Owen Yorke, Wheaton Warrenville South strike fast to top St. Charles East in DuKane opener

It took just 13 seconds for Wheaton Warrenville South’s Owen Yorke to help put the memories of last weekend’s tough three-point loss to Lyons Township in the rearview mirror Friday night.

Yorke burst through a seam and raced 80 yards for a touchdown on the game’s first play from scrimmage, helping set the tone as the Tigers (2-1, 1-0) built a 28-0 halftime advantage on their way to a 37-12 DuKane Conference victory over St. Charles East (0-3, 0-1) at Norris Stadium.

“We’ve been talking about it all week – that’s our play,” said Yorke, who also scored a touchdown on the Tigers’ first play against Glenbard South in Week 1. “We executed it so well. Our left tackle, Ryan Freeding, and (guard) Oliver Glover paved me a path and I ran off it. I saw open space.”

Yorke added touchdown runs of 4 and 13 yards, respectively, on the way to a 20-carry, 246-yard performance.

“He’s a special player,” Tigers coach Sean Norris said of Yorke. “I’ve said that he is one of the best backs in the state. He makes plays all over the place. Not only that, but he is also a great young man. We’re lucky to have him.

“He stays hungry and keeps getting better.”

Senior quarterback Justin Miller (10 of 16, 118 yards) scored on a 1-yard run late in the first quarter, extending the Tigers’ lead to 21-0.

The lead eventually swelled to 37-0 on Glover’s 36-yard field goal and Clark Jensen’s 3-yard touchdown run midway through the fourth quarter.

“I’m very proud of them,” said Norris. “We came off an emotional game. The kids fought well and were challenged to prepare for DKC play.

“Our goal is to compete at the highest level through this DKC, and they responded. We did a lot of good things. There was a little sloppiness at times, but we ran the ball effectively (329 yards rushing).”

St. Charles East snapped the shutout bid with 4:21 remaining when sophomore quarterback Cruz Herrera (16 of 33, 185 yards) capped a seven-play, 75-yard drive with a 4-yard touchdown run.

Herrera connected with senior receiver Sheko Gjokaj (6 catches, 92 yards) on a 67-yard touchdown pass in the final two minutes for the Saints.

“He has shown a lot of grit,” Saints coach Nolan Possley said of Herrera. “He took some big-time hits tonight, and he kept getting up. That was super impressive.

“It was important to get Cruz as many live reps as we can. He has stepped up to any task we’ve had for him. The great thing is he’s surrounded by great players who have his back.”

Junior tailback Johnny Solano ran for 145 yards on 23 carries for the Saints.

This was the third of four straight road games for the Tigers, who visit Geneva next weekend.

“We always say control what we can control,” said Norris. “We can’t control that.

“We’ll go wherever whenever.”