Indiana commit Jameson Purcell powers Maine South to long-awaited win over Barrington

Maine South‘s Jameson Purcell is not just all arm.

The Hawks junior quarterback showed another level to his game Friday.

The Indiana commit rushed for 65 yards. He also threw for 238 yards and three touchdowns as the Hawks fired past Barrington 41-21.

It was the Hawks’ first win over Barrington since 2016; Barrington came into the game winning their last four against Maine South.

It also was Maine South’s third consecutive win, all over ranked opponents, since the Hawks (3-1) dropped their opener to Lincoln-Way East.

“This is an attention getter,” Maine South coach Dave Inserra said. “The focus has been there and we need to stay the course. Our offense was lightning, and our defense was very complementary.”

It was Purcell’s running, especially early in the game that got things rolling for Maine South.

“That is something I worked on in the offseason,” said Purcell, who finished the game 18-of-28.

“I knew I had step up my running game and not just passing. I came up big today to extend those plays. And it helps when we establish the run and the pass.”

Maine South's Niko Kokosioulis (27) celebrates a touchdown with his teammates Friday, Sept. 19, 2025 in Barrington. (Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com/Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com)

Maine South took a 3-0 lead on a 26-yard field goal by Kaden Hamdan.

Barrington (3-1) answered with a 60-yard run touchdown right up the middle by Lamar Osterhues (13 carries, 122 yards) just before the end of the first quarter to lead 7-3.

Purcell then took advantage of a Barrington defense that had to look to contain his running. Purcell drove the Hawks on their next three drives, tossing touchdown passes on each possession.

Purcell connected twice on his first touchdown drive to Logan Ide (5 receptions, 69 yards). The senior first made a tremendous catch over a Barrington defender for a 33-yard gain. He then followed up by hauling a perfect strike on a rocket throw over the middle from Purcell to make it 10-7.

Purcell and the Hawks then scored quickly on their next possession. Running back Niko Kokosioulis snuck untouched through the line. He then ran straight down the midldle of the field where he was wide open and hauled in a pass for a 57-yard touchdown to make it 17-7.

Purcell then drove the Hawks just before halftime. He found Finn Haugh on a 16-yard touchdown pass with 19 seconds left to make it 24-7.

After an extended halftime due to an area power outage that forced the lights to be restarted, Maine South extended its lead to 27-. Hamdan connected on his second field goal, this one from 35 yards out.

Kokosioulis (13 carries, 136 yards) then took over with his running. The senior busted off touchdown runs of 8 and 26 yards as the Hawks opened up a 41-7 lead after three quarters.

“I feel like I am the biggest guy on the field,” said Kokosioulis, who is 5-foot-8. “But I know what I am capable of. Having a quarterback like Jameson really helps me. It is because of him and our offense, I can make the plays like that.”

Barrington showed some fight late in the fourth quarter.

The Broncos got a pair of touchdown passes from Luke Tepas (21-of-27, 295 yards.) he fired a 19-yard touchdown pass to Owen Cook (9 receptions, 103 yards) and a 61-yards to Vince Costa.

“We just did not do a very good job of playing complementary football against a team like that,” Barrington coach Joey Sanchez said. “We didn’t do. Very good of executing in key situations. I do appreciate the fight our kids had and they kept playing all the way to the end.”

https://www.dailyherald.com/20250919/prep-football/hawks-take-long-awaited-win-over-barrington/