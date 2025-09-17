Bureau County Week 4 IHSA football previews

Three Rivers Mississippi

Kewanee (0-3, 0-1) at Princeton (1-2, 1-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Boilermakers: Kewanee has been outscored 138-20 through three games. The Boilermakers have not scored more than seven points in a game and have allowed more than 50 points in each of the last two weeks, including 55 in a loss to Monmouth-Roseville last week. … Kewanee fell behind 40-0 last week before Camden Cernovich threw an 11-yard touchdown pass late in the third quarter.

About the Tigers: Princeton leads the all-time series, which began in 1897, 65-57-4. The Tigers are 9-3 against Kewanee since the series resumed in 2013 and have won the last three meetings, including a 44-15 victory last year. … The Tigers are still looking for their first on-the-field victory this season after receiving a forfeit win from Sherrard last week. Princeton lost 28-14 to Newman in Week 1 and 36-29 to Rockridge in Week 2. … RB Casey Etheridge has rushed for 345 yards and four touchdowns on 43 carries, while QB Gavin Lanham has run for 249 yards and one TD on 37 attempts.

Friday Night Drive pick: Princeton

Sherrard (0-3, 0-1) at Hall-Putnam County (1-2, 1-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Tigers: Sherrard forfeited last week’s game against Princeton due to an outbreak of illness that left Sherrard without enough players available to play. … Dan McGuire is in his first year coaching Sherrard after a 25-year absence from the sidelines. He coached Moline to a 66-32 record from 1991 to 2000. … The Tigers lost 45-0 to Rockridge in Week 1 and 28-6 to Mercer County in Week 2. Sherrard’s lone TD came on an 85-yard kickoff return by Landon Clark … Senior WR/DB Carter Brown was an all-conference pick last season.

About the Red Devils: Hall-PC earned its first win under coach Nick Sterling last week with an 18-7 victory over Mendota. … The Red Devils defense limited Mendota to 88 offensive yards. … Hall relied on the big play to score. QB Dylan Glynn ran for a 58-yard TD and threw a 48-yard TD pass to Aiden Redcliff on a screen. Braden Curran returned a punt 56 yards for a score. … Glynn has rushed for 277 yards and three TDs this season. … The Red Devils won last year’s meeting 20-14.

FND pick: Hall-Putnam County

Lincoln Trail-Prairieland Large

Macomb (3-0, 2-0) at Bureau Valley (0-3, 0-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Bombers: Macomb beat Illini West 27-6 last week. … The Bombers have outscored their opponents 97-26. Macomb has not allowed more than 14 points in a game. … QB Kaden Knupp has completed 20 of 37 passes for 405 yards and two TDs with two interceptions while rushing for 179 yards and two TDs on 25 carries. … Drake May has run for 301 yards and seven TDs on 44 attempts. … The Bombers won last year’s meeting 41-7.

About the Storm: Bureau Valley has been outscored 127-24 in three games, including a 31-8 loss to Knoxville last week. … The Storm have scored one TD in each of their three games. Tucker Shane scored on a run in the third quarter against Knoxville.

FND pick: Macomb

Nonconference

St. Bede (1-2) at Lewistown-Cuba-Spoon River Valley (0-3)

When: 1 p.m. Saturday

About the Bruins: St. Bede will make the two-hour trip to Lewistown looking to get back in the win column after losing the last two weeks, including 20-14 to North Boone on Friday. The Bruins threw two interceptions in the end zone in the loss. … RB Landon Marquez was St. Bede’s workhorse last week, running 32 times for 142 yards and a touchdown.

About the Miners: The three-school co-op has only won one game since it formed before the 2022 season, which was a 36-6 victory over the Oblong co-op on Oct. 13, 2023. The Miners have lost 14 games in a row after last week’s 43-8 loss to Elmwood-Brimfield. … Lewistown has only scored 22 points through three games while allowing 147. … Saturday’s game, which will be played at Lewistown, is homecoming for the Miners.

FND pick: St. Bede

Illinois 8-Man

Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland (2-1) at Amboy co-op (2-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Warriors: FCW is 1-1 on the field. The Warriors received a forfeit victory in Week 1, lost 40-20 to Polo in Week 2 and defeated Galva 60-25 last week. … Logan Ruddy ran the ball 21 times for 211 yards and five touchdowns against Galva, while Leelyn Durbin rushed for 110 yards and a TD on 16 carries.

About the Clippers: After losing its opener, Amboy has outscored its last two opponents 120-18, including a 56-6 win over Bushnell-Prairie City last week. … Against BPC, Jose Lopez ran for two TDs, Cadien Heath ran for a TD and recovered a fumble for a score, Colt McCoy had a rushing TD and a kick return TD and Tanner Welch threw a TD pass to Cody Winn and scored a rushing TD. … The Clippers beat the Warriors 46-14 last season.

FND pick: Amboy