Kendall County Week 5 IHSA football previews

Southwest Prairie West

Yorkville (4-0, 1-0) at Oswego (4-0, 1-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Foxes: Yorkville is 4-0 for the first time since 2022 after another workmanlike win, an at times dominant 28-0 shutout of previously unbeaten Plainfield East – the fourth win matching the Foxes’ win total from last year. Yorkville’s defense, traditionally a calling card, has given the Foxes a chance to win every week and last Friday shut out a Plainfield East team that had put up 55 points in three previous games. Gavin Geegan has provided a growing complement to T.J. Harland in the Yorkville backfield – they combined for nearly 200 yards rushing last week, Geegan scoring two TDs. Jack Beetham threw for 139 yards and TDs to Jayden Ruth and A.J. DiVito.

About the Panthers: It perhaps was not Oswego’s cleanest outing to date with a few points left on the field, but hard to complain about a 44-7 win over Plainfield South last Friday. Oswego has now won 14 consecutive regular-season games dating back to 2023. Mariano Velasco seems to make plays weekly for the Panthers and last Friday returned an interception 25 yards for a TD and caught a 66-yard TD pass from Drew Kleinhans. Oswego’s backfield depth showed, as Hunter Novak ran for two TDs and Ammar Banire a 65-yard TD run. Oswego won last year’s meeting with Yorkville 27-7.

Friday Night Drive pick: Oswego

Oswego East (4-0, 1-0) at Bolingbrook (2-2, 0-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Wolves: Oswego East, well on its way to a bounce-back season, is 4-0 for the first time since 2021 after a 77-0 demolition of Joliet Central last week, the fourth win matching the win total from last season. The quality of opponents has been a little iffy, a combined 4-12, but the Wolves have taken care of business with the teeth of the schedule ahead. As usual, it starts with defense, a combined 16 points all that’s been allowed. Zamarion Taylor returned a punt and a kickoff for touchdowns last week. Jasiah Watson has run well behind an offensive line that’s held up, reducing the pressure on senior QB Niko Villacci. Oswego East beat Bolingbrook 21-9 last season.

About the Raiders: Bolingbrook bounced back rather nicely after a setback against Oswego in Week 3 as it stormed to a runaway win over Plainfield Central. Other than that Oswego loss, offense hasn’t been a problem for the Raiders who have scored 121 points in their other three games. RB TJ Lewis will be looked upon to give Oswego East a few more defensive challenges than it has had thus far.

Friday Night Drive pick: Oswego East

Kishwaukee River Conference

Marengo (4-0, 2-0) at Plano (0-4, 0-2)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Indians: Marengo put together a strong effort against host Woodstock last week to win 35-14 in a battle of unbeaten teams. The Indians and Richmond-Burton are the only undefeated teams in the KRC. Four-year varsity DL Ryan Grismer (two interceptions, fumble recovery) led the defensive effort for Marengo, which didn’t allow Woodstock to score until the fourth quarter. QB Sam Vandello threw for 198 yards and three TDs. Vandello fired two TD passes to Parker Mandelky and one to Hunter Muench. Connor Sacco scored on a 17-yard run, and sophomore Logan Boley had a 6-yard rushing TD. Marengo averages 33 points a game and has allowed only 55 total this season.

About the Reapers: Plano remains winless after its second consecutive one-score defeat, 14-7 to Woodstock North last Friday. The Reapers hung in there against the Thunder despite a significant total yardage disparity, 295-134. Cooper Beaty continues to impress. The sophomore linebacker had 16 tackles last week, 10 of them solos, with an interception and forced fumble. Kolten Schimandle ran for 51 yards and a TD, but Plano as a team was held to 2.9 yards per carry in the loss. Marengo beat Plano 42-0 last season.

Friday Night Drive pick: Marengo

Sandwich (1-3, 1-1) at Harvard (0-4, 0-2)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Indians: Sandwich was not able to sustain momentum from its Week 3 rivalry win over Plano, falling 28-0 to Johnsburg last week. The Indians trailed 21-0 after a quarter and could not recover. Sandwich’s offense, which had been the team’s stronger unit through three weeks, managed just 177 yards and turned it over twice. Wyatt Gregory ran for 83 yards and Nick Michalek 59 for a Sandwich team that was without starting quarterback Braden Behringer. Sandwich beat Harvard 49-7 last year.

About the Hornets: Harvard had a tough task last week as it traveled to Richmond to play defending KRC champion Richmond-Burton. The Hornets fell behind 42-0 in the first half en route to a 49-0 loss. Harvard has been shut out in three of its four games.

Friday Night Drive pick: Sandwich

-- Joe Aguilar and Steve Soucie contributed to this story