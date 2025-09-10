Kendall County Week 3 IHSA football previews

Kishwaukee River Conference

Plano (0-2, 0-0) at Sandwich (0-2, 0-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Reapers: Plano would surely prefer to not be 0-2 at this point, but progress seemed to be made week to week. The Reapers only trailed by a touchdown at the half of an eventual 28-14 loss to Manteno in Week 2, and were only out-gained by 45 yards. Ethan Taxis ran for 73 yards and a touchdown and Dylan Saunders threw for 108 yards and a TD. Sophomore linebacker Cooper Beaty is leading Plano in tackles, with 14 solos last week. The Reapers need to be prepared to better contain the run that Sandwich will feature, an element Plano struggled mightily with against Ottawa in Week 1.

About the Indians: Sandwich, like Plano, is winless as it gets set to host the 114th edition of the “War on 34,” a series dating back to 1897. Sandwich has won the last three meetings with Plano, 41-16 last year. Sandwich is 0-2 for the second straight season – but it bears noting that the Indians did so last year and made the playoffs. The Indians are coming off a 49-6 loss to small-school powerhouse Wilmington, a game in which Sandwich managed just 91 yards of offense while allowing 430. Nick Michalek ran for 55 yards and a TD. Sandwich’s depth is a concern as the season progresses as the Indians dressed just 21 varsity players last Friday at Wilmington. They need to get their wing-T rolling again.

Friday Night Drive pick: Sandwich

Southwest Prairie West

Bolingbrook (1-1, 0-0) at Oswego (2-0, 0-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Raiders: Bolingbrook has had little problems posting points in the early going of the season as the Raiders stacked up 44 of them in a Week 2 win over Chicago Simeon. The Raiders have also given up more than their fair share of points and odds are they will need to become a bit more defensive-minded in the Southwest Prairie should they want to add on some more wins.

About the Panthers: Oswego has opened eyes with back-to-back quality nonconference wins over Naperville Central and Geneva, the latter 35-6 last week. Mariano Velasco’s pick-six fueled that win, and is one of five interceptions by Oswego defenders through two games. Junior Ethan Pilip also stepped in at defensive end and had two tackles for loss and an interception. Offensively, junior quarterback Drew Kleinhans has been steady and efficient, 12 for 17 for 167 yards and three TDs last week, two of them to Teddy Manikas. Oswego beat Bolingbrook 22-6 last year.

Friday Night Drive pick: Oswego

Oswego East (2-0, 0-0) at Plainfield North (0-2, 0-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Wolves: Oswego East typically leans heavily on its defense, but the offense has held up its end of the bargain through two weeks. In Week 1 that meant QB Niko Villacci doing his thing, 198 yards and two TDs each passing and rushing. Senior RB Jasiah Watson picked up the slack in a big way last week in a 24-7 win at Willowbrook with a career-high 208 yards and two TDs on 31 carries. Plainfield North beat Oswego East 20-14 last season and has won the last six meetings with the Wolves, although all but one of those were decided by one score.

About the Tigers: Plainfield North expected some early growing pains with an extremely youthful roster. However, the Tigers will probably admit that the sting is lingering a bit longer than it would have hoped. Plainfield North has scored just three points in its first two games, both losses to strong opponents (Lockport and York) and the hope is that the unit can slowly start piecing some more productivity together as its defense tries to get a tighter handle on things.

Friday Night Drive pick: Oswego East

Minooka (1-1, 0-0) at Yorkville (2-0, 0-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Indians: Minooka squeaked out a 16-14 win over Neuqua Valley in Week 2, a much-needed win for the Indians after a tough last minute loss to St. Charles North in the season opener. Minooka has gotten bursts of offense thus far this season from QB Zane Caves and RB Chase Nurczyk but some more consistency would be welcomed. Minooka’s defense has been fairly solid as witnessed by containing Neuqua Valley rather well in Week 2.

About the Foxes: Yorkville has followed the same blueprint for two wins. Tied at halftime against both St. Patrick and Joliet West, the Foxes got enough offense to pull through while the defense has held its two opponents to just one score apiece. Senior QB Jack Beetham threw for 165 of his 206 yards in the second half last week with TDs to TJ Harland and Joel Castillo. Senior LB Caleb Viscogliosi, leading tackler through two games, is a ringleader of that defense. This is Yorkville’s third home game to start the season. Yorkville beat Minooka 21-7 last season.

Friday Night Drive pick: Minooka

-- Steve Soucie contributed to these previews