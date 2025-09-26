Listen live: Shaw Local Radio brings you Week 5 Friday night high school football broadcasts

Dixon’s Landon Knigge is hoisted by teammate Isaiah Chattic after a touchdown Friday, Sept. 12, 2025. (Alex T. Paschal)

Shaw Local Radio is proud to bring you five high school football broadcasts on Friday night, Sept. 26.

Oregon vs. Dixon is live on 95.7 The Rock.

Sam Ramirez and Mark Herman are on the call for Oregon vs. Dixon

Amboy vs. Galva is live on River County 101.7.

Josh Dillon and Brian Weidman are on the call for Amboy vs. Flanagan Cornell Woodland.

Mendota vs. Sherrard is live on 100.1 WGLC.

Zane Trumann and Dan Beck on the call for Mendota vs. Sherrard.

Streator vs. Peotone is live on Love 98.5.

Big Al and Aaron Pelican are on the call for Streator vs. Peotone.