Travis Moore’s interception, late rushing TD power DeKalb victory over Phillips

DeKalb's Davon Grant follows teammate Travis Moore to the outside of the Phillips defense on a sweep for a big gain Friday, Sept. 5, 2025, during their game at DeKalb High School. (Mark Busch)

For the second week in a row, Travis Moore came up with a big interception for the DeKalb football team.

Just in a day’s work for the defensive lineman.

Moore’s interception led to a DeKalb field goal, and the Barbs knocked off Phillips 26-8 on Friday.

“I think the quarterbacks are underestimating how fast I get around,” Moore said. “I’m moving around good and I really think these quarterbacks think they can test me. But I want them to know they can’t test me. I’m getting it every time.”

The Wildcats pulled to within 17-8 late, but the Barbs (1-1), eating up more than 5 minutes off the clock, added a touchdown on a drive mostly runs by Moore.

He ended up punching it from 7 yards out for a score, finishing with 19 carries for 79 yards. That pushed the lead to 24-8 with 2:56 left.

“With him and his running style, the biggest effect he’s going to have on a game is late,” DeKalb coach Derek Schneeman said. “It’s going to be hard to tackle him late in the third quarter and into the fourth. Tonight was a great opportunity for him to close it out for us.”

Any chance of a comeback for the Wildcats (0-1) ended when Owen Sisson closed in on Phillips quarterback Cordell Lee in the end zone. Lee got rid of it, but was called for grounding, giving credit for a sack and a safety to Sisson on the 21st and final penalty of the game.

Even though there were more than eight stoppages for hurt and cramped players in the contest, Moore went the distance despite going both ways and playing on most downs. He said that was a focal point of his offseason.

“Last year I struggled a lot with camps,” Moore said. “I know I need to be the man. I have to be in and available in the last minutes of games. I have to be the one to close it out.”

Moore and the Barbs had a chance to score early in the second quarter of a scoreless game. Moore took a handoff on second and goal from the 9 and moved the pile down to the 1, but fumbled at the end of the run.

The Wildcats couldn’t do anything on their drive, and DeKalb started their next drive on the Phillips 18 after a 20-yard punt return by Davon Grant.

On the second play, Cole Latimer tossed a pass up into the corner of the end zone and Jack Rosenow came down with it for a 7-0 lead.

Phillips fumbled the kickoff and Kirk Johnson recovered at the Wildcats’ 27. On the first play, Latimer tossed up a bomb for Grant, who came up with it for a touchdown despite the defender being called for pass interference. That put the Barbs up 14-0 with 8:11 left in the second quarter.

The Barbs added a field goal in the third, pushing the lead to 17-0. Latimer had a 53-yard pass to Derrion Straughter on the first play of the drive to get down to the 8 after Moore’s interception. Moore was the lead blocker on the run.

On the next drive, Grant picked off a desperation heave on third and long, but a defensive pass interference wiped it out. The Wildcats also picked up a fourth and long on the same drive and ended up with a 3-yard touchdown pass from Lee to Kalvin Moore with 8:09 left in the game. DeKalb still led 17-8.

Latimer had the two touchdown passes and was 10 of 17 for 142 yards. Straughter had three catches for 67 yards. The Barbs outgained the Wildcats 292-127 in the win.

The win for DeKalb came after losing 22-21 to rival Sycamore to start the season despite a fourth-quarter lead. Last year, the Barbs also led the Spartans in the fourth quarter and lost, then lost seven more games before finishing 1-8.

Schneeman said the focus on the summer was working on bouncing back after tough losses.

“I think it validates all their hard work,” Schneeman said. “Last year, we lose a tough one Week 1 and it kind of snowballed on us from there. This year, I think our kids, our seniors, have shown a lot of resiliency in the ability to bounce back. They’ve worked extremely hard to get to this point, and I’m proud and excited for them to finally start reaping the rewards of their hard work.”