulton 6: The Steamers fell to 0-5 after the road loss as the Panthers led 47-0 heading into the fourth quarter. Fulton’s opponents are a combined 21-4 this season. Fulton has a chance to bounce back next week at home against Dakota.

Du-Pec 38, Eastland-Pearl City 0: The Cougars (3-2, 2-2) were shut out for the first time since a 42-0 loss to Du-Pec in 2023. It was also the first shutout of the season for the Rivermen (5-0, 5-0).

Stockton 60, Morrison 20: Morrison fell to the high scoring Blackhawks (5-0, 4-0) on the road to remain winless on the season. The Mustangs (0-5, 0-5) host Lena-Winslow next week.

Three Rivers Rock

Erie-Prophetstown 43, Mercer County 15: The Panthers (3-2, 1-2) bounced back from losses to Newman and Rockridge by scoring their season high in points. Keegan Winckler threw three TDs, Evan Steimle had a pick-6 and caught a score, Tristan Hovey had a rushing TD and Gavin Adams also returned a kick for a TD and caught two more for E-P.

Big Northern Conference

Stillman Valley 42, Rock Falls 6: The Rockets fell to 0-5 but got on the board after being outscored 119-0 against Dixon and Oregon its last two games. RF has lost its last 13 games played.

Illinois 8-Man

Milledgeville 60, River Ridge 28: Kyson Francis threw for 206 yards and five TDs as the Missiles (5-0) built a 52-0 lead. Milledgeville hosts West Carroll next week.

Polo 52, Ashton-Franklin Center 6: The Marcos (4-1) led 38-0 at halftime en route to the win. Mercer Mumford led Polo with 199 yards and three TDs, and JT Stephenson added 74 yards rushing and two scores. Polo ran for 465 yards and held AFC to just 12 on the ground.

Amboy 66, Galva 6: The Clippers won a fourth straight blowout after the loss to Milledgeville to start the season. Amboy (4-1) has not allowed more than 18 points in its last four wins.