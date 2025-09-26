Listen live: Shaw Local Radio brings you Week 5 Friday night high school football broadcasts

Shaw Local Radio is proud to bring you five high school football broadcasts on Friday night, Sept. 26.
Click the links below to listen live.
Oregon vs. Dixon is live on 95.7 The Rock.
Click here to listen live to Oregon vs. Dixon starting at 6:40 p.m.
Sam Ramirez and Mark Herman are on the call for Oregon vs. Dixon
Amboy vs. Galva is live on River County 101.7.
Click here to listen live to Amboy vs. Galva starting at 6:45 p.m.
Josh Dillon and Brian Weidman are on the call for Amboy vs. Flanagan Cornell Woodland.
Mendota vs. Sherrard is live on 100.1 WGLC.
Click here to listen live to Mendota vs. Sherrard starting at 7 p.m.
Zane Trumann and Dan Beck on the call for Mendota vs. Sherrard.
Streator vs. Peotone is live on Love 98.5.
Click here to listen live to Streator vs. Peotone starting at 7 p.m.
Big Al and Aaron Pelican are on the call for Streator vs. Peotone.