Week 2 rewind: DeKalb shows bounce-back ability in win over Phillips

DeKalb's Cole Latimer gets good pass protection as he looks for a receiver against Phillips Friday, Sept. 5, 2025, during their game at DeKalb High School. (Mark Busch)

The DeKalb football team spent the summer focused on resilience, making sure that one loss didn’t send the team into a tailspin.

That bounce-back ability was on full display Friday in a 26-8 win over Phillips.

In Week 1, the Barbs fell to rival Sycamore 22-21, a game in which they led in the fourth quarter. Last year, the Barbs lost 35-28 to Sycamore in a game they led 28-14 in the fourth. They lost seven in a row after that.

“I think it validates all their hard work,” DeKalb coach Derek Schneeman said. “Last year, we lose a tough one Week 1 and it kind of snowballed on us from there. This year, I think our kids, our seniors, have shown a lot of resiliency in the ability to bounce back. They’ve worked extremely hard to get to this point, and I’m proud and excited for them to finally start reaping the rewards of their hard work.”

Defensive lineman Travis Moore had an interception for the second straight week and had 79 rushing yards with a late touchdown to put the Barbs up 24-8.

“We preached bounce-back ability all week, all year,” Moore said. “Being able to actually bounce back and make that statement means a lot.”

In his first game of the year, quarterback Cole Latimer was 10 for 17 for 142 yards and two touchdowns. The two touchdown passes were 26 seconds apart in the second quarter, breaking open a scoreless game.

After Latimer’s first touchdown pass, a 7-yard toss to Jack Rosenow, Kirk Johnson recovered a fumbled kickoff. On the first play of the next drive, Latimer tossed up a 27-yard TD pass to Davon Grant for a 14-0 lead with 8:11 left in the second.

Owen Sisson had a late safety in the victory.

Moline 21, Sycamore 20 (OT): At Moline, the Spartans went for the two-point conversion and the win in their half of the overtime but fell short.

Jason Panganiban scored the overtime touchdown for Sycamore (1-1).

“We had the look we wanted and we thought they were going to call timeout but they didn’t,” Sycamore coach Joe Ryan said. “We had the chance to finish there but we just didn’t. Missed it by half a yard.”

Kevin Lee and Dylan Curtis also had scores for the Spartans. Lee ran for 86 yards in the loss. Peter Gehrig led the defensive effort with seven tackles.

Ryan said the team was able to move the ball at times on offense. Curtis’ scoring drive was a 17-play drive. In a Week 1 win against DeKalb, the Spartans ran a 13-play drive that drained the final 8:13 off the clock.

Kaneland 42, Lemont 37: At Maple Park, Carter Grabowski ran for a career-best 212 yards on 25 carries with three touchdowns.

“I’m just proud of our guys up front,” Grabowski said. “We imposed our will.”

Grabowski scored touchdowns on the Knights’ first three drives of the game and the Knights held off a late rally from Lemont.

“Our kids manned up and played big boy football,” Kaneland coach Michael Thorgesen said. “Our offense took over and scored. That was big.”

Hiawatha 50, Westminster Christian-Harvest Christian 8: At Kirkland, the Hawks ran their record to 2-0 with the win over the Warriors.

Aiden Cooper ran for 188 yards and a score, plus was 4 for 6 for 77 yards and a touchdown. Tim Pruit ran for 137 yards and three touchdowns, and Mike Hobson led the defense with nine tackles, two for a loss. He also had a 43-yard touchdown catch.

Coach Kenny McPeek said the team has bought into all the tweaks and switches the coaching staff has made to the offense, and it’s showing with 94 points in two games.

“It also helps having experienced guys handling the ball,” McPeek said. “The line is getting up to speed but there’s still a lot of work to do.”

The Hawks have already matched their win total from last year after going 2-7. They may actually be ahead of last year, because as the schedule stands right now they are set to receive two forfeit victories.

Stillman Valley 14, Genoa-Kingston 7: At Genoa, the Cogs (0-2, 0-2 Big Northern Conference) had a chance to tie or win in the final minute but the rally fell 11 yards short in the loss.

Cody Cravatta launched a fourth-and-8 pass into the end zone from the Stillman Valley 11, but the Cardinals swatted it away to preserve the win.

Cravatta had a 60-yard scoop-and-score sack in the second quarter to tie the game at seven. JT Cravatta also had a fumble recovery in the first quarter.

-Alex Mielcarz contributed to this report.