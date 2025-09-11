DuPage and suburban Cook County Week 3 IHSA football previews

West Suburban Silver

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Red Devils: Hinsdale Central served notice in the nonconference that it might be a factor again this fall in the Silver race after falling back the last three seasons. The Red Devils followed up their surprisingly one-sided Week 1 win over West Aurora by beating Naperville Central 28-14 in a game they led 21-0 at the half. Senior Riley Contreras has looked the part of a four-year varsity quarterback. He threw for 235 yards and ran for 70 yards and three TDs, and even had four tackles and two assists at defensive back last week. Dominic Tresslar rushed for 92 yards and James Skokna had eight catches for 93 yards. Hinsdale Central has a four-week gauntlet ahead, road games at Downers Grove North and Lyons and home contests versus York and Glenbard West.

About the Trojans: After needing a last-second field goal to beat Morgan Park in Week 1, Downers Grove North eliminated the drama early in a 55-14 running clock win over Downers Grove South last Friday. Junior running back Kevin Jay, a former quarterback, showcased multiple skills in the win. He ran for three touchdowns and also threw for a score after Minnesota recruit Owen Lansu left the game in the first half with an injury. The status of Lansu, who threw for two TDs and ran for a third against Downers Grove South, is unclear. Lansu threw for 278 yards and three TDs in last year’s 42-28 Week 9 win over Hinsdale Central that kept the Red Devils out of the playoffs. Downers Grove North has won the last three meetings in the “Old Oaken Bucket” rivalry game that dates back to 1935 with Hinsdale Central holding a 52-34 lead with three ties.

Friday Night Drive pick: Downers Grove North

Glenbard West (2-0, 0-0) at Oak-Park River Forest (1-1, 0-0)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

About the Hilltoppers: Glenbard West has had a couple close calls, but nonconference wins against Batavia and Joliet Catholic are good to put on the ledger ahead of Silver play as the Hilltoppers are on their way to a bounce-back season. Senior quarterback Jack Walti, filling in for injured starter AJ Rayford, threw the go-ahead – and what proved to be game-winning – 58-yard TD to Brady Johnson with 4:25 left. Senior Jaylen McMiller scored on a 60-yard kickoff return for a TD just before halftime and had a key interception in the third quarter, and Jamarcus Kelly rushed for 59 yards and a TD. Glenbard West beat OPRF 48-21 last year.

About the Huskies: OPRF, which matched last year’s win total with a Week 1 win over Rich Township, got a Week 2 humbling from its neighborhood rival, a 35-0 loss to Fenwick. Liam Smith rushed for 77 yards on 18 carries in the loss. OPRF has struggled mightily in Silver play in recent years; other than Proviso West, the Huskies’ last Silver win came in 2021. This will mark the Huskies’ first game on their new artificial surface at Oak Park Stadium.

Friday Night Drive pick: Glenbard West

Proviso West (1-1, 0-0) at York (1-1, 0-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Panthers: Proviso West, after a Week 1 win, dropped a 10-8 loss to district rival Proviso East last Saturday. That’s not a good sign for the Panthers with six of their last seven games against Silver division opponents and the seventh against usual Gold contender Willowbrook.

About the Dukes: York put an overtime Week 1 loss to Glenbrook South firmly in the rearview mirror last week with a 35-3 win over Plainfield North. The Dukes should have ample time to work out the kinks, as last Friday’s game was the first of five consecutive against teams with losing records last year (Hinsdale Central, the last one, looking like the toughest), before a vicious closing stretch.

Friday Night Drive pick: York

West Suburban Gold

Addison Trail (1-1, 0-0) at Downers Grove South (0-2, 0-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Blazers: Addison Trail comes in off a heartbreaker. The Blazers had a game-winning field goal blocked in the final seconds of a 7-6 loss at Johnsburg. It was one of a couple close calls that went against the Blazers, who were also denied on a fourth-and-goal from the 2-yard line in the second quarter while leading 3-0. Senior quarterback Nico Dill in defeat completed 18 of his 24 passes for 206 yards and led the 14-play drive in the final minutes that came up short. It’s the first of three straight road games for the Blazers, who are at Hinsdale South in Week 4.

About the Mustangs: Downers Grove South, three-time defending Gold champ, likely welcomes a return to the friendly confines of divisional play after its 55-14 loss to district rival Downers Grove North last week. Antoine Harden did have a 64-yard kickoff return to set up a TD and sophomore quarterback James Sobkowiak threw for 121 yards and a 19-yard TD pass to Aidan Kanazawa late in the first quarter. Needing a win, the Mustangs’ schedule does not get a whole lot easier in the short term, games with Addison Trail, Willowbrook and Hinsdale Central the next three weeks – albeit all at home. Downers Grove South beat Addison Trail 38-14 last year.

Friday Night Drive pick: Downers Grove South

Leyden (1-1, 0-0) at Willowbrook (0-2, 0-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Eagles: Leyden comes in off a 35-12 win over Niles North. Lucas Latiker rushed for 214 yards and four TDs on 24 carries for the Eagles. Matthew Aguirre threw for 98 yards and a TD to Dominick Ganir.

About the Warriors: Willowbrook is 0-2 for the second straight season and fourth time in five years following a 24-7 Week 2 loss to Oswego East. Good news? The Warriors have circled the wagons to reach the playoffs in each of the previous three occurrences. Jahonise Reed threw for 229 yards while Hayden Roscoe hauled in five passes for 92 yards and a TD, and also had an interception defensively. The Warriors need to clean things up, three turnovers last week and a rush defense that allowed Oswego East’s Jasiah Watson to go over 200 yards. Willowbrook beat Leyden 44-6 last year.

Friday Night Drive pick: Willowbrook

Hinsdale South (0-2, 0-0) at Proviso East (1-1, 0-0)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

About the Hornets: Hinsdale South could use the relief that a game with Proviso East typically offers, as the Hornets are winless and coming off a 41-20 loss at Riverside-Brookfield. Improvement starts defensively – the Hornets have allowed both their opponents so far to top 40 points. Hinsdale South beat Proviso East 53-7 last year.

About the Pirates: Proviso East, winless last season, snapped a 17-game losing streak dating back to 2023 with its 10-8 win over Proviso West last Saturday. Next on the to-do list, the Pirates hope for their first West Suburban Gold win since 2021.

Friday Night Drive pick: Hinsdale South

West Suburban Conference crossover

Lyons (2-0) at Morton (0-2)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Lions: It was a nail-biter, but Lyons hung on to beat Wheaton Warrenville South 31-28 last week for its 12th consecutive regular-season win. QB Jack Slightom threw for 137 yards and TD passes to Owen Matela and Anthony Pearson. EJ Kuhlman rushed for 62 yards and Patrick Cheney had a 40-yard interception return for a TD. The Lions will look to take care of business and stay healthy ahead of big Silver games ahead on successive Saturdays against Hinsdale Central and Glenbard West.

About the Mustangs: Morton is winless coming off a 13-7 loss to South Shore. Losses to Thornton and South Shore does not portend for good things ahead with the defending West Suburban Silver champs coming to town.

Friday Night Drive pick: Lyons

CCL/ESCC crossover

Mount Carmel (2-0) at Nazareth (2-0)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

About the Caravan: Mount Carmel, three-time defending Class 7A champion currently ranked No. 1 in Class 8A, has looked the part. First-year starting QB Emmett Dowling, whose brother Blainey was the starting quarterback on the 2022 state championship team, threw for 272 yards and four TDs, and ran for a fifth in a 35-14 Week 2 win over St. Rita. Division I prospects Quentin Burrell and Marshaun Thornton combined for three touchdown grabs. Mount Carmel has won 16 state titles, an Illinois record, but this might be the Caravan’s most talented roster. The Caravan have eight players with Power Five scholarship offers. Defensive lineman Braeden Jones is committed to USC, defensive lineman Joey Quinn to Vanderbilt and offensive lineman Claude Mpouma to Nebraska. Mount Carmel beat Nazareth 56-33 last year.

About the Roadrunners: Nazareth is coming off an impressive 33-6 Week 2 win over a Morgan Park team that looked formidable in Week 1. Frankie Nichols and Jackson Failla again rotated at quarterback and combined for 181 yards and two TDs. Trenton Walker had seven catches for 72 yards and a TD and Jake Cestone eight catches for 66 yards and a score. Nazareth is clearly one of the best teams in the state, but can the Roadrunners hang with the Caravan for four quarters?

Friday Night Drive pick: Mount Carmel

Joliet Catholic (0-2) at Fenwick (2-0)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

About the Hilltoppers: Joliet Catholic dropped to 0-2 and while that’s concerning moving forward considering the Hilltoppers remaining schedule, the quality of competition that they faced has a lot to do with that predicament. The Hilltoppers almost pulled a win out of the fire at Glenbard West in Week 2, showcasing a passing attack that is quite the variance from what the Hilltoppers usually feature. QB Lucas Simulick certainly doesn’t lack downfield throwing skill and WR Jayden Armstrong looks like a legitimate threat to cause all kinds of problems for foes if given the opportunity.

About the Friars: Fenwick is one of four remaining teams on Joliet Catholic’s schedule that doesn’t yet have a loss on its schedule (giving JCA a total of six opponents that are currently 2-0). The Friars were a bit of an unknown as to how they would adjust to life without Nate Marshall, now at Michigan, but the defense doesn’t seem to have missed much of a beat allowing just 14 points combined in comfortable wins over DePaul Prep and Oak Park-River Forest. QB Jamen Williams has been a difference-maker for the Friars. He was 16 for 24 for 187 yards with two TDs passing and two more rushing against OPRF.

FND pick: Joliet Catholic

-- Steve Soucie

De La Salle (0-2) at Benet (1-1)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday.

About the Meteors: De La Salle has fallen on tough times in recent years, having won just one game last season while forfeiting the final three contests. This season, the Meteors have been outscored 97-0 over the first 2 weeks.

About the Redwings: Big plays hurt the Redwings during last weekend’s nonconference loss to Glenbard North. Benet’s defense struggled to contain senior tailback Donato Gatses (216 yards, three touchdowns), while younger brother Angelo Gatses added a 46-yard punt return for a TD. Senior back Joe Salvino topped the 100-yard mark with 113 yards, including a 75-yard TD run, and figures to have his name called early and often against a struggling Meteors defense. Benet won last year’s meeting 42-0.

Friday Night Drive pick: Benet

-- Craig Brueske, Daily Herald Media Group

Loyola (1-0) at St. Francis (2-0)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday.

About the Ramblers: The three-time defending Class 8A state champions opened their season with a 21-14 victory over Merrillville (Ind.) in Week 1. However, they were unable to secure a Week 2 opponent, so the Ramblers have had a lengthy rest before Friday night’s game against St. Francis. They will be out to avenge last year’s 35-21 loss to the Spartans. Junior quarterback Dominic Maloney directs the offense, while linebackers Henry Newton and Gavin King anchor the defense.

About the Spartans: The Spartans scored 26 unanswered points during last weekend’s 47-25 road win against Mt. Zion Prep Academy (Md.). Quarterback Brock Phillip threw four touchdown passes, including a pair to Dario Milivojevic (65, 36 yards). He also connected with Zach Washington (18 yards) and Tanner Glock (49 yards) on scoring passes. This week, the onus is on the Spartans’ offensive line to provide time for Phillip. Tailback Tivias Caldwell added TD runs of 16 and 67 yards, respectively, last weekend. St. Francis won last year’s matchup at Loyola 35-21.

Friday Night Drive pick: Loyola

-- Craig Brueske, Daily Herald Media Group

Marist (0-2) at Montini (2-0)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday.

About the RedHawks: After a 9-2 finish in 2024, the RedHawks are off to an 0-2 start this season with losses to perennial powers St. Rita (28-21) and Brother Rice (35-0). Senior QB Luke Detampel and RB Kevin Bartolotta lead the RedHawks’ offense, while 6-foot-2, 240-pound junior lineman Brandon Brown anchors the defense. Marist beat Montini last year 21-6.

About the Broncos: Despite his team’s 2-0 start, Montini coach Mike Bukovsky knows his team will have its hands full with Class 8A power Marist, which handed the Broncos a 21-6 loss a year ago. “The RedHawks are always a physical team and we have great respect for their program,” Bukovsky. Montini junior QB Izzy Abrams accounted for five touchdowns — three passing, two rushing — during last weekend’s 35-12 win over Hillcrest. “We made good progress last week, but we still need to clean a few things up to start CCL play,” Bukovsky said.

St. Ignatius (1-1) at IC Catholic Prep (2-0)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday.

About the Wolfpack: St. Ignatius’ run of eight consecutive playoff qualifying seasons ended following last year’s 3-6 mark. However, one of those victories came against IC Catholic Prep in Week 3. Last weekend, St. Ignatius earned its eighth straight victory over DePaul Prep, 24-14. The Wolfpack compete in the rugged CCL/ESCC Blue against a pair of defending state champions — Loyola (8A) and Mt. Carmel (7A). St. Ignatius beat IC Catholic 31-14 last year.

About the Knights: IC Catholic Prep improved to 2-0 with last weekend’s 40-13 nonconference triumph over Woodstock North. The Knights have outscored their first 2 foes by a 73-20 margin behind junior QB Nate Lang and sophomore receiver Will Schmidt. Foley Calcagno and Romeo Woods each recorded double-figure tackles in Week 2.

Friday Night Drive pick: IC Catholic

-- Craig Brueske, Daily Herald Media Group

DuKane Conference

Wheaton Warrenville South (1-1, 0-0) at St. Charles East (0-2, 0-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Tigers: As demonstrative as their 57-0 Week 1 win over Glenbard South was, the Tigers perhaps demonstrated even more so that they’ll be a factor in the DuKane by going toe-to-toe with Lyons for four quarters in a 31-28 road loss last Friday. Justin Miller threw for 201 yards and three TDs, Jacob Macholl had 74 receiving yards and Owen Yorke scored on a 13-yard TD. A visit to what appears to be a banged-up Saints’ club allows WW South the opportunity to ease into conference play before the schedule starts to get nasty.

About the Saints: It’s been a rough go of it for the Saints so far. Blasted by Lincoln-Way Central 63-0 in Week 1, the Saints hung with Notre Dame last Friday in a 31-28 loss – but that’s not their only issues. With two running backs already dinged up, St. Charles East lost starter Xander Salazar – the “heartbeat of the team” according to their coach – to a lower right leg injury last week. Salazar scored on a 67-yard TD before getting hurt. St. Charles East has lost six consecutive games dating back to last year, including a 31-0 Week 9 setback to WW South.

Friday Night Drive pick: Wheaton Warrenville South

Lake Park (2-0, 0-0) at Wheaton North (1-1, 0-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Lancers: Lake Park, which narrowly missed the playoffs last year at 4-5, is 2-0 for the third straight season after a 42-20 win over Bartlett in Week 2. George Tzamouranis threw three touchdowns and ran for two more scores in the win. Lake Park beat Wheaton North 20-7 in Week 9 last season in a game that knocked the Falcons out of playoff contention.

About the Falcons: Wheaton North is coming off a 10-7 loss to Stevenson, a game in which the Falcons had a field goal for the tie in the final minute hit the upright. Worse for Wheaton North, it lost starting quarterback Jake Johnson to an injury late in the first half and he didn’t return. Max Serbick rushed for 61 yards in the loss and backup quarterback Burke Neibch was 5-for-7 for 54 yards passing, including a 35-yard pass to Tyler Kading during the Falcons’ late-game drive.

Friday Night Drive pick: Wheaton North

South Suburban Blue

Bremen (0-2, 0-0) at Lemont (0-2, 0-0)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

About the Braves: Bremen is off to a rough start this season with back-to-back losses to Taft and Grayslake Central. Offensively the Braves got a little bit better in Week 2, but they are still prone to giving up too many points at this time. WR Kishawn Gantt is a playmaker for the Braves and must be attended to by the Lemont defense.

About Lemont: Lemont once again found its rigorous nonconference schedule leaving them with a sour taste in its mouth. Although very competitive in losses to both Libertyville and Kaneland to start the season, Lemont once again finds itself reliant on making some serious damage and gathering some major momentum in the conference portion of its schedule if it wants to get where it wants to go.

FND pick: Lemont

-- Steve Soucie

Upstate Eight Conference

Riverside-Brookfield (2-0) at Ridgewood (1-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Bulldogs: R-B’s offense again impressed in Week 2, a 41-20 win over Hinsdale South. Jacob Retana ran for 122 yards and three TDs on 11 carries with a 57-yard TD on the second play from scrimmage. The Bulldogs again alternated their two junior QBs with Braeden Novak throwing for 183 yards and three TDs and last year’s starter Giancarlo Garcia rushing for 30 yards. Ridgewood beat R-B 31-14 last year.

About the Rebels: Ridgewood, after a 37-0 win over Schurz in Week 1, lost to Woodstock 21-14 last week. Junior QB Angelo Vitale threw for over 1,500 yards and 19 TDs last year despite missing two games. Senior linebacker Marko Jonic returns as the Rebels’ leading tackler.

Friday Night Drive pick: Riverside-Brookfield

Glenbard East (1-1) at Bartlett (0-2)

When: 7 p.m. Friday.

About the Rams: Senior quarterback Michael Nee completed 37 of 52 passes for 352 yards during the Rams’ 35-32 Upstate Eight crossover loss to West Aurora last weekend. Offense has not been an issue for the Rams, who average 30 points per contest. However, the defense has allowed 53 points in the first 2 games. Glenbard East won last year’s matchup 47-14.

About the Hawks: The Hawks amassed 216 yards rushing but gave up 420 on the ground during last weekend’s 42-20 loss to Lake Park. They will look to improve upon last week’s 2-for-7 conversion rate on third downs.

Friday Night Drive pick: Glenbard East

-- Craig Brueske, Daily Herald Media Group

Glenbard South (1-1) at West Chicago (2-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday.

About the Raiders: The Raiders showed their resiliency, bouncing back from a 57-0 season-opening loss to Wheaton Warrenville South to knock off East Aurora, 47-0, last weekend. Sophomore tailback Elijah Donahue can break off long runs, evidenced by his 37-yard touchdown run against East Aurora. Tommy Bauman directs the Raiders’ attack, while Jonny Baldauf provides a threat on special teams. Glenbard South won last year’s matchup 63-8.

About the Wildcats: The Wildcats’ offense has been something to watch in the early going. Led by QB Carter Naranjo, West Chicago has scored 104 points in two games, highlighted by last weekend’s 64-33 victory over Joliet Central. Liam Ziberski and Adriano Rivera have been mainstays in the offensive backfield, while Roman Zolota anchors the defense.

Friday Night Drive pick: Glenbard South

-- Craig Brueske, Daily Herald Media Group