Naperville North capitalizes on miscues, builds big early lead in win over Metea Valley

It’s one thing to be presented with a few nice opportunities, but it’s another thing to cash them all in quickly.

With undefeated Metea Valley playing at Naperville North on Friday night, the Huskies used two special teams’ miscues and an interception to jump ahead by 21 points less than 7 minutes into the game and then hung on for a 35-14 win to improve to 2-1 on the year.

The Mustangs’ first possession ended with a high snap on a punt that netted just 1 yard and gave the Huskies the ball at the Mustangs 27-yard line. Two plays later, William Eloe scored the first of his three touchdowns from 5 yards out.

A Drew Murphy interception then set up Eloe’s 10-yard score and, following another short punt, Eloe reached the end zone from a yard out and it was 21-0 with 5:37 left in the opening quarter.

Just prior to the third quick score, Metea Valley’s Zoelen Terry had an apparent 80-yard touchdown run erased by a penalty.

“We were fortunate that they kind of shot themselves in the foot a little. You know that helps, and good teams find ways to turn those into touchdowns, and we were able to do that,” Naperville North coach Sean Drendel said.

Eloe, who played a smaller role on last year’s pass-happy team, finished with 80 yards on 14 carries, including his three early scores for his first three-TD game. Fellow back Mason Hill added 60 yards, including a 13-yard score in the second quarter as the Huskies led 28-0 at the break.

“It felt really good,” the 5-foot-9 Eloe said when asked about the team’s three short fields to start the game, each of which ended in him reaching the end zone. “The defense got good stops and I just tried to run the ball hard and get touchdowns. I just try to break a tackle and lower my shoulder.”

After falling to New Trier in a tight opener and knocking off Libertyville in overtime last week, the Huskies continued their upward trend with a solid game on Friday. They rushed for five scores against the Mustangs, but the defense played just as big a role in the win with a pair of interceptions and in limiting Metea to just seven points until quarterback Charles Larson broke off a 95-yard touchdown run late to make the final 35-14.

“We’re a very young team and every week we improve exponentially,” Eloe said. “We just want to keep improving every week.”

Larson finished with 176 yards rushing and two scores and added 135 yards through the air for the Mustangs.

Metea Valley coach Patrick Sheehan, who started his career at the school with two straight wins, likes the way his team has been playing so far this fall.

“We’ve got a team that has really taken to every single day, working their tails off,” Sheehan said. “Obviously, this is not the result we want but I genuinely feel like we are moving in the right direction. They worked real hard over the summer and they continue to work.”