Caden DuMelle, timely plays lift Jacobs past Huntley in FVC action

Jacobs’ Michael Cannady, center, is greeted by Jack Coates, right, after a Cannady touchdown against Huntley in varsity football at Jacobs High School in Algonquin on Friday, Sept. 26, 2025. Carson Goehring, left, enjoys the moment. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

Jacobs did two things particularly well during its 35-27 Fox Valley Conference win over Huntley on Friday night in Algonquin.

The first was running the football. The Golden Eagles (3-2 overall, 3-2 FVC) racked up 335 yards on the ground on 51 attempts.

The second was coming up with timely plays.

Jacobs converted a fourth-and- 2, along with a fourth-and-14, during the same third-quarter drive, which culminated in a 6-yard touchdown run by senior Caden DuMelle.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 20 The setting sun paints the sky as Huntley’s, from left, Ryan Wabel, Colin Kalemba and Ethan Albertson trot out to face Jacobs in varsity football at Jacobs High School in Algonquin on Friday, Sept. 26, 2025. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

It broke a 14-14 tie at the time, but it also seemed to break Huntley’s spirits some, as DuMelle (27 carries, 157 yards) found the end zone again just two minutes into the fourth quarter.

That TD scamper was a 29-yard dash up the left side of the field, making it 28-14, and his blazing speed showed everyone why he is Jacobs’ all-time career rushing yardage leader.

“First of all, all the credit in the world to our offensive line,” DuMelle said. “Those guys are awesome. They work their behinds off in practice each week to make nights like this happen.

“When you convert those fourth downs like we did, not only does it lead to points, but it also sort of demoralizes your opponent to a degree. We’re not afraid to go for it on fourth down. It’s like any other down to us.”

Ironically, Huntley’s defense stopped Jacobs on a pair of fourth downs in the first half. It helped the Red Raiders (3-2, 3-2 FVC) score 14 unanswered second-quarter points, which wound up being their only lead of the game.

Huntley’s Chase Hojnacki is brought down by Jacobs’ Cooper Dolson at Jacobs High School in Algonquin on Friday, Sept. 26, 2025. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

Red Raiders sophomore running back Chase Hojnacki (26 carries, 133 yards) continued his torrid end zone pace Friday, scoring four rushing TDs (2, 13, 11 and 4 yards).

That puts him at 12 rushing TDs after just five weeks, despite being an underclassman.

“We don’t like to talk a lot about statistics, but Chase could wind up being the best running back in school history by the time his career is done,” Huntley coach Mike Naymola said. “We’re real pleased with how hard he works and what a great person he is.”

Unfortunately for the Red Raiders, his stellar performance wasn’t enough.

In addition to DuMelle’s big game, Jacobs got a spectacular 15-carry, 170-yard effort from teammate Michael Cannady, including a 51-yard sprint that opened the scoring midway through the first quarter.

Huntley managed to pull within eight points twice in the fourth quarter, but by then, it was too little too late.

DuMelle iced things with his third rushing TD of the night, a 2-yard score with 3:19 to play.

The Red Raiders got 173 passing yards from 6-foot-5 sophomore quarterback Malik Carter, but Jacobs outgained them in total yardage, 435-337.

The game’s lone passing TD was an eight-yard toss from Golden Eagles QB Austin Stennett (10 for 16, 100 yards) to Carson Goehring with four seconds to play in the first half.

“They’re always so well-coached over there,” Jacobs coach Brian Zimmerman said. “So we tried to impose our will and take advantage of some things from a schematics standpoint.

“Honestly, the kids just did a heck of a job. Really, really good week of practice. It definitely paid dividends tonight.”

Huntley’s Malik Carter scrambles with the ball as Jacobs’ Lucas Retzler, right, closes in for a tackle in varsity football at Jacobs High School in Algonquin on Friday, Sept. 26, 2025. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

It also paid potential dividends in their playoff picture. The Golden Eagles have games remaining against Crystal Lake Central (Week 6), then Dundee-Crown, Crystal Lake South, and Cary-Grove.

A loss to Huntley could’ve spelled disaster, as teams need five wins to even become playoff eligible.

The Red Raiders, meanwhile, suddenly have their work cut out for them.

They’ll host Prairie Ridge next week, followed by Burlington Central in Week 7, before finishing their schedule against a much-improved McHenry, plus Hampshire in Week 9.

“Some years, you have a few teams that are real good, then there’s a big drop-off in the FVC,” Naymola said.

“That’s not the case as much this season. You have a whole bunch of teams who can beat anyone on any given night, and that’s a credit to the depth of this conference. We’ve got some real battles ahead of us, so were gonna have to be at our absolute best the rest of the way.”