Suburban Life football notebook: Illinois commit Will Vala takes expanded role for short-handed Downers North

Downers Grove North's William Vala (9) shakes off a tackle attempt by Morgan Park's Anthony Marshall (6) during football game between Downers Grove North and Morgan Park in August 2025 in Chicago. (Gary E Duncan Sr. for Shaw Local)

Downers Grove North senior tight end Will Vala experienced a football-changing moment for the second time in the last year.

As a junior, Vala was just aiming to make a name for himself and earn some love from college coaches.

The 6-foot-3, 225-pound Vala committed to Illinois this summer, and is ranked among the top 60 tight ends in the country. He chose the Illini over nearly 20 offers, including several Power Four schools.

“It’s been such a huge difference from last year for me,” Vala said. “Last season I was visiting Western Michigan. It was super cold game and I was just thinking if I could play here, it would be the world for me. Now, I’m committed to a Big Ten school. It was a huge accomplishment.”

Vala played several sports – basketball, hockey and baseball – growing up but didn’t play football in eighth grade. He immediately showed signs of developing into an elite player, helped by quality size, strength and athleticism along with footwork.

Vala joked that it’s been “huge” for him to see his rapid rise in football.

“It’s been crazy since,” he said. “I started football in eighth grade and was a middle linebacker and starting actually playing in my freshman year.”

Downers Grove North, Class 7A runner-up in 2023 and a quarterfinalist last year, saw its season arc take a significant hit when star quarterback Owen Lansu, a Minnesota recruit, suffered a serious injury in Week 2.

Lansu has sat out the last two games and has an uncertain timeline for his return, according to coach Joe Horeni.

Without Lansu firing balls all over the field, the Trojans’ offense has sputtered, which has affected Vala. He caught a 71-yard TD pass from Kevin Jay Jr. in Saturday’s blowout loss at Glenbard West.

“Obviously, we lost our Big Ten starting quarterback, lose a starting offensive lineman and a defensive end is also out but we have to battle through those injuries,” Vala said. “Kevin Jay has come in to play quarterback and doing very well, especially for a running back. I’m happy with the season. I’m getting used more. I was at running back (against Glenbard West) and we will work on that and moving me off the line and out to receiver.”

Vala is a do-it-all tight end, capable of affecting a game via blocking – 11 pancake blocks this season – or lining up out wide like he did against Glenbard West in Saturday’s blowout loss.

Horeni said Vala is a vital player for his program.

“Will’s physicality coupled with his athleticism makes him a difference maker,” Horeni said.

Back to .500 for Lemont

After opening the season with two straight losses, Lemont faced an uphill climb back toward earning a playoff berth. Granted, Lemont’s first two games – Libertyville and Kaneland – were against quality opponents, but winnable games against Bremen and Tinley Park were next on the docket.

Lemont (2-2) managed to take care of business to move back to .500 heading into Friday’s home game against T.F. South.

“We started the season off with two tough hard-nosed football teams,” Lemont football coach Willie Hayes said. “We came out and battled each week but needed to do a better job of focusing on the details and with our practice habits. We felt we were in a good place but needed to limit our mistakes during situational football. We feel each week we have made progress on trusting the process.”

Hayes said two of the factors toward his program getting back to respectability were putting together four solid quarters in each of the last two weeks.

“Our kids have really had two great weeks of practice and that transitioned over to Friday night,” Hayes said. “Our emphasis this year has been focusing on doing your 1/11th each play. We felt our kids did that.”

Hayes said several players have helped speed up the transition toward a winning season, noting junior fullback Brandon Potazcek, senior safety Jakub Maka, senior running back Aiden Rudman and senior running back/linebacker Jackson Dybcio. Rudman leads the team with 328 yards and three rushing touchdowns, while Andrew Ascolani has 217 yards and five TDs. Dybcio tops the team with 45 tackles.

“(Brandon) has been heavily involved in our run and pass game,” Hayes said. “He’s a prototypical old-school fullback who works his tail off every day and isn’t afraid to get after people. Jakub has been all over the field for us the past four weeks and been our vocal guy on the back end of the defense.”

“Aiden has been carrying the load for us offensively. He’s a physical runner with great vision who has also been involved a lot in our passing game. Aiden and Andrew Ascolani have been a great one-two punch for us. Jackson makes us go defensively. He has been making plays sideline-to-sideline so far this season. He’s our vocal leader who holds everyone to the standard, day in and day out.”

Extra points

Montini is receiving a lot of attention for its undefeated start. The Broncos (4-0) captured the Class 3A state title last season but have flown under the radar this season. Set to move up to 4A this season, the Broncos (4-0) have received big-time production from wide receiver Damacio Ortegon, who has 16 receptions for 343 yards and three TDs. Quarterback Israel Abrams has passed for 903 yards and eight touchdowns and rushed for 159 yards and four TDs.