Kendall County Week 4 IHSA football previews

Southwest Prairie Conference crossover

Yorkville (3-0) at Plainfield East (3-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Foxes: Yorkville has followed a consistent formula to three consecutive wins to start the season. Its defense allows just one touchdown in the first half (it’s allowed just 33 points total in three games) to give the offense time to muster the go-ahead score in the second half. It came later than usual last week, Jack Beetham connecting with TJ Harland with a 25-yard go-ahead TD with a little more than a minute left, their second TD hook-up in the game. Luke Hendershott and Dillon Viscogliosi were each in on nine tackles in the win. The way Yorkville’s played games close to the vest, it’s good to have a kicker/punter like Kyle Nadler, who had three punts downed inside the 10 against Minooka. This will be the Foxes’ first venture on the road after three home games to start the year.

About the Bengals: Plainfield East‘s surprising revolution is fueled by an offensive attack that has scored exactly 55 points in each of its first three resounding victories. Yes, the fact remains that the Bengals first three opponents only have one win collectively to this point, but the sheer dominance that Plainfield East has worked over those opponents certainly makes the program’s best start since 2014 more than notable.

Friday Night Drive pick: Yorkville

Joliet Central (1-2) at Oswego East (3-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Steelmen: Joliet Central continues to experience major woes on the defensive side of the football as it has surrendered 119 points over the past two weeks, both losses. The Steelmen still need to make major improvements on that side of the ball, especially if they hope to be more competitive in crossover games against the stronger side of the league, like this one.

About the Wolves: Oswego East came back from two points down at half to beat Plainfield North 21-9 last week, the Wolves now 3-0 for the first time since 2021. Niko Villacci made the most of his 94 yards passing with second half TD passes to Jamari McKay and Mason Davis. Jasiah Watson rushed for 91 yards, including a 52-yard TD, and Oswego East, which has allowed just 16 points in three games, shut out Plainfield North in the second half. This will be the Wolves’ first home game after three straight on the road to start the season.

Friday Night Drive pick: Oswego East

Oswego (3-0) at Plainfield South (0-3)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Panthers: Oswego’s defense of its Southwest Prairie West title got off to a resounding start, a 42-7 win over Bolingbrook last Friday. The Panthers, who were ranked No. 10 in the Class 8A poll heading into Week 3, have outscored three opponents 108-28 and have now won 13 consecutive regular season games dating back to 2023. Mariano Velasco is up to four interceptions for an Oswego defense that shut out Bolingbrook the last three quarters. The Panthers had three defensive and special teams TDs in the win. Teddy Manikas continues to be a playmaker whenever he touches the ball, with a 98-yard punt return for a TD and 48-yard catch-and-run score.

About the Cougars: Plainfield South‘s hopes of defending its conference title from a year ago took a hit with a loss to Joliet West in Week 3, but there were still some encouraging signs. The Cougars dug a substantial hole for themselves but tried to claw back in the second half. A serious second half rally is going to be needed to get Plainfield South back in the playoff conversation, but RB Chase Pierceall is a capable weapon that could lead that charge.

Friday Night Drive pick: Oswego

Kishwaukee River Conference

Johnsburg (2-1, 0-1) at Sandwich (1-2, 1-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Skyhawks: Johnsburg’s start against visiting Richmond-Burton last week couldn’t have gone much better. QB Carter Block threw a 36-yard TD pass to WR Ryan Franze on the game’s first series, and Jacob Vetter ended R-B’s opening drive with an interception. But a pick-six gave the momentum to the Rockets, and the Skyhawks never recovered in losing 49-14 for their first loss of the season. Block injured his ankle in the second half and did not return with R-B pulling away on the scoreboard. The veteran QB finished 6-of-18 passing for 64 yards and three interceptions. Franze had three catches for 53 yards. ... The Skyhawks look to bounce back against a Sandwich team that beat them 28-21 in Week 4 at Johnsburg last year.

About the Indians: Sandwich comes in off a high, its first win of the season – and a wild one at that, a 32-30 back-and-forth affair over Rt. 34 rival Plano. The Indians did not so much sustain long drives with their wing-T as they did hit the Reapers with multiple big plays. Nick Michalek rushed for 218 yards and TD runs of 65 and 28 yards, and Jeffrey Ashley rushed for 127 yards and two TDs, one of them a 73-yarder and the other the game-winner. Sandwich’s defense, which has allowed 133 points in three games, needs to tighten things up if the Indians are to make a playoff run. Michalek also had 11 tackles last Friday in addition to his rushing heroics. Sandwich beat Johnsburg 28-21 last season, beaten the Skyhawks the last two years in fact.

Friday Night Drive pick: Johnsburg

Plano (0-3, 0-1) at Woodstock North (1-2, 0-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Reapers: Plano remains winless, but the Reapers seem to be making progress week by week. The offense, in particular, showcased its best work to date in the 32-30 loss to Sandwich. Kolten Schimandle rushed for 161 yards and two TDs, and Dylan Saunders threw for 96 yards and two TDs, one to impressive sophomore Cooper Beaty, also Plano’s leading tackler through three games. Plano’s run defense is a concern heading into this particular matchup against a Thunder team that likes to keep it on the ground. Plano gave up 357 rushing yards on 8.3 yards per carry against Sandwich, and also struggled to contain Ottawa in Week 1. Woodstock North beat Plano 41-17 last year.

About the Thunder: Woodstock North jumped out to a 13-0 lead in the first quarter at Marengo last week, only to fall 14-13 for its second road loss in a row. FB David Randecker scored on an 18-yard run on the Thunder’s first possession, and QB Braelan Creighton threw a 57-yard TD pass to Brady Rogers. Randecker rushed for 107 yards on 12 carries. First-year head coach Jeremiah Homuth and the Thunder now return home, site of their only win, 68-0 over Elmwood Park in Week 1.

Friday Night Drive pick: Woodstock North